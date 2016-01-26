(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, January 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Manulife
Financial
Corporation (MFC) and its primary insurance related operating
subsidiaries'
ratings, including The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company
(MLI) and John
Hancock Life Insurance Company (U.S.A.) (JHUSA). A full list of
rating actions
follows at the end of this release. The Rating Outlook is
Stable.
The affirmation is based on the company's continued improvement
in core
operating earnings, strong capital position, good liquidity and
solid business
profile with significant geographic and product diversity.
Offsetting these
positives is MFC's debt service capacity, which Fitch views as
low for the
rating category, and the company's above-average exposure to the
oil and gas
sector in its alternative investment portfolio, which has led to
fair value
losses totalling CAD1 billion in the fourth quarter of 2014 and
the first three
quarters of 2015.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
MFC's core earnings through the first nine months of 2015 were
up 18% to CAD2.6
billion. Key drivers of the improved profitability were higher
fee income on
increased assets under management in MFC's wealth management
businesses, the
impact of strong sales in Asia and the strengthening of the U.S.
dollar. For the
same period return on earnings (ROE) based on core earnings was
10%, below
Fitch's median guideline of 13% for a company with an IFS rating
in the 'AA'
category.
Reported net income for the first nine months of 2015 was down
32% to CAD1.9
billion primarily due to CAD626 million of fair value losses
related to the
company's oil and gas investments. Results for 2015 were also
impacted by CAD354
million of charges related to changes in actuarial
methods/assumptions, up from
CAD139 million in 2014.
MFC remains committed to achieving CAD4 billion in core earnings
in 2016 by
growing its Asian, wealth, and asset management businesses;
building its
Canadian franchise; growing its lower risk, higher return U.S.
businesses; and
focusing on expense management. Fitch views the key challenges
that could affect
MFC's ability to further improve profitability as sustained low
interest rates,
currency movements, financial market volatility, and a faltering
of the global
economy. Fitch expects that these factors could constrain MFC's
earnings growth
over the near term. Additionally, they could significantly
affect MFC's earnings
and capital in a severe (albeit unlikely) economic scenario.
Favorably, Fitch believes that MFC's earnings volatility has
declined as a
result of the de-risking initiatives taken by the company over
the past several
years. Key strategies include effective hedging of public equity
market exposure
and interest rates, shifts in business mix and product
re-pricing of long-term
care (LTC) and universal life products.
Fitch considers MFC's debt service capacity as low for the
rating level despite
an improvement in recent years. MFC's September 2015
year-to-date pretax
fixed-charge coverage of 8.6x, as estimated by Fitch and based
on MFC's 'core'
earnings, is below expectations for the current rating category.
Fitch estimates
that MFC's core earnings would have to improve to approximately
CAD4.6 billion
with no increase in financial leverage for it to achieve the
median guideline of
12x for a company with an IFS rating in the 'AA' category.
Fitch believes MFC is well capitalized on a risk-adjusted basis,
with a minimum
continuing capital and surplus requirement (MCCSR) ratio for
MFC's leading
operating company (MLI) at 226% at Sept. 30, 2015. MFC's
financial leverage
ratio has improved in recent years due to reductions in debt and
improved
organic capital generation. MFC's financial leverage has
declined from a high of
25% at year-end 2011 to 18% at Sept. 30, 2015 on a pro forma
basis following the
issue of CAD1 billion of subordinated debt in November 2015.
Fitch expects MFC's
financial leverage will not increase significantly from current
levels in 2016.
MFC's liquidity is considered strong with a high-quality, liquid
fixed-income
portfolio. Fitch believes that under Canadian regulations, MFC
has greater
flexibility to upstream common stock dividends from operating
subsidiaries to
the regulated holding company without regulatory approval than
do most U.S.
peers.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Key rating triggers for MFC that could lead to a downgrade
include:
--Decline in core earnings;
--Elevated charges for actuarial methods and assumptions or
experience losses;
--Fixed-charge coverage on a core earnings basis below 6x;
--An increase in financial leverage to over 25% or an increase
in total leverage
to over 35%;
--A sustained drop in MFC's risk-adjusted capital position with
no plans or
ability to rectify. This would include the minimum continuing
capital and
surplus requirement ratio falling below 200%. The ratings on the
U.S. insurance
subsidiaries could be impacted if the U.S. risk-based capital
ratio fell below
400%;
--Large acquisitions that are outside the company's historical
risk preference
or that have a material impact on the company's leverage and
capitalization.
