(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, January 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings affirms the ratings
for TE
Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL; TE Connectivity) and its wholly
owned subsidiary,
Tyco Electronics Group S.A. (TEGSA). The Rating Outlook is
Stable. Fitch also
assigns an 'A-' rating to the company's new $350 million 10-year
unsecured
notes.
The ratings affect $3.7 billion of total funded debt, excluding
the $500 million
floating rate notes due Jan. 29, 2016, which Fitch expects will
be repaid at
maturity on Friday. A complete list of rating actions follows at
the end of this
release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings and Outlook are supported by TE Connectivity's
leading market
positions across several connector categories, broad portfolio
of connectors,
sensors and integrated offerings, global presence, embedded
customer base, and
Fitch's expectations for robust free cash flow and low total
leverage (total
debt to operating EBITDA). TE Connectivity's diverse and
resilient business
model and likely continued conservative financial policies
provide the company
with flexibility to absorb unexpected operational or financial
stresses - a key
characteristic of the 'A' rating category for cyclical
companies.
Fitch expects mid-cycle net sales growth in the mid-single
digits, driven by
secular demand drivers for harsh environment electronic content
and sensors. The
prospect of integrated product offerings containing both
connectors and sensors
increases confidence that TE Connectivity can sustain this level
of growth, in
Fitch's view.
In fiscal 2015, revenue grew organically by 3.8% despite
weakness in China,
supply chain inventory corrections, product exits in Data &
Devices and
derivative effects of weak oil & gas markets. Total revenue grew
2.2%,
negatively impacted by $955 million of currency headwinds. The
company is
guiding to 4% organic revenue growth in fiscal 2016 based on
expectations for
strong performance in Automotive, Sensors, Aerospace & Defense,
SubCom and
Appliances, partially offset by weakness in Oil & Gas and
product exits in Data
& Devices.
TE Connectivity maintains a high exposure to the automotive
market, which
accounted for 39% of fiscal 2015 revenue. Fitch believes
increasing electronic
content driven by new emissions standards, increased safety
requirements and
hybrid and electric cars positions TE Connectivity to outperform
automotive
vehicle production growth over the medium to long-term, despite
the potential
for cyclical downturns temporarily impacting revenue and
margins. Also,
significant operational restructuring undertaken since the last
downturn should
help improve bottom-cycle profitability compared with the last
recession.
Fitch expects mid-cycle operating margins to continue to trend
toward the upper
teens based on continued restructuring initiatives and operating
leverage.
Operating margins in fiscal 2015 increased 80 bps to 16.3%, due
mainly to
efficiency programs and an increasing mix of harsh environment
revenue, which
increased from 70% to 80% following the sale of Broadband
Network Solutions
(BNS) and a few harsh environment acquisitions in fiscal 2015.
A comparatively large R&D budget combined with embedded
relationships with
global OEM leaders across a variety of industries enables TE
Connectivity to
remain ahead of the technology curve. As the largest connector
company in North
America and Europe, and one of the largest in China, TE
Connectivity has
significantly more capital for research, development and
engineering compared
with the thousands of local and regional connector companies
that comprise about
40% of industry revenue. Further, technology innovations by
competitors may only
be relevant for a select number of products, or a single
generation of products,
resulting in only a temporary and potentially immaterial loss of
business.
Fitch expects annual FCF approaching $1 billion over the rating
horizon, within
the context of mid-single digit revenue growth. Fitch believes
TE Connectivity's
countercyclical working capital needs also support cash
generation of about $1
billion during a downturn supported by inventory and accounts
receivable
liquidation; in 2009, inventory and accounts receivable
reductions contributed
about $1.3 billion to cash from operations. Cash pension
obligations are minimal
over the next few years, and the company expects to settle its
obligations
related to its tax sharing agreement with Tyco International and
Covidien for
about $147 - 163 million in fiscal 2016.
Fitch expects TE Connectivity's financial policies will remain
largely
unchanged. The company targets returning two thirds of free cash
flow to
shareholders in the form of dividends and share buybacks. The
company has
publicly stated that it will complete its $3 billion of share
buybacks from the
BNS sale proceeds in fiscal 2016. Fitch anticipates the company
will manage debt
in accordance to its total leverage target of below 2.0x. As of
Dec. 25, 2015,
total leverage was 1.5x, pro forma for the $350 million 10 year
unsecured notes
and repayment of the $500 million floating rate notes due Jan.
