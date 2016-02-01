(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, February 01 (Fitch) Focus on industrywide
commodity-related stress may
overshadow defaults of isolated non-commodity issuers that are
prevalent in U.S.
CLOs, according to Fitch Ratings in its latest U.S. CLO index.
One recent instance is Millennium Health LLC that filed for
Chapter 11
bankruptcy in November and was held in slightly over 50
Fitch-rated CLOs.
Millennium's default was the main reason behind a more than
two-fold increase in
the number of CLOs reporting defaulted assets from third-quarter
2015 (3Q'15).
Millennium Health is an example of how an idiosyncratic event of
a widely held
loan issuer in a non-commodity sector can contribute to small
declines in
performance trends.
Commodity-related stress will continue to play out in 2016. In
response, many
CLO managers have already trimmed down their positions in these
sectors. Despite
some slight par erosion in the process, future losses should be
limited. The
combined weight of Energy, Oil & Gas and Metals & Mining in the
aggregate
portfolio notional of Fitch-rated CLOs stood at approximately 5%
at the end of
last year. Many CLO managers are increasing portfolio weights in
Computers and
Electronics, Telecommunications, Healthcare, and Retail.
Business Services
(which also includes some technology issuers) remains the
dominant industry
concentration.
Fitch's list of Loans of Concern held in CLOs includes issuers
across various
sectors. Notional of Fitch's Loans of Concern was $9.6 billion
at the end of
last year, representing approximately 8% of the $115 billion of
the aggregate
portfolio notional of Fitch-rated CLOs in the Index. The Energy,
Oil & Gas and
Metals & Mining sectors contributed approximately 27% of the
notional amount of
Loans of Concern.
U.S. CLO index report also highlights managers' trading activity
for recently
defaulted assets and describes main drivers behind quarterly
changes in
portfolio pars and overcollateralization cushions for CLOs that
ranked in the
top and bottom of Fitch-rated CLOs based on these metrics.
Fitch's U.S. CLO Index is enhanced by its Excel-based Tracker
Data File, which
allows investors to drill down into the data presented in the
Index Report.
Performance metrics are normalized across transactions, allowing
like-for-like
comparisons across deals and managers. The Tracker includes
sector-level
information such as rating transitions, most referenced issuers
and issuer
overlap matrices; deal dashboards that present key performance
statistics and
12-month trends across transactions; and individual transaction
pages that
present detailed deal characteristics, historical performance
data and Fitch PCM
model results.
Fitch's U.S. CLO Index is part of Fitch's series of structured
finance index
reports. The index reports are updated quarterly and are
available at
'www.fitchratings.com' or by clicking on the above link.
