(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, January 26 (Fitch) The Portuguese government's 2016
budget proposal aims
to maintain fiscal consolidation but is based on growth
forecasts and revenue
and spending plans that may prove unrealistic, Fitch Ratings
says.
The minority Socialist government that took office in November
released its
first budget proposal late last week. It envisages a headline
budget deficit of
2.6% of GDP, narrower than the 2.8% that the new government had
previously
indicated, but wider than the 1.8% that the previous
centre-right coalition was
targeting by end-2016.
This is consistent with our expectation that the new government
would maintain
the Socialists' long-standing commitment to abide by EU fiscal
rules, giving it
scope to slow but not reverse deficit reduction. The formulation
of the budget
proposal without significant dissent from the more radical Left
Bloc and
Communist parties that are supporting the Socialists in
parliament shows that
there is still political scope for consolidation.
However, the budget proposal demonstrates the downside risks to
the medium-term
fiscal outlook, which depends on continued economic recovery as
well as the
government's fiscal policy measures.
It predicts that growth will accelerate to 2.1% in 2016, while
we forecast real
GDP growth to be only 1.7%. Recent data do not indicate any
notable improvement
in growth rates and the expectation that rising external demand
will boost
exports may prove optimistic given the emerging markets'
slowdown and subdued
eurozone growth.
Some measures in the proposal lack detail, leaving it unclear
how the government
will reconcile its aim of moderate fiscal consolidation with its
pre-election
commitment to reverse austerity measures. For example, reversing
cuts to
public-sector salaries will cost around EUR446m, but current
expenditure cuts
that could help offset this and contribute to the planned
overall reduction in
spending are not spelt out.
The government sees debt/GDP falling to 126% of GDP by end-2016
(still well
above the 'BB' and 'BBB' category medians) but this will depend
on full
implementation of planned consolidation, and the impact of
one-off factors such
as the ultimate potential cost of the creation and sale of Novo
Banco. This is
slightly below our current forecast (127.9%), reflecting our
lower growth and
higher deficit expectations.
Public finances and the fiscal stance are key sensitivities for
the Portugal's
'BB+'/Positive sovereign rating. Fiscal relaxation resulting in
a less
favourable trajectory in government debt/GDP levels could lead
to negative
rating action, as could weaker growth that had a negative effect
on public
finances.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
