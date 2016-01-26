(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, January 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Dutch
technology group
ASML Holding N.V.'s (ASML) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR)
and senior
unsecured rating at 'BBB+'. The Outlook is Stable.
The ratings reflect ASML's market-leading position and
technological expertise
in the manufacture of equipment for the semiconductor market.
While the
company's single product and segment focus weakens its operating
risk profile,
this is effectively managed through the maintenance of a
flexible business
model, R&D focus and a conservative financial policy.
The company's investment in leading-edge EUV technology and
holistic lithography
is coming to fruition. The technology is likely to strengthen
ASML's market
position and improve its growth profile over the next two to
three years. This
is providing greater visibility in cash flows and supported by
management's
confidence in their medium- to long-term business plan; the
company has
increased its shareholder remuneration with a 50% increase in
the company's
dividend per share for 2015.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Market and Technology Leadership
ASML is the leading provider of lithography systems that are
used in the
production of semiconductors, which are embedded into almost all
electronic
devices from mobile phones and computers to cars. The production
of lithography
machines is a highly technical, niche area with significant
barriers to entry
created by know-how, relationships, track record and investment
requirements.
Over the past 30 years, the industry has consolidated from eight
major players
to three - ASML, Nikon and Canon. During this period, ASML has
emerged as a
market leader with over 80% market share of revenues.
Investments in EUV
technology, holistic lithography and product improvement
roadmaps for existing
DUV technology are likely to extend its lead.
EUV Growth Likely to Quicken
EUV is a technology that ASML has been developing over the past
decade. Machines
based on the new technology will simplify the process of
manufacturing high-end
semiconductors while reducing cost and cycle time for its
customers. This is
achieved through printing smaller features on to a chip while
increasing
capacity and capability, which in turn spurs innovation and
growth in
end-customer applications.
The technology is in its final stage of development with ASML
needing to make
typical new technology improvements to meet customer
productivity and
availability targets. Leading semiconductor manufacturers are
targeting volume
production using EUV machines from 2018 and 2019. ASML expects
to ship six to
seven EUV machines during 2016 with the number expected to
double in 2017 and
2018 each.
Robust and Flexible Business Model
ASML manages two major risks within its business. The first is
the cyclical
exposure of its revenues, which are significantly more volatile
than changes in
global GDP, as semiconductor manufacturers are able to either
delay orders or
suspend expenditure at fairly short notice. The second is
technology and
execution risk, which the company aims to address by maintaining
R&D spend
through economic cycles in line with its long-term development
plan.
ASML further manages these risks through deploying a flexible
business model and
maintaining a conservative financial policy. ASML achieves cost
flexibility by
focusing on design and systems integration and outsourcing the
supply of major
components (accounting for approximately 80% of cost of goods)
and maintaining
approximately 20% of employees on temporary contracts. This
enables the company
to leverage best-in-class expertise while sharing risk and
retaining the
flexibility to reduce costs in a downturn if needed.
Conservative Financial Policy
ASML's financial policy targets a gross cash buffer of between
EUR2bn and
EUR2.5bn. This is supported by an undrawn revolving credit
facility (RCF) of
EUR700m and provides the company with strong liquidity. ASML
aims to return
excess cash to shareholders via dividends and share buybacks.
Greater visibility
in cash flows on the back of new product development, market
evolution and
confidence in the company's medium- to long-term business plan
has led
management to increase the dividend declared for 2015 to EUR1.05
per share, from
EUR0.7 in 2014 and announce a share buyback programme of
EUR1.5bn over 2016 and
2017, which includes a remaining EUR500m from the prior
programme.
Despite the current increase in dividends and share buyback
programme our
assessment indicates ASML has the ability to maintain a strong
net cash position
until end-2017. ASML's dividend pay-out ratio remains fairly low
(2015: 33%)
and, combined with the significant use of share buybacks as a
means of
shareholder remuneration, helps maintain financial flexibility
while providing
scope for stable dividend growth.
Product and Customer Concentration
ASML's focus on one cyclically exposed, technology-driven
product segment, with
high R&D costs (2015: EUR1.1bn) and supplying to few large
semiconductor
manufacturers weakens the company's operating risk profile and
is a constraint
on the rating. There are a number of intrinsic factors that help
to offset some
of the concentration risk. Along with the company's business
model these relate
to the company's revenue mix, improving stability from end-
customer
consolidation and customer shareholdings.
ASML's field options and service sales have grown strongly to
account for 33% of
revenues for 2015, up from 11% since 2007. While these revenues
provide some
diversification, they remain tied to the sales of ASML's core
lithography
systems. The revenues have, however, demonstrated resilience in
down cycles, for
example, in 2009 they declined 4% YoY while net systems sales
declined 53% over
the same period. Further areas of support are provided from
increasing
diversification in end applications such as wearables and
biomedical devices and
opposing revenue cycles from ASML's customers who manufacture
semi-conductors
for either memory or logic processing reasons.
At the shareholder level, two of ASML's key customers Intel and
Samsung have
taken equity stakes in the company and along with TSMC, agree to
make
contributions to R&D costs. By aligning interests, all parties
have achieved a
strategic partnership structure that increases their
interdependence, sharing of
R&D risk and reduces the risk of one party switching.
Key Industry Sector
ASML's prospects are intrinsically linked to that of the
semiconductor industry.
While cyclicality will continue to be a feature, the medium- to
long-term trend
is likely to be robust given that semiconductors are central to
almost all
electronic equipment and devices and their innovation. Growth
for ASML will be
driven by an increase in electronic equipment and device sales,
increased need
in lithography intensity for greater semiconductor shrink, and
as the proportion
of silicon content in electronic devices rises.
Current growth drivers include smartphones, tablets, computing
power, cloud
computing, connected devices, wearables, digital memory and FTTx
infrastructure,
among others. EUV will help to sustain this into the medium- to
long-term.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
- Revenue growth of 5% in 2016, driven by a 10% growth in field
option and
services.
- Stable R&D expenditure at EUR1.1bn in 2016.
- EBITDA margin of 27% in 2016.
- Stable capital expenditure to sales at 6% in 2016.
- Cash dividend increase of 10% in 2016, in addition to ASML's
50% increase in
2015.
- Share buybacks of EUR1bn in 2016 and EUR500m in 2017.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
- Operating margins materially outside 10%-15% in downturns and
25%-30% at the
peak of up-cycles. Fitch, however, recognises that operating
losses may be
incurred during extreme cyclical contractions.
- Gross cash consistently below EUR1.5bn (2015: EUR3.4bn). The
company's public
commitment is to a strong cash balance.
- Major loss of market share. Revenue market share is currently
estimated at
around 75%-80% (up from 65% in 2009). A decline to 55%, albeit
still strong,
would signal a rapid shift in market position and one that would
likely reflect
a sustained negative trend.
Positive rating action is unlikely in the near term. The unique
nature of ASML's
business, including the cyclicality in its customers' end-
markets, technology
migrations that drive the need for high R&D investment and its
limited
diversification, are a constraint on the ratings.
