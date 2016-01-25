(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, January 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has withdrawn the 'A+'
Insurer
Financial Strength (IFS) ratings for Deerfield Insurance Company
and Alterra
Excess & Surplus Insurance Company.
The withdrawal is the result of the companies' mergers with the
surviving
entities, Markel Insurance Company and Evanston Insurance
Company, respectively,
which Fitch currently rates 'A+' for IFS. Accordingly, Fitch
will no longer
provide ratings or analytical coverage for Deerfield Insurance
Company and
Alterra Excess & Surplus Insurance Company. The mergers were
finalized on Dec.
31, 2015.
Markel Corporation is the ultimate parent company for both
Markel Insurance
Company and Evanston Insurance Company.
Fitch has withdrawn the following ratings as the entities no
longer exist:
Alterra Excess & Surplus Insurance Company
Deerfield Insurance Company
--IFS 'A+'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Martha M. Butler, CFA
Senior Director
+1-312-368-3191
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 W. Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Douglas M. Pawlowski, CFA
Senior Director
+1-312-368-2054
Committee Chairperson
Mark E. Rouck, CFA
Senior Director
+1-312-368-2085
Media Relations: Hannah James, New York, Tel: + 1 646 582 4947,
Email:
hannah.james@fitchratings.com.
Date of Relevant Rating Committee: Nov. 20, 2015
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria
Insurance Rating Methodology (pub. 16 Sep 2015)
here
Additional Disclosures
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
