(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, January 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings does not expect the
investigation
into Future Land Development Holdings Limited's (B+/Stable)
chairman to have any
immediate impact on the ratings of the company, as the company
does not face
pressure for early redemption of its outstanding debt and the
company's
liquidity position remains sound.
Fitch does not expect Future Land's shareholding structure to
change, and
therefore the change-of-control covenants for its various
offshore bonds are not
likely to be triggered. Mr. Wang and his affiliates or trust
together own 72.56%
of the issued share capital of Future Land, and Mr. Wang's
family has confirmed
that the shares have not been pledged for loans or other
obligations.
There has been no technical default on any of Future Land's
offshore loans and
bonds. The offshore USD150m term loan facility is the only debt
requiring Mr.
Wang to remain as chairman. The company said it has not and will
not consider
using the facility until there is greater clarity about the
investigation into
Mr. Wang.
Future Land said on 22 January 2016 that Wang Zhenhua, its
executive director,
chairman and ultimate controlling shareholder, is currently
being investigated
by the Commission on Discipline Inspection of Changzhou city's
Wujin district.
The company said the investigation is related to personal
matters and that the
directors do not expect it to negatively affect the operations
and financial
positions of Future Land. Mr. Wang may continue to take part in
making
decisions about the company's major matters via appropriate
means, the company
said.
However, Fitch will closely monitor Future Land's operations,
funding access and
its status in relation to debt covenants to determine if
negative rating action
should follow.
Future Land's 'B+' rating is consistent with Fitch's belief that
Future Land
will maintain its fast asset-turnover strategy targeting
middle-class customers
and strong market position in the Yangtze River Delta. EBITDA
margin will
improve to mid-teens in in 2015 due to higher sales contribution
from mixed
development projects and higher selling prices in 2H15. Fitch
expects Future
Land's net debt / adjusted inventory to rise to around 37%-38%,
as a result of
the company's strategy to rapidly expand in the next 12-18
months. Future Land
retains flexibility in liquidity with cash to short-term debt
ratio likely to be
2x at end-2015.
Contact:
Vicki Shen
Associate Director
+852 2263 9918
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
19/F Man Yee Building
60-68 Des Voeux Road Central, Hong Kong
Fiona Zhang
Associate Director
+852 2263 9909
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.