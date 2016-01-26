(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, January 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has placed the ratings
for Tyco
International plc (Tyco; NYSE: TYC) and Tyco International
Finance S.A. (TIFSA),
including Issuer Default Ratings of 'A-', on Rating Watch
Negative. The rating
action follows Tyco's announcement of an agreement to merge with
Johnson
Controls, Inc. (JCI).
The merged company will maintain Tyco's Irish domicile and be
named Johnson
Controls plc, with 44% of shares owned by existing Tyco
shareholders. It will
exclude JCI's automotive business, Adient, which JCI plans to
spin off shortly
after completing the merger with Tyco. Tyco has obtained a
committed $4 billion
bank facility which will be used to fund $3.9 billion of cash to
be paid to JCI
shareholders as part of the merger. Fitch expects Tyco's
existing notes will
remain outstanding after the merger is completed, as a change of
control
triggering event would require both a change of control and a
decline in the
ratings, as defined in the indentures, to below investment
grade.
A full list of ratings follows at the end of this release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The Negative Watch incorporates Fitch's expectation that
leverage and other
credit metrics at the merged company will be roughly similar to
Tyco's existing
credit metrics, which in Fitch's view are weak for the company's
'A-' rating. At
Sept. 25, 2015, total adjusted debt/EBITDAR at Tyco was 3x (2.6x
when adjusted
to exclude Fitch's estimate of net debt repaid in October 2015).
This is higher
than the 2x level that represents Fitch's expected mid-point for
Tyco through
the business cycle. An improvement in metrics originally
expected by Fitch for
Tyco on a standalone basis could be delayed, or could even
temporarily
deteriorate when considering the merged company.
Fitch believes a downgrade of Tyco's ratings would be limited to
one notch
although a two-notch downgrade is possible if credit metrics are
initially
weaker than Tyco's current metrics and fail to improve. Tyco's
ratings could be
affirmed if total adjusted debt/EBITDA appears likely to decline
below 2x
shortly after the merger or if free cash flow (FCF)/total
adjusted debt returns
to levels near 15% or higher compared to slightly below 10% in
2016 as estimated
by Fitch.
In addition to existing debt at Tyco, pro forma debt will
include $3.9 billion
of new debt to be issued to help fund the payment to JCI
shareholders and a
portion of debt at JCI that will be moved with JCI's building
and power business
into the merged company. Fitch estimates total debt at the
merged company will
total approximately $11 billion compared to Fitch's estimate of
existing debt at
Tyco of $2.4 billion when excluding debt that was repaid in
October 2015.
Other considerations that could pressure credit metrics in the
near term include
FCF at both Tyco and JCI, which was weak in 2015, and initial
costs to realize
long-term annual operating and tax synergies. JCI estimates
savings from cost
synergies will total at least $650 million. Recent FCF at Tyco
and JCI included
one-time items such as asbestos payments at Tyco and transaction
costs at JCI.
FCF should improve in 2016 but Fitch estimates FCF/total
adjusted debt on a pro
forma basis for the merged company could remain below 10%.
Fitch expects to resolve the Negative Watch prior to completion
of the merger
after it has an opportunity to review details about the merged
company's
operating strategy, capital structure, integration plans, and
future FCF and
leverage. After Tyco and JCI complete the merger and begin to
integrate their
respective businesses and generate synergies, credit metrics
could begin to
improve, although the pace of a return to stronger metrics is
presently unclear.
Benefits from the combination of Tyco and JCI include cost and
sales synergies,
an expanded product and service portfolio, and capabilities to
provide and
integrate data and connected systems. JCI estimates services for
the combined
company will be approximately 30% of revenue, helping to offset
the impact of
cyclicality in the company's end markets. JCI's Building
Efficiency business
complements Tyco's fire and security systems and products
businesses, as they
serve similar markets but do not necessarily overlap. JCI's
Power Solutions
business is distinct from Tyco's business lines but has a strong
share of the
global market for automotive batteries and favorable margins
(17% in 2015).
At Tyco, restructuring actions should decline in 2016 and
asbestos payments will
be materially lower following approximately $600 million of
payments in 2015 to
resolve a large portion of Tyco's asbestos liabilities. Previous
concerns about
tax litigation were significantly reduced following a
preliminary accord reached
with the IRS recently to settle outstanding disputes related to
the 1997-2000
period for which the IRS claimed that Tyco owed income taxes of
approximately $1
billion (not including interest or possible related claims for
subsequent
periods).
A final resolution is contingent upon the IRS's application of
the agreement to
the 2001-2007 period and, if applicable, a review by the U.S.
Congress Joint
Committee on Taxation. The settlement would involve a cash
payment to the IRS of
$475 million - $525 million to be shared among Tyco and former
affiliates under
a sharing agreement. Fitch estimates Tyco's share would not
exceed approximately
$140 million.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions for Tyco on a standalone basis before
the merger with
JCI include:
--The negative impact on sales and earnings from currency
movements is expected
to continue into fiscal 2016, offsetting much of Tyco's organic
growth;
--Tyco's adjusted operating margins, excluding special charges,
improve modestly
in 2016 due to restructuring;
--Fitch expects Tyco's FCF will be approximately $400 million in
2016, lower
than the $500 million previously expected, partly due to ongoing
pressures in
Tyco's end markets, but well above FCF in 2015 of negative $31
million;
--Adjusted debt/EBITDAR declines toward 2x during the next two
years;
--Future annual asbestos payments will be relatively low
beginning in 2016
following approximately $600 million of payments in 2015 to
resolve a large
portion of Tyco's asbestos liabilities;
--The contingent agreement with the IRS is completed
successfully.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
If the merger between Tyco and JCI is completed as expected,
metrics for the
combined company could be near to, or slightly weaker, than
currently measured
for Tyco on a standalone basis. The ratings could be downgraded
by at least one
notch if:
--Total adjusted debt/EBITDAR does not decline toward 2x during
the two years
following completion of the merger, compared to 2.6x for Tyco
(adjusted for debt
repayment in October 2015) at the end of fiscal 2015;
--FFO-adjusted leverage does not decline below 3x compared to
nearly 4.7x at
Sept. 25, 2015 which includes the effect of special charges;
--FCF/total adjusted debt is consistently below 10%;
--An adverse outcome on income tax litigation impairs Tyco's
liquidity or leads
to an increase in debt and leverage.
Fitch does not anticipate positive rating action in the near
term.
LIQUIDITY
Tyco's liquidity at Sept. 25, 2015 included $1.4 billion of cash
and a $1.5
billion bank credit facility that matures in 2020. The bank
facility backs
commercial paper issued under a $1.5 billion program. Tyco also
has substantial
leases, which Fitch considers in adjusted debt leverage metrics.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch has placed the following ratings on Rating Watch Negative:
Tyco International plc
--Long-term IDR 'A-';
--Short-term IDR 'F2'.
Tyco International Finance S.A.
--Long-term IDR 'A-';
--Senior unsecured revolving credit facilities 'A-';
--Senior unsecured notes 'A-';
--Short-term IDR 'F2';
--Commercial paper 'F2'.
