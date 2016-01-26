(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/PARIS, January 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded
Wifack International
Bank's (WIB) National Long-term Rating to 'AA+(tun)' from
'BBB-(tun)'. It has
also affirmed the ratings of seven other Tunisian leasing
companies: Tunisie
Leasing (TL), Arab Tunisian Lease (ATL), Attijari Leasing (AL),
Compagnie
Internationale de Leasing (CIL), Hannibal Lease (HL), Arab
International Lease
(AIL), and Modern Leasing (ML). The Outlook on CIL's National
Long-term Rating
has also been revised to Stable from Negative. A full list of
rating actions is
available at the end of this rating action commentary.
The upgrade of WIB's National Long-term and senior debt ratings
reflects Fitch's
opinion of the moderate probability of support that the
financial entity could
expect to receive from its new main strategic shareholder, the
Islamic
Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector (ICD;
AA/Stable/F1+). El
Wifack Leasing (since renamed 'WIB') was placed on Rating Watch
Positive in
April 2015 following the announcement of ICD's 30% equity stake
in WIB to
facilitate the conversion of the leasing entity into a universal
Islamic bank.
The ratings are now driven by ICD's institutional support rather
than by the
standalone risk profile of the entity.
The revision of the Outlook to Stable from Negative on CIL
reflects Fitch's
expectations of stable creditworthiness of the leasing entity
relative to peers
in the country given resilient asset quality and capital ratios
in line with
peers.
The rating actions follow a periodic review of Tunisian leasing
companies'
National Ratings. National Ratings reflect the creditworthiness
of an issuer
relative to the best credit and to peers in the country. Fitch
will shortly
publish the main findings of this review in a report "Peer
Review: Tunisian
Leasing Companies".
KEY RATING DRIVERS - NATIONAL RATINGS AND SENIOR DEBT
ATL's, AL's, AIL's, ML's and WIB's National Ratings are
support-driven while
those of TL, HL and CIL reflect their standalone
creditworthiness.
WIB's National Ratings reflect moderate support from ICD in case
of need. Fitch
believes that ICD's ability to support would be high given its
strong
creditworthiness as indicated by its 'AA' IDR, although its
propensity to do so
may be more limited due to WIB's limited strategic importance to
ICD, ICD's
limited equity stake in WIB and the significant influence of
WIB's other
minority shareholders - the state-owned Societe Tunisienne de
Banques (STB,
18.8%) and the Tunisian Caisse des Depots et Consignations (CDC,
10%).
ATL's National Ratings reflect Fitch's opinion of a limited
probability of
support from its ultimate shareholder, Jordan-based Arab Bank
Plc (AB,
BBB-/Negative/bbb-), if needed, through its Tunisian subsidiary,
Arab Tunisian
Bank (ATB, BB/Stable/b). ATL's capital is 33% held by ATB, which
in turn is
64.2%-controlled by AB. Although AB has sufficient capacity to
support ATL,
Fitch believes that given AB's modest interest in ATL's capital
as a non-direct
shareholder, the probability of support is limited. The Negative
Outlook on
ATL's National Long-term Rating reflects that on AB's Long-term
IDR.
AL's National Ratings reflect Fitch's opinion of a limited
probability of
support it is likely to receive from its ultimate shareholder,
the Moroccan
group Attijariwafa Bank (AWB, BB+/Stable/bb-), if needed. AL's
capital is
65.2%-held by AWB's Tunisian subsidiary, Attijari Bank Tunisie
(ABT), which in
turn is 59%-controlled by the holding company Andalucarthage,
which is almost
exclusively owned by AWB. Fitch believes there is a high
propensity of support
for AL from ABT and, ultimately, AWB, if needed. However, the
probability of
support is limited by AWB's creditworthiness as indicated by its
'bb-' Viability
Rating.
Fitch considers that the Moroccan government would provide
extraordinary support
to AWB if needed, given that it is a domestic systemically
important bank.
Nevertheless, Fitch believes that cross-border support (i.e.
support from the
Moroccan government flowing through AWB to AL) is uncertain.