Key ratings triggers for MFC that could lead to an upgrade
include:
--Improvement in return on equity based on core earnings to 12%
or higher;
--Stability in reported net income;
--An increase in fixed-charge coverage on a core earnings basis
to over 10x;
--Maintaining current capital and earnings sensitivity to
interest rate and
equity markets;
--Continued maintenance of financial leverage at or below 20%.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings with a Stable Outlook:
Manulife Financial Corporation
--Long-term IDR at 'A';
--CAD400 million medium term notes 5.505% due 2018 at 'A-';
--CAD600 million medium term notes 7.768% due 2019 at 'A-';
--USD500 million senior notes 4.90% due 2020 at 'A-';
--CAD350 million 4.65% non-cumulative class A, series 2,
preferred stock at
'BBB-';
--CAD300 million 4.50% non-cumulative class A, series 3,
preferred stock at
'BBB-';
--CAD200 million 4.20% non-cumulative rate reset, preferred
class 1, series 3
stock at 'BBB-';
--CAD200 million 4.40% non-cumulative rate reset, preferred
class 1, series 5
stock t 'BBB-';
--CAD250 million 4.60% non-cumulative rate reset, preferred
class 1, series 7
stock at 'BBB-';
--CAD250 million 4.40% non-cumulative rate reset, preferred
class 1, series 9
stock at 'BBB-';
--CAD200 million 4% non-cumulative rate reset, preferred class
1, series 11
stock at 'BBB-';
--CAD200 million 3.8% non-cumulative rate reset, preferred class
1, series 13
stock at 'BBB-';
--CAD200 million 3.9% non-cumulative rate reset, preferred class
1, series 15
stock at 'BBB-';
--CAD350 million 3.9% non-cumulative rate reset, preferred class
1, series 17
stock at 'BBB-';
--CAD250 million 3.8% non-cumulative rate reset, preferred class
1, series 19
stock at 'BBB-'.
The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company
--Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) at 'AA-';
--IDR at 'A+';
--CAD550 million 4.21% fixed/floating subordinated debentures
due 2021 (Manulife
Financial Corp. guarantor) at 'A';
--CAD500 million 4.165% fixed/floating subordinated debentures
due 2022
(Manulife Financial Corp. guarantor) at 'A';
--CAD200 million 2.819% fixed/floating subordinated debentures
due 2023
(Manulife Financial Corp. guarantor) at 'A';
--CAD250 million 2.926% fixed/floating subordinated debentures
due 2023
(Manulife Financial Corp. guarantor) at 'A';
--CAD500 million 2.811% fixed/floating subordinated debentures
due 2024
(Manulife Financial Corp. guarantor) at 'A';
--CAD500 million 2.64% fixed/floating subordinated debentures
due 2025 (Manulife
Financial Corp. guarantor) at 'A';
--CAD750 million 2.1% fixed/floating subordinated debentures due
2025 (Manulife
Financial Corp. guarantor) at 'A';
--CAD350 million 2.389% fixed/floating subordinated debentures
due 2026
(Manulife Financial Corp. guarantor) at 'A';
--CAD1 billion 3.181% fixed/floating subordinated debentures due
2027 (Manulife
Financial Corp. guarantor) at 'A'.
The Manufacturers Investment Corporation
--IDR at 'A';
--Short-term IDR at 'F1';
--Commercial paper at 'F1'.
Manulife Finance, L.P.
--CAD550 million 4.448% fixed/floating senior debentures due
2026 (Manulife
Financial Corp. guarantor) at 'A-';
--CAD650 million 5.059% fixed/floating subordinated debentures
due 2041
(Manulife Financial Corp. guarantor) at 'BBB+'.
Manulife Financial Capital Trust II
--CAD1 billion 7.405% MaCS II series 1 at 'A-'.
John Hancock Life Insurance Co (U.S.A.)
--IFS at 'AA-';
--IDR at 'A+';
--USD450 million surplus notes 7.375% due 2024 at 'A'.
The John Hancock Life Insurance Company of New York
--IFS at 'AA-'.
John Hancock Life & Health Insurance Company
--IFS at 'AA-'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Tana M. Higman
Director
+1-312-368-3122
Fitch Ratings, Inc.,
70 W. Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Dafina M. Dunmore, CFA
Director
+1-312-368-3136
Committee Chairperson
James B. Auden, CFA
Managing Director
+1-312-368-3146
Media Relations: Hannah James, New York, Tel: + 1 646 582 4947,
Email:
hannah.james@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Insurance Rating Methodology (pub. 16 Sep 2015)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=998404
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.