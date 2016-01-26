(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Update: 4Q15 (FICC
Continues to Drag Overall Results Down)
CHICAGO, January 26 (Fitch) Capital markets revenue fell 10% in
fourth quarter
2015 (4Q15) collectively for the five U.S. Global Trading and
Universal Banks
(GTUBs) and 1% year-over-year, underscoring the secular issues
challenging
overall capital markets activities. Fixed Income, Currency and
Commodities
(FICC) as well as lower debt underwriting revenue -- due in part
to delayed
issuance -- drove the decline, according to a special report by
Fitch Ratings.
"As the banks examine their resources devoted to FICC, Fitch
believes that some
of the challenges are slightly more secular than cyclical, as we
see companies
reorganize their leadership and reduce headcount in FICC," said
Justin Fuller,
Senior Director at Fitch Ratings.
At $8.2 billion, FICC accounted for 38% -- the largest
contributor -- of total
capital markets revenue for 4Q15. Despite some improved
performance in interest
rate products from the Fed interest rate increase in December,
credit, mortgage
and securitization products were challenged.
Additionally, debt underwriting net revenue dropped 14%
sequentially and 22%
from 4Q14 as leveraged finance issuances were delayed due to
volatile market
conditions.
According to Fitch, advisory net revenue remained strong for the
quarter and was
up 9% from 3Q15 and 23% from 4Q14. However the impact is muted
at only 13% of
total investment banking and advisory net revenue in 4Q15.
"The robust M&A pipeline suggests that advisory momentum will
continue in 2016,
assuming broader market conditions remain relatively stable,"
continued Fuller.
J.P. Morgan (1st) and Goldman Sachs (2nd) retained their overall
market share
rankings in 4Q15. Bank of America moved up to a third place
ranking in 4Q15,
while Citigroup slipped to fourth. Morgan Stanley remained in
the number five
spot in 4Q15, as FICC remained challenging despite its leading
positions in
equity underwriting and equity markets.
The full report, "U.S. Banking Capital Markets Update: 4Q15,"
is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link.
Contact:
Justin Fuller, CFA
Senior Director
+1-312-269-2057
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 W. Madison, St.
Chicago, IL 60602
Media Relations: Hannah James, New York, Tel: + 1 646 582 4947,
Email:
hannah.james@fitchratings.com.
