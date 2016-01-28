(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: U.S. Banking Quarterly Comment:
4Q15
here
NEW YORK, January 28 (Fitch) The 4Q15 results for US banks
showed generally
lower net income affected by market volatility, interest rate
uncertainty and
pressures in oil & gas (O&G), according to Fitch Ratings.
Incremental spread
income growth, still very benign credit costs and moderation in
large
litigation-related builds (excluding Goldman Sachs) offset these
trends.
Results for the largest 17 U.S. banks were generally lower on a
linked-quarter
basis, with 11 reporting decreased net income sequentially.
Given the prolonged
low interest rate environment and relatively weak economic
trends, absolute
earnings remain relatively lackluster, with a return on assets,
on average, of
less than 100 bps, well below pre-financial crisis levels.
Following the precipitous drop in oil prices last year that has
accelerated into
the new year, many of the banks reported further loan loss
reserve builds.
Exposure to oilfield services companies and exploration and
production companies
were cited as higher risk segments for the banks. While direct
exposure to O&G
for the large banks (included in our quarterly comment) is
fairly modest, the
related provisioning still affected reported results, which have
benefited
greatly from reserve releases over the past few years.
Fitch now expects oil prices to increase to $45 on average in
2016 and $55 in
2017, which marks a large improvement from current prices of
around $30 a
barrel. We expect some price recovery in the second half of this
year as the
market nears balance.
Regulatory uncertainty regarding oil prices remains for the
banking sector. The
next Shared National Credit review, which assesses risk in the
largest and most
complex credits shared by multiple financial institutions, will
likely again
focus on O&G exposure as well as leveraged lending. The review
will begin on
Feb. 1 utilizing data as of Sept. 30, 2015. The results will
likely prompt
further downgrades in banks' energy portfolios since the Spring
2016
redeterminations on borrowing bases will likely prove more
challenging than the
recently completed Fall 2015 process.
Future challenges include hedging protection is rolling off at
O&G companies,
capital markets availability is diminishing and their ability to
cut capex
further may be constrained. How the regulators will layer in the
recent price
declines is unclear, as well as how this will factor into the
annual regulatory
stress testing.
Contact:
Julie Solar
Senior Director
Financial Institutions
+1 312 368-5472
70 West Madison Street
Chicago, IL
Christopher D. Wolfe
Managing Director
Financial Institutions
+1 212 908-0771
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY
Kellie Geressy-Nilsen
Senior Director
FitchWire
+1 212 908-9123
Media Relations: Hannah James, New York, Tel: + 1 646 582 4947,
Email:
hannah.james@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article, which may include
hyperlinks to companies
and current ratings, can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions
expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
Related Research
U.S. Banking Quarterly Comment: 1Q15 (Low Rate Environment Takes
its Toll on
Regionals)
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.