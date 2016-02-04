(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Lower Losses Support Preferential Capital Treatment for STS Securitisations here FRANKFURT/LONDON, February 04 (Fitch) Preferential capital treatment for simple, transparent and standardised (STS) securitisations held by banks outlined under Europe's Capital Markets Union (CMU) proposals would be consistent with the superior performance of STS-compliant tranches, Fitch Ratings says in a new report. But the proposed capital charges remain significantly higher than expected losses. The European Commission has proposed lower risk weights for securitisations that meet STS criteria as part of its CMU plan. The criteria are intended to exclude transactions considered riskier or more complex. The Basel Committee has made similar proposals. We have compared the proposed capital charges under the external ratings-based approach (ERBA) with expected losses in Fitch-rated structured finance (SF) transactions. To assess the relative treatment of STS and non-STS transactions, we designated SF market sectors where we think the underlying assets would qualify and deals could be structured to meet STS criteria as "compliant". We assumed other sectors (CMBS, non-conforming RMBS, and non-SME-backed CDOs) are not compliant. We did not differentiate within sectors. The STS segment shows expected losses of 1.0%, compared with 4.3% for non-STS. This suggests that lower capital charges for STS tranches than for non-STS tranches would be justified, as they will experience significantly lower losses. But like other proposals such as the Basel frameworks of 2012-2013, the CMU plan envisages conservative capital treatment under the ERBA compared with historical and expected performance. This is more pronounced for STS tranches, where the proposed capital charge is 4.5x the expected loss, than for non-STS tranches (3.4x). Higher ratings generally lead to a larger increase in capital charges under the CMU proposal compared to existing capital treatment. This reflects the European Commission's desire to reduce capital charge differentials and the resulting "cliff risk", where capital charges increase sharply if a security is downgraded. Capital charges would increase compared to existing treatment for most bank investors applying ERBA, whose holdings are likely to consist of higher-rated bonds. Our Special Report, "Lower Losses Support Preferential Capital Treatment for STS Securitisations", examines the CMU proposals' impact by country, asset class and ratings level. It is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link above. Contact: Susanne Matern, CFA Managing Director Structured Finance +49 69 768076 237 Fitch Deutschland GmbH Taunusanlage 17, 60325 Frankfurt Eberhard Hackel Senior Director Structured Finance +49 69 768076 117 Mark Brown Senior Director Fitch Wire +44 20 3530 1588 Media Relations: Athos Larkou, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1549, Email: athos.larkou@fitchratings.com. The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.