Therefore, Fitch
assesses AWB's capacity to support AL based on its standalone
financial
strength. ABT is not rated by Fitch.
AIL's ratings reflect Fitch's opinion of the support that the
company could
expect to receive, if required, from its main direct
shareholder, Banque
Tuniso-Koweitienne (BTK), and from its ultimate parent, France's
Groupe BPCE
(GBPCE, A/Stable). AIL is 95%-owned by BTK, which in turn is
60%-owned by GBPCE.
Although GBPCE's capacity to support AIL is strong (as reflected
by its 'a'
Viability Rating), Fitch views the propensity to support as
moderate given that:
a) GBPCE is not a direct majority shareholder, b) AIL is of
limited strategic
importance to GBPCE and c) integration within the French banking
group is weak.
The Stable Outlook on AIL's National Long-term Rating reflects
that on GBPCE's
Long-term IDR.
ML's ratings reflect Fitch's opinion of the high propensity of
support from its
majority shareholder, Banque de l'Habitat (BH), if required. In
Fitch's view,
this support would ultimately be provided by the state and flow
through BH,
given BH's weak creditworthiness on a standalone basis. ML is
70.4%-owned
(directly and indirectly) by BH, which in turn is 57%-controlled
by the Tunisian
state (BB-/ Stable).
TL's National Ratings reflect the company's leading position in
the Tunisian
leasing and factoring market, a diversified business profile,
its sustained
profitability, capital ratios and asset quality ratios that
compare well to
peers and overall risk management procedures that are
appropriate to the
operating environment. The ratings also take into account the
company's reliance
on short-term funding and tight liquidity, in common with other
domestic leasing
companies.
HL's National Ratings reflect the company's modest tier 1 ratio
(10.8% at
end-1H15) compared with peers' given its asset quality (impaired
loans ratio of
6.7% at end-1H15) and significant concentration in its loan
portfolio. HL's
profitability is lower than the industry average, although Fitch
estimates
profitability to have improved in 2015 on further cost
efficiencies. Fitch
considers HL's liquidity as limited by its reliance on the
domestic bond market
for funding as per the rest of the sector - and the absence of a
strong bank
shareholder that could provide liquidity support, if needed.
CIL's National Ratings reflect the company's stable
profitability and asset
quality, which remains vulnerable to deterioration in the
domestic economy.
Fitch believes that its impaired loans ratio at end-2015 will be
in line with
2014 figures (at around 8%). Capital and leverage ratios are
broadly in line
with peers. Reliance on wholesale funding and liquidity is
tight, as with peers,
making CIL potentially vulnerable to economic downturns.
The Stable Outlook on AL's, ML's and WIB's National Ratings
reflect Fitch's
opinion of probability of stable support from their ultimate
shareholders. The
Stable Outlook on TL's and HL's reflects the stable
creditworthiness of the
leasing entities relative to peers in the country.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - NATIONAL RATINGS AND SENIOR DEBT
A material deterioration in ICD's ability and/or propensity to
support WIB, or a
significant decrease in its WIB stake could result in a
downgrade of WIB's
ratings. WIB's National Ratings would be sensitive to a
multi-notch downgrade of
ICD's Long-term IDR due to Tunisia's Country Ceiling currently
acting as a
constraint.
A significant increase in ATB's stake in ATL and closer
integration could lead
to an upgrade of the company's National Ratings. An upgrade of
AB's Long-term
IDR could also lead to an upgrade of ATL's ratings although this
is highly
unlikely given the current Negative Outlook on AB's Long-term
IDR. Conversely,
ATL's National Ratings could be downgraded if ATB reduces its
ownership in ATL,
or if AB materially reduces its interests in ATB (and
consequently in ATL). A
downgrade of AB's ratings would also lead to a downgrade of
ATL's National
Ratings.
AL's National Ratings could benefit from a significant increase
in AWB's stake
in the company and closer integration with AWB. Conversely, AL's
National
Ratings could be downgraded if AWB materially reduces its
interests in ABT (and
consequently in AL) or following a one-notch downgrade of AWB's
Viability
Rating.
