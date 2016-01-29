(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, January 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
China-based auto
insurer Urtrust Insurance Co., Ltd (Urtrust) an Insurer
Financial Strength
Rating (IFS) of 'BBB'. The Outlook is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating reflects that Urtrust's adequate capital buffer,
reliance on
reinsurance to expand its underwriting capacity, tolerable
exposure to risky
assets, and its ability to tap the motor insurance segment
through the sales
network of its parent. The company is primarily owned by
Guangzhou Automobile
Group Co., Ltd (GAC), the sixth-largest motor vehicle producer
in China.
Fitch believes that the company's shareholders will continue to
provide capital
support to the auto insurer if there is a need. The capital
contributions will
likely be necessary at the pace that Urtrust is growing.
Essentially, Guangzhou
Municipal Government (GZMG) controls the insurer through GAC and
several other
holding entities. The insurer's gross premiums grew by 79% to
CNY1.1bn in 2014
(9M15: CNY703m).
Urtrust reported a significant improvement in its solvency
buffer after the
infusion of CNY775m in fresh capital by its shareholders in
9M15. The company's
capital score, as measured by Fitch's Prism Factor-Based Capital
Model (FBM),
reached 'Extremely Strong' at end-3Q15 after the capital
contribution. The
company's local solvency ratio amounted to 681% at 3Q15 - well
in excess of the
150% regulatory preferred benchmark.
Urtrust's underwriting capacity is supported by a panel of
reinsurance companies
with sound credit quality. The company ceded out 32% and 15% of
its premiums in
2014 and 3Q15 through several reinsurance treaties. Fitch
expects Urtrust to
consistently rely on reinsurance to insulate its capital base
from extreme
underwriting volatility as it continues to expand rapidly.
The rating of Urtrust is constrained by its short operating
history, the scale
of its operation and its heavy concentration in the competitive
motor insurance
segment. Urtrust started to underwrite non-life insurance in
China after it
obtained its insurance licence in June 2011. The short operating
track record
makes it difficult to evaluate if management will be able to
execute business
plans even when such plans appear to be sound and management is
experienced.
Urtrust's underwriting performance was volatile over the past
three years, in
line with the situation at other newly established insurers.
Non-recurrent costs
associated with branch setup and distribution network
development exacerbated
the pressure on the company's underwriting profitability. The
company's combined
ratio amounted to 115.9% in 3Q15 and 126.6% in 2014.
Fitch expects its expense ratio to trend down as its operating
scale further
expands even though it could still suffer an underwriting
deficit in the near
term. Keen market competition as a result of commercial motor
pricing
deregulation and sluggish motor vehicle sales could hinder
Urtrust's ability to
improve its underwriting margin in the coming year.
Fitch believes that the company will continue to be cautious in
managing its
asset allocation and liquidity, given its underwriting
volatility. The company
increased its investments in trust products and fixed-income
securities managed
by local insurers' asset management companies. Nonetheless, its
liquidity
position remains strong as the ratio of liquid assets to net
claims reserve
still amounted to 3.03x at end-3Q15 (end-2014: 4.31x).
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Fitch expects the company to maintain an adequate capital
cushion against
potential operational risks and shocks from underwriting and
investments, given
its short operating history.
Downgrade rating triggers include:
- Decline in its capital score as measured by Fitch Prism
Factor-Based Capital
Model (FBM) at below 'Strong' on a sustained basis,
- Loss of distribution support from Guangzhou Automobile Group
Co., Ltd,
- Significant upsurge in catastrophe risks due to insufficient
reinsurance
protection, or
- Narrower operating margin than expected in its original
business plan with
combined ratio higher than 125% on a sustained basis.
Urtrust's rating is unlikely to be upgraded in the near term.
Over the medium
term, upgrade rating triggers include Urtrust's ability to:
- Improve underwriting stability with combined ratio
persistently below 103%,
- Widen its distribution coverage, and
- Sustain its risk-based capitalisation as measured by the score
of Prism FBM at
'Strong' or higher.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Terrence Wong
Director
+852 2263 9920
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
19/F Man Yee Building
68 Des Voeux Road,
Central, Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Jeffrey Liew
Senior Director
+852 2263 9939
Committee Chairperson
Siew Wai Wan
Senior Director
+65 6796 7217
Date of Relevant Rating Committee: 15 January 2016
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
