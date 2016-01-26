(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK/LONDON, January 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
the ratings of
Great-West Lifeco (TSE: GWO) including the holding company's
Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) at 'A+', as well as the Insurer Financial Strength
(IFS) ratings of
all operating subsidiaries at 'AA'. At the same time, Fitch has
upgraded the
ratings of Irish Life Assurance plc (Irish Life) one notch,
including the IFS
rating to 'AA' from 'AA-'. A full list of rating actions follows
at the end of
this release. The Rating Outlook is Stable.
The affirmation is based upon the company's consistently strong
and stable core
insurance earnings; strong competitive position in the Canadian
market;
conservative investment profile; and overall actuarial liability
profile that is
not heavily exposed to the equity markets. Offsetting these
positives are the
company's relatively high use of financial leverage and the
ongoing
underperformance of Putnam Investments (Putnam), which has
strained overall
earnings levels and has caused fixed-charge coverage (FCC) to
remain at
depressed levels for some time.
The upgrade of Irish Life's ratings reflects Fitch's view that
Irish Life has
become 'core' to GWO as defined in the agency's Insurance Rating
Methodology.
GWO acquired Irish Life in July 2013. Fitch believes that GWO's
acquisition has
been well managed and has provided the company with critical
scale in the Irish
market as well as operational synergies and expense savings. The
acquisition
moved GWO to the top position in Ireland with a market share
greater than 30%.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Fitch views as positive GWO's solid core insurance earnings
performance, as it
drives and supports the company's financial flexibility and
consolidated
risk-based capital position. Fitch believes this performance is
reflective of
the company's conservative risk appetite which has resulted in
lower-risk
product design, pricing discipline, strict asset-liability
matching, and
management of key earnings drivers such as expenses and
persistency.
Additionally, Fitch views the Canadian life insurance market as
inherently less
risky than the U.S. life market due to greater pricing
rationality and less
aggressive product guarantees. Operating earnings totalled
CAD2.1 billion in the
first nine months of 2015, up 10% from the same period in 2014.
Operating return
on equity on a trailing four-quarter basis was 15.2%, slightly
above the
company's long-term target of 15%.
Despite strong operating results from GWO's insurance
operations, FCC of over 8x
during the first nine months of 2015 remains below expectations
for the current
rating category. This is due to the ongoing underperformance of
Putnam. Fitch
does not expect Putnam to contribute meaningfully to GWO's
earnings in the near-
to intermediate-term. Fitch believes GWO will continue to rely
on holding
company cash and earnings from the insurance subsidiaries to
service interest
expense on debt related to the acquisition of Putnam.
Fitch believes GWO's investment performance is a reflection of
its conservative
investment policies and underwriting standards as well as its
asset/liability,
liquidity and investment skills. By policy, the company does not
invest in
below-investment-grade (BIG) credits, and therefore reported
exposure in this
category consists of 'fallen angels,' including privately placed
issues with
strong covenant protection. BIGs, including those in the funds
withheld account,
totalled CAD1.9 billion at Sept. 30, 2015, or 1.6% of bond
investments. At
CAD3.4 billion in total investment provisions, Fitch believes
that GWO is well
provisioned for future credit loss and that future impairments
in excess of
actuarial reserve provisions are likely to remain within
manageable levels and
ratings expectations.
Fitch views GWO's actuarial liabilities as relatively
insensitive to equity
markets, due to the avoidance of riskier enhancements to
individual segregated
funds. The company's primary exposure to equity markets is
through Putnam.
Since 2013, GWO's financial leverage has been trending down and
was 18.1% at
Sept. 30, 2015. However the company's debt-to-total capital of
26.5%, which
includes CAD2.5 billion of perpetual preferred securities,
continues to be
slightly higher than comparably rated North American peers. The
company's
risk-adjusted capitalization remains supportive of the rating.
Great-West Life
Assurance Company's (GWL) MCCSR was 234% at Sept. 30, 2015.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Key rating triggers for GWO's ratings that could lead to an
upgrade include:
--Significant improvement in Putnam's earnings to a level on par
with GWO's
other operating subsidiaries.