AIL's National Ratings would benefit from closer ties with GBPCE
through
increasing integration within BTK. The Tunisian bank mainly
controls AIL's
commercial strategy, credit, liquidity and interest rate risks
through board and
senior committees. A decrease in BTK's control of AIL, or if
GBPCE materially
reduces its interest in BTK, could trigger a downgrade of AIL's
National
Ratings. The same would apply if GBPCE's IDR is downgraded.
A material deterioration in BH's and/or the Tunisian state's
ability and/or
propensity to support ML, resulting in lower creditworthiness
relative to the
best credit in the country, could result in a downgrade of ML's
ratings.
The National Ratings of TL, HL, and CIL are sensitive to a
material
deterioration in asset quality leading to capital levels being
depleted. Any
significant diversification into higher-risk markets that would
endanger the
credit fundamentals of those companies could also trigger a
rating downgrade.
Constrained liquidity due to limited access to capital markets
or bank credit
lines could also result in downgrades.
Upgrade potential is unlikely in the near future.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUBORDINATED DEBT (TL,
ATL, AL, CIL, HL)
TL's, ATL's, AL's, CIL's and HL's rated subordinated debt issues
are lower Tier
2 issues. Subordinated debt ratings are notched down by three
notches from the
respective companies' National Long-term Ratings to reflect poor
recovery
prospects on this type of debt in an event of default. The debt
is subordinated
to senior issues. It counts as Tier 2 capital in accordance with
Tunisian
prudential regulation. The subordinated debt is not subject to
early redemption
or coupon deferral.
The subordinated debt ratings are sensitive to changes of their
respective
issuers' Long-term National Ratings.
The rating actions are as follows:
Wifack International Leasing
National Long-term Rating: upgraded to 'AA+(tun)' from
'BBB-(tun)'; Outlook
Stable
National Short-term Rating: upgraded to 'F1+(tun)' from
'F3(tun)'
National senior unsecured debt rating: upgraded to 'AA+(tun)'
'BBB-(tun)'
Compagnie Internationale de Leasing
National Long-term Rating: affirmed at 'BBB-(tun)'; Outlook
revised to Stable
from Negative
National Short-term Rating: affirmed at 'F3(tun)'
National senior unsecured debt rating: affirmed at 'BBB-(tun)'
National subordinated debt rating: affirmed at BB-(tun)'
Tunisie Leasing
National Long-term Rating: affirmed at 'BBB+(tun)'; Outlook
Stable
National Short-term Rating: affirmed at 'F2(tun)'
National senior unsecured debt rating: affirmed at 'BBB+(tun)'
National subordinated debt rating: affirmed at 'BB+(tun)'
Arab Tunisian Lease
National Long-term Rating: affirmed at 'BBB(tun)'; Outlook
Negative
National Short-term Rating: affirmed at 'F3(tun)'
National senior unsecured debt rating: affirmed at 'BBB(tun)'
National subordinated debt rating: affirmed at 'BB(tun)'
Attijari Leasing
National Long-term Rating: affirmed at 'BB+(tun)'; Outlook
Stable
National Short-term Rating: affirmed at 'B(tun)'
National senior unsecured debt rating: affirmed at 'BB+(tun)'
National subordinated debt rating: affirmed at 'B+(tun)'
Hannibal Lease
National Long-term Rating: affirmed at 'BB(tun)'; Outlook Stable
National Short-term Rating: affirmed at 'B(tun)'
National senior unsecured debt rating: affirmed at 'BB(tun)'
National subordinated debt rating: assigned at B(tun)'
Arab International Lease
National Long-term Rating: affirmed at 'AA+(tun)'; Outlook
Stable
National Short-term Rating: affirmed at 'F1+(tun)'
National senior unsecured debt rating: affirmed at 'AA+(tun)'
Modern Leasing
National Long-term Rating: affirmed at 'BBB(tun)'; Outlook
Stable
National Short-term Rating: affirmed at 'F3(tun)'
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