29, 2016.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
--Low to mid-single digit organic revenue growth in fiscal 2016,
mid-single
digits thereafter;
--Operating margin approaches 18% based on operating leverage
and efficiency
programs;
--One third of FCF spent on acquisitions;
--Aggregate dividend growth of 10% per year beginning fiscal
2017;
--Total share repurchases of $2.7 billion in fiscal 2016
(representing the
remainder of the BNS sale proceeds following fiscal Q4
buybacks); beginning in
2017, remaining free cash flow after M&A and dividends used for
repurchases;
--Capex of 5% of total revenue, in line with historical levels;
--One time cash outflow of $155 million in 2016 (mid-point of
expected range)
for settlement related to tax sharing agreement.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Fitch believes further positive rating action is unlikely in the
absence of a
commitment to more conservative financial policies, including
leverage closer to
1.0x, which Fitch does not expect serves TE Connectivity's
flexibility. Fitch
believes the company will want to maintain the financial
flexibility to pursue
consolidation opportunities in the fragmented sensor and
industrial markets.
Conversely, negative rating actions could occur if Fitch
expects:
--Operating profit margins will remain below the 10%-15% range
beyond the short
term, driven by TE Connectivity's inability to offset pricing
pressures or
commodity price volatility with new product introductions and
productivity
gains;
--Total leverage sustaining above 2.0x, potentially due to more
aggressive
shareholder returns or leveraged acquisitions; or
--Fitch's expectations for annual FCF sustaining below $750
million beyond the
short term.
LIQUIDITY
Liquidity as of Dec. 25, 2015 was solid with a cash balance of
$2.2 billion and
an undrawn $1.5 billion senior unsecured revolving credit
facility, which fully
supports the company's $1.25 billion commercial paper (CP)
program. Fitch's
expectation for annual FCF approaching $1 billion also supports
liquidity.
The ratings and Outlook accommodate cash for pension
contributions and assume a
one-time cash settlement payment of $155 million in 2016 related
to the
company's obligations under its tax sharing agreement with Tyco
International
and Covidien.
Total unadjusted funded debt as of Dec. 25, 2015, pro forma for
the $350 million
unsecured notes and repayment of the $500 million floating rate
notes due Jan.
29, 2016, was approximately $3.7 billion and primarily consisted
of:
--$1,250 million CP program ($0 outstanding);
--$1,500 million unsecured senior revolving credit facility due
Dec. 9, 2020
(undrawn);
--$708 million of 6.55% senior unsecured notes due Oct. 1, 2017;
--$325 million of 2.375% senior unsecured notes due Dec. 17,
2018;
--$250 million of 2.35% senior unsecured notes due Aug. 1, 2019;
--$250 million of 4.875% senior unsecured notes due Jan. 15,
2021;
--$500 million of 3.5% senior unsecured notes due Feb. 3, 2022;
--$600 million (EUR550 million) of 1.1% senior unsecured notes
due March 1,
2023;
--$250 million of 3.45% senior unsecured notes due Aug. 1, 2024;
--$477 million of 7.125% senior unsecured notes due Oct. 1,
2037;
--New $350 million 10-year unsecured notes.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch has affirmed the ratings for TE Connectivity and TEGSA as
follows:
TE Connectivity:
--Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A-';
--Short-term IDR at 'F2'.
Tyco Electronics Group S.A.
--Long-term IDR at 'A-'
--Short-term IDR at 'F2';
--CP program at 'F2';
--Senior unsecured credit facility at 'A-';
--Senior unsecured notes at 'A-'.
Fitch has also assigned an 'A-' rating to the company's $350
million 10-year
unsecured notes.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Matthew Hankin, CFA
Director
+1-646-582-4985
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Jason Pompeii
Senior Director
+1-312-368-3210
Committee Chairperson
David Peterson
Senior Director
+1-312-368-3177
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Date of Relevant Rating Committee: Jan. 25, 2016
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria
Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage (pub. 17 Aug 2015)
here
Short-Term Ratings Criteria for Non-Financial Corporates (pub.
13 Aug 2015)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=998394
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.