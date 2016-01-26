(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/PARIS, January 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Tunisie Factoring's
(TF) and Union de Factoring's (UF) National Long-term Ratings at
'BBB(tun)' and
'BB(tun)', respectively. The Outlooks on both National Long-term
Ratings are
Stable. A full list of ratings actions is provided at the end of
this rating
action commentary.
The rating actions follow a periodic review of Tunisian
factoring companies'
National Ratings. National Ratings reflect the creditworthiness
of an issuer
relative to the best credit and to peers in the country.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - NATIONAL RATINGS AND SENIOR DEBT
TF's National Ratings reflect Fitch's opinion of a limited
probability of
support, if required, from its 98.2%-owned shareholder, Tunisie
Leasing (TL,
BBB+(tun)/Stable/F2(tun)). While Fitch considers TF as a
strategically important
subsidiary of TL, we consider the probability of support being
provided as
limited due to TL's ability to support, as reflected in its
National Long-term
Rating. The Stable Outlook is in line with that on TL's National
Long-term
Rating.
TF has maintained stable asset quality ratios. Single debtor
concentration risk
is high but is mitigated by TF's risk management procedures and
underwriting
approach that are more conservative than peers'. TF's capital
and leverage
ratios compare well with those of peers. Profitability has been
resilient
despite increased funding costs. Reliance on wholesale funding
and tight
liquidity - common to the sector - remains adequately-managed
compared with
peers.
UF's National and senior debt Ratings are driven by the
company's standalone
creditworthiness. The National Long-term Rating reflects UF's
improving asset
quality, above -peers profitability and capital and leverage
ratios that are in
line with peers. It also takes into account UF's higher risk
appetite than peers
and inherently tight liquidity as with the rest of the sector in
Tunisia. UF,
however, benefits from ordinary support made available by its
bank shareholders,
in case of need.
UF's market position has strengthened over the past three years
in Tunisia (53%
market share of outstanding loans at end-1H15, up from 41% at
end-2012),
reflecting a more aggressive commercial strategy and stronger
loan growth than
its main Tunisian competitor, TF. UF's asset quality has
improved over the past
three years. Its impaired loans ratio is high (11.1% at
end-1H15) but largely
comprises legacy exposures dating back to pre-2008 (82% of total
impaired loans,
94% reserved). The portfolio originated post-2008 is performing
adequately (2.2%
impaired loan ratio at end-1H15). Fitch expects asset quality
metrics to
slightly improve in 2016 on the back of further write-offs.
Concentration risk
per obligor is material, in common with the factoring sector.
UF's profitability is above peers' despite pressure on net
interest margins.
Fitch expects profitability to be flat in 2016 in the absence of
economic
recovery in Tunisia. Loan impairment charges are expected to
increase due to a
continued decline in write-backs. Cost of funding is expected to
benefit from
the recent decrease in the Tunisian monetary policy rate.
UF's capital and leverage ratios are in line with peers. Fitch
does not factor
in any shareholder support in the ratings because of UF's
fragmented
shareholding base. The agency considers UF's liquidity tight, in
common with the
sector, due to its reliance on short-term debt and the lack of
contingency
funding plans. However, liquidity risk has to date been
mitigated by ordinary
support from its bank shareholders.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - NATIONAL RATINGS AND SENIOR DEBT
TF's National Ratings are mostly sensitive to changes in TL's
National Ratings
and would benefit from stronger integration with TL.
Nevertheless, they could
also suffer from a material deterioration of TL's propensity to
support TF,
which Fitch believes is highly unlikely.
UF's National and senior debt ratings could benefit from
material and sustained
improvements in asset quality as well as improved disclosures
and continued
strengthening of internal controls and liquidity risk management
procedures. A
revised shareholding structure could also benefit UF's ratings.
Downside risk
for the ratings could result from rapid growth leading to
material deterioration
in asset quality and/or capital ratios.
The rating actions are as follows:
TF
National Long-term Rating: affirmed at 'BBB(tun)'; Outlook
Stable
National Short-term Rating: affirmed at 'F3(tun)'
UF
National Long-term Rating: affirmed at 'BB(tun)'; Outlook Stable
National Short-term Rating: affirmed at 'B(tun)'
National senior unsecured debt rating: affirmed at 'BB(tun)'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Solena Gloaguen
Director
+44 20 3530 1126
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Eric Dupont
Senior Director
+33 1 44 29 91 31
Committee Chairperson
Gordon Scott
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1075
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