--Decline in financial leverage to below 15% and a decline in
total leverage to
below 25%.
Key rating triggers for GWO's ratings that could lead to a
downgrade include:
--A sustained drop in the company's risk-adjusted capital
position with no plans
or ability to rectify. This would include the U.S. risk-based
capital ratio
falling below 400% and MCCSR ratios falling below 200%.
--Increase in financial leverage to over 25% or an increase in
total leverage to
over 35%.
--Decline in fixed charge coverage to less than 6x.
--Sizable goodwill impairment on Canada Life, London Life or
Irish Life
acquisitions.
--Acquisitions outside GWO's historical risk preferences or
expertise, or any
other material changes in risk appetite for the company.
--Reduction in Power Financial Corporation's ownership stake in
GWO.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch has upgraded the following ratings with a Stable Outlook:
Irish Life Assurance plc
--IFS to 'AA' from 'AA-';
--Long-term IDR to 'AA-' from 'A+';
--5.25% subordinated debt to 'A' from 'A-'.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings with a Stable Outlook:
Great-West Lifeco, Inc.
--Long-term IDR at 'A+';
--6.14% senior debentures due March 21, 2018 at 'A';
--4.65% senior debentures due Aug. 13, 2020 at 'A';
--6.74% senior debentures due Nov. 24, 2031 at 'A';
--6.67% senior debentures due March 21, 2033 at 'A';
--5.998% senior debentures due Nov. 16, 2039 at 'A';
--2.5% Euro bond debt due April 18, 2023 at 'A';
--Series F, 5.9% non-cumulative first preferred shares at
'BBB+';
--Series G, 5.2% non-cumulative first preferred shares at
'BBB+';
--Series H, 4.85% non-cumulative first preferred shares at
'BBB+';
--Series I, 4.5% non-cumulative first preferred shares at
'BBB+';
--Series L, 5.65% non-cumulative first preferred shares at
'BBB+';
--Series M, 5.80% non-cumulative first preferred shares at
'BBB+';
--Series N, 3.65% non-cumulative first preferred shares at
'BBB+';
--Series P, 5.4% non-cumulative first preferred shares at
'BBB+';
--Series Q, 5.15% non-cumulative first preferred shares at
'BBB+';
--Series R, 4.8% non-cumulative first preferred shares at
'BBB+';
--Series S, 5.25% non-cumulative first preferred shares at
'BBB+'.
GWL&A Financial Inc.
--Long-term IDR at 'A+'.
Canada Life Financial Corporation
--Long-term IDR at 'A+'.
Great-West Life Assurance Company
--IFS at 'AA';
--Long-term IDR at 'AA-'.
Canada Life Assurance Company
--IFS at 'AA';
--Long-term IDR at 'AA-';
--6.4% subordinated debentures due Dec. 11, 2028 at 'A+'.
Great-West Life and Annuity Insurance Company
--IFS at 'AA';
--Short-term IDR at 'F1+';
--Commercial paper at 'F1+'.
London Life Insurance Company;
Great-West Life and Annuity Insurance Company of New York
--IFS at 'AA'.
Great-West Life & Annuity Insurance Capital, LP II
--7.153% subordinated debentures due 2046 at 'BBB+'.
Canada Life Capital Trust
--Series B, 7.529% senior debentures due June 30, 2052 at 'A'.
Great-West Life & Annuity Insurance Capital, LP
--6.625% deferrable debentures due Nov. 15, 2034 at 'BBB+'.
Great-West Lifeco Finance (Delaware) LP
--5.691% subordinated debentures due 2067 at 'BBB+';
--7.127% subordinated debentures due 2068 at 'BBB+'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Tana M. Higman (GWO)
Director
+1-312-368-3122
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 W. Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Ralf Ehrhardt (Irish Life)
Associate Director
+44 203 503 1551
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Dafina M. Dunmore, CFA (GWO)
Director
+1-312-368-3136
David Prowse (Irish Life)
Senior Director
+44 207 682 7256
Committee Chairperson
James B. Auden, CFA
Managing Director
+1-312-368-3146
Media Relations: Hannah James, New York, Tel: + 1 646 582 4947,
Email:
hannah.james@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
