(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, January 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Hong
Kong-based The
Wharf (Holdings) Limited's (Wharf) Long-Term Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) at
'A-'. The Outlook is Stable. Fitch has also affirmed Wharf's
senior unsecured
rating at 'A-', and ratings on the senior unsecured notes of
Wharf Finance
Limited at 'A- '. The full list of rating actions is at the end
of this
commentary.
The affirmation reflects stable rental income from Wharf's
retail property
portfolio and its market leadership in this segment in Hong
Kong, which provide
strong interest coverage. Wharf's China operation continues to
constrain its
ratings but this pressure is abating as the company will open
several malls in
China to drive leasing income growth, while cash flow from
Wharf's China
developments is likely to improve due to better market sentiment
and slower land
acquisitions. Its financial management remains prudent with good
liquidity.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Solid Retail Portfolio: We still expect Wharf's malls to achieve
positive rental
reversion in 2015 and flattish rental reversion in 2016 given
the prime
locations of Harbour City and Times Square. Management is
pursuing mall
enhancements and capital projects to weather the current retail
downturn. Wharf
is experienced at upgrading its malls with continued asset
enhancement, tenant
repositioning and promotional activities. The retail sales of
Wharf's tenants
may continue to shrink in 2016 due to a weak economic outlook
and the strength
of Hong Kong dollar against major currencies, which has curbed
spending by
tourists and residents. International brands have taken measures
to harmonise
their prices globally, which should help to support retail sales
for
international brands.
Growing China Rental Contribution: The mall at Chengdu
International Finance
Square (IFS) became fully operational in 1H15, with retail
revenue rising 85%
yoy, which is 51% of the mall's full-year retail revenue target
of CNY600m.
Growth in revenue and operating profit from the China leasing
business in 2016
will be mainly driven by Chengdu IFS. Wharf will have two
shopping malls
starting operations in Chongqing and Changsha in 2017, which
will support
leasing income growth and make up for slowing HK retail sales
growth.
Improving Development Cash Flow: Wharf's contracted sales have
reached a level
that can fully finance its cash outflows for property
development in China.
Wharf exceeded its full-year contracted sales target of
CNY21.5bn as of November
2015. Its land acquisition costs have declined since 2011.
Currently Wharf
focuses on prime locations in Tier-one cities and top Tier-two
cities. It
expanded its contracted sales to CNY21.5bn in 2014 from CNY4.6bn
in 2009. As of
June 2015, Wharf had 9.6 million square metres (sqm) of land
bank in China for
property development and property investment. We think its land
bank should be
sufficient to generate a moderate increase in contracted sales
over the next
four years, even though it may continue to decelerate land
acquisitions in
2016-17.
China Operation Still Constrains Ratings: We think Wharf's
China investment
strategy increases its risk profile and remains a rating
constraint. Wharf is
one of the most active Hong Kong firms investing in the China
property space.
While Wharf achieved about CNY21.5bn of China contracted sales
in 2014, other HK
developers were making less than CNY10bn. Wharf's investment
property portfolio
in China is still in the development phase, and it has yet to
generate positive
free cash flow due to the large capex. There are uncertainties
regarding the
occupancy rates and EBITDA margins in view of the weak economic
outlook in the
near term. The investment property portfolio is likely to reach
a mature level
of operation after 2018, with reduced capex and stable occupancy
rates and
EBITDA margins.
Prudent Financial Management: We expect Wharf's investment
property interest
coverage to remain largely stable in the next two years at above
4.0x and above
the 2.75x level at which negative rating action may be
considered. Wharf has
been able to maintain its leverage (net debt/investment
portfolio value) at
20%-30% over the past three years, despite its expansion in
China. Fitch expects
Wharf's leverage to sit comfortably below 25% in 2015, well
below the negative
rating action trigger of 40%.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for Wharf
include:
- Rental reversions of 15% in its Hong Kong leasing properties
in 2015 and 0% in
2016
- Stable EBITDA margin for HK property leasing in 2015-16 at
80-90%
- Improving China property leasing EBITDA margin from 50% in
2014 to 60% in
2015-16
- China contracted sales growth of 20% in 2015 and 10% in 2016
- Land purchase budget of CNY4-5bn a year in 2015-16
- Capex for investment properties at HKD10bn-12bn a year in
2015-16
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: Fitch does not expect positive rating action in the
next 12-18 months,
but future developments that may, individually or collectively,
lead to positive
rating action include:
-Sustained positive free cash flow for its China business
(development and
investment properties)
-Wharf's China investment property operation reaches maturity
with stable
occupancy rates and EBITDA margins, and reduced capex
-No deterioration of its financial profile from 2014 level
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
-Investment property EBITDA/gross interest expense sustained
below 2.75x (2014:
4.3x), or
-Recurring EBITDA/gross interest expense sustained below 3.5x
(2014: 5.0x), or
-Net debt/investment property value approaching 40% (end-2014:
19.6%), or
-Net debt/ recurring EBITDA sustained above 5.5x (2014: 4.7x)
LIQUIDITY
Sufficient Liquidity: At end-June 2015, Wharf had cash balances
of HKD16.7bn
(end-2014: HKD18.7bn) and committed undrawn credit facilities of
HKD17.9bn
against short-term borrowings of HKD15.3bn. Wharf's investment
property
portfolio of HKD306.9bn is mainly unencumbered and it has
HKD9.6bn in
available-for-sale investments, providing it further financial
flexibility.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
The Wharf (Holdings) Limited
Long-term Issuer Default Rating affirmed at 'A-'; Stable Outlook
Long-term senior unsecured rating affirmed at 'A-'
Ratings on senior unsecured notes affirmed at 'A-'
Wharf Finance Limited
Ratings on senior unsecured notes affirmed at 'A-'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Vanessa Chan
Director
+852 2263 9559
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
19/F, Man Yee Building
68 Des Voeux Road, Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Vicki Shen
Associate Director
+852 2263 9918
Committee Chairperson
Su Aik Lim
Senior Director
+852 2263 9914
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria
Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage (pub. 17 Aug 2015)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=998441
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.