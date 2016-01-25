(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW, January 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Renaissance Financial
Holdings Limited's (RFHL) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR)
at 'B-' with a
Negative Outlook. RFHL is the holding company of the
Russia-headquartered
investment banking group Renaissance Capital, known as RenCap. A
full list of
rating actions is available at the end of this commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS AND SENIOR DEBT
The ratings reflect RFHL's weak asset quality and solvency, and
potentially
vulnerable liquidity. The ratings also reflect a challenging
Russian operating
environment, which will continue to put pressure on RFHL's
volumes, performance
and business development.
Fitch views RFHL's asset quality and capitalisation as weak
primarily due to
related party exposures equal to a combined 3x RFHL's equity at
end-1H15. These
included a USD853m exposure to RFHL's holding company
Renaissance Capital
Investments Limited (RCIL) and a USD193m exposure to an RCIL
subsidiary (equal
to a combined 2.3x equity). Fitch believes the unwinding of
these exposures
would require the sale of sister bank CB Renaissance Credit
(Rencredit), also
owned by RCIL. However, in our view this will be problematic in
the foreseeable
future, due to Rencredit's loss-making performance in the last
two years and the
negative outlook for the consumer finance segment.
RFHL's related-party exposures also included a USD232m (0.5x
equity) reverse
repo transaction with a company related to Onexim, RFHL's
ultimate shareholder
(executed on market terms and repaid in July 2015 according to
management).
Additionally, RFHL had USD100m (0.2x equity) of non-core
investments, primarily
in a Ukrainian agricultural holding, also with remote recovery
prospects.
As a result of the large size of the RCIL exposure and non-core
assets, RFHL's
short-term liabilities significantly exceed its liquid assets.
However, funding
has been fairly stable, mainly because of large securities
holdings that RFHL
borrows from customer brokerage accounts (mainly from one client
as at end-1H15)
and pledges against on-balance sheet repo funding. In Fitch's
view, the
non-market terms of the securities borrowings (unsecured and at
low cost)
suggest that these are likely to be from a related party. The
long-term
stability of these borrowings, on which RFHL's liquidity largely
depends, is
uncertain in Fitch's view.
Overall, repo funding comprised 59% of total liabilities at
end-1H15, with the
remainder mainly comprising broker/customer payables and short
positions in
securities. The repos are collateralised with equities and bonds
with reasonable
terms/haircuts, entered into with market counterparties, and
finance (in
addition to the related-party exposures) similarly
collateralised margin loans
on the asset side. The company maintains about USD100m-120m of
liquidity to
finance potential margin calls in case of sharp and rapid market
falls (up to
7%), as there may be a small delay (one or two days) in
receiving corresponding
collateral from its borrowers under margin loans. Liquidity is
less sensitive to
gradual market falls.
RFHL has to repay a USD56m eurobond in April 2016 and, according
to management,
currently has sufficient available (unrestricted) liquidity of
about USD102m in
excess of its operating needs.
Profitability is weak and cyclical, but positively the company
managed to
achieve a small USD10m net profit in 1H15 and operating profit
of USD40m in 2014
(but a net loss of USD112.5 as a result of non-recurring items,
primarily a
write-down of non-core assets).
Market risk relating to potential proprietary trading is modest,
as RenCap has
limited amounts of such operations, reflected in low value at
risk (USD1m at
end-2015). Historical stress value-at-risk reached a maximum of
USD2m during
2015, which, we believe, is not significant.
RFHL has benefited from support provided by Onexim, including
USD350m emergency
liquidity support in 4Q12 (later repaid) and USD186m to fund a
eurobond
repayment in April 2014. Onexim has expressed its commitment to
RFHL and
provided business to the company. However, uncertainty remains
about Onexim's
propensity to provide support over the long term and in all
circumstances, in
particular given the absence to date of measures to decisively
strengthen the
company's solvency.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS AND SENIOR DEBT
The Negative Outlook reflects the possibility of RFHL being
downgraded if
funding, which is used to finance the RCIL exposure/non-core
assets, is
withdrawn; or (ii) the company's performance deteriorates
significantly; or
(iii) the performance of Rencredit continues to weaken, to the
extent that it
materially increases contingent risks for RFHL.
A positive rating action would be contingent on (i) a
considerable strengthening
of the company's solvency through the unwinding of at least part
of the
related-party exposure/ non-core investments, or
recapitalisation by Onexim/a
potential new investor; (ii) a decrease of contingent risks
related to sister
bank Rencredit and reduced reliance on securities borrowings to
support
liquidity; and (iii) a stabilisation of the operating
environment.
The rating actions are as follows:
Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B-'; Outlook
Negative
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'B'
Renaissance Securities Trading Limited's long-term senior
unsecured debt rating:
affirmed at 'B-', Recovery Rating 'RR4'
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
