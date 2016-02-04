(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Lower Losses Support Preferential
Capital
Treatment for STS Securitisations
here
FRANKFURT/LONDON, February 04 (Fitch) Preferential capital
treatment for simple,
transparent and standardised (STS) securitisations held by banks
outlined under
Europe's Capital Markets Union (CMU) proposals would be
consistent with the
superior performance of STS-compliant tranches, Fitch Ratings
says in a new
report. But the proposed capital charges remain significantly
higher than
expected losses.
The European Commission has proposed lower risk weights for
securitisations that
meet STS criteria as part of its CMU plan. The criteria are
intended to exclude
transactions considered riskier or more complex. The Basel
Committee has made
similar proposals.
We have compared the proposed capital charges under the external
ratings-based
approach (ERBA) with expected losses in Fitch-rated structured
finance (SF)
transactions. To assess the relative treatment of STS and
non-STS transactions,
we designated SF market sectors where we think the underlying
assets would
qualify and deals could be structured to meet STS criteria as
"compliant". We
assumed other sectors (CMBS, non-conforming RMBS, and
non-SME-backed CDOs) are
not compliant. We did not differentiate within sectors.
The STS segment shows expected losses of 1.0%, compared with
4.3% for non-STS.
This suggests that lower capital charges for STS tranches than
for non-STS
tranches would be justified, as they will experience
significantly lower losses.
But like other proposals such as the Basel frameworks of
2012-2013, the CMU plan
envisages conservative capital treatment under the ERBA compared
with historical
and expected performance. This is more pronounced for STS
tranches, where the
proposed capital charge is 4.5x the expected loss, than for
non-STS tranches
(3.4x).
Higher ratings generally lead to a larger increase in capital
charges under the
CMU proposal compared to existing capital treatment. This
reflects the European
Commission's desire to reduce capital charge differentials and
the resulting
"cliff risk", where capital charges increase sharply if a
security is
downgraded. Capital charges would increase compared to existing
treatment for
most bank investors applying ERBA, whose holdings are likely to
consist of
higher-rated bonds.
Our Special Report, "Lower Losses Support Preferential Capital
Treatment for STS
Securitisations", examines the CMU proposals' impact by country,
asset class and
ratings level. It is available at www.fitchratings.com or by
clicking on the
link above.
Contact:
Susanne Matern, CFA
Managing Director
Structured Finance
+49 69 768076 237
Fitch Deutschland GmbH
Taunusanlage 17, 60325 Frankfurt
Eberhard Hackel
Senior Director
Structured Finance
+49 69 768076 117
Mark Brown
Senior Director
Fitch Wire
+44 20 3530 1588
Media Relations: Athos Larkou, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1549,
Email:
athos.larkou@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
