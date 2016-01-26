(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, January 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed American
International
Group, Inc.'s ratings and revised the Rating Outlook to Stable
from Positive.
AIG's ratings include the long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR)
at 'A-' and
senior debt obligations at 'BBB+'. Additionally, Fitch has
affirmed the Insurer
Financial Strength (IFS) ratings of AIG's rated
property/casualty insurance
subsidiaries at 'A' and U.S. life insurance subsidiaries at
'A+'. A complete
list of ratings is provided at the end of this release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The revision of the Outlook to Stable reflects AIG's recent
announcement of a
$3.6 billion pre-tax charge for adverse development of
property/casualty
operations loss reserves in the fourth quarter of 2015, as well
plans to return
capital to shareholders at levels that far exceed prior rating
expectations.
Previous upgrade rating triggers disclosed by Fitch relating to
profitability
and interest coverage will not be met following the reserve
charge, and
financial leverage will also deteriorate to levels above
previous upgrade
ratings triggers.
Reserve development represents 6% of existing reserves and will
add more than 10
points to the full year property/casualty calendar year combined
ratio, which
was 100.6% at 9M2015. Continued adverse reserve development adds
uncertainty
regarding the impact of reserve experience on future
performance, and is part of
a long-term trend of under-reserving. Fitch believes there are
no assurances
that reserving issues have been fully addressed by the noted
charge.
On Oct. 28, 2015, investor Carl Icahn sent a letter to AIG CEO
Peter Hancock
suggesting that shareholders would benefit from a breakup of AIG
into smaller,
more focused entities. The letter suggested that a separation
would promote
operating and cost efficiencies allowing the new entities to
generate a return
on equity that is more in line with peers. The letter also
suggested that the
designation of AIG as a Non-Bank Systematically Important
Financial Institution
(SIFI) would likely be removed after a break-up of the
organization into smaller
segments, reducing regulatory compliance costs and the potential
for more
restrictive future capital requirements.
AIG previously stated that a breakup of AIG is not part of the
company's current
strategic plan. The company presented an update of strategic
plans today
reiterating that management believes having a combined life and
property/casualty business provides diversification benefits
towards capital
adequacy and liquidity, as well as benefits from a tax
perspective in
utilization of existing deferred tax assets.
The AIG presentation advanced additional company plans to
further tighten
operational focus, improve profitability and return on capital,
and as noted,
the return of significant capital to shareholders. Changes in
operational focus
include a planned public offering of a partial interest in AIG's
mortgage
insurance subsidiary, and the sale of its independent
broker-dealer network.
Profit improvement plans emphasize existing plans for expense
reductions and
target to improve the property/casualty loss ratio by six points
over the next
two years in part through further shifts in business mix to
curtail unprofitable
segments, including U.S. casualty.
The capital plan includes a commitment to return at least $25
billion of capital
to shareholders over the next two years, funded by distributions
from insurance
subsidiaries, asset divestitures, capital freed up from asset
sales and
reinsurance transactions and debt financing. This is one of the
largest returns
of capital relative to existing shareholders equity that Fitch
has observed in
many years in the insurance industry, and from a credit
perspective is viewed by
Fitch as aggressive.
AIG's financial leverage as measured by the ratio of financial
debt and
preferred securities to total capital (excluding operating debt
and the impact
of FAS 115) was approximately 18% at Sept. 30, 2015. Fitch
believes run-rate
financial leverage will move above 20% but will likely not
exceed 25% as the
capital plan is executed.
Holding company liquidity currently includes $11.2 billion of
unencumbered cash
and investments at Sept. 30, 2015, and $4.5 billion of available
capacity from
credit and contingent liquidity facilities. The company has
targeted maintaining
$6-8 billion of liquidity assets at the parent going forward,
which still
represents a significant multiple of annual debt servicing
obligations.
The capital impact of the loss reserve charge on P/C statutory
risk based
capital levels are anticipated to be offset by a capital
contribution from the
parent. Fitch expects the life subsidiaries' year-end 2015
risk-based capital
(RBC) ratio will remain above the company's long-term target
range of between
425% and 470%.
AIG's ratings reflect the company's status as an independent
publicly held
corporation with an operating focus on global property/casualty
insurance,
domestic life insurance and retirement products, as well as the
company's
previous success in restructuring and deleveraging efforts.
Property/casualty
subsidiary ratings consider the company's unique market position
in the global
insurance market given its absolute size, underwriting
capabilities, and
consolidated capital adequacy that is comparable to higher rated
peers. The
ratings of AIG's U.S. life insurance subsidiaries are driven by
these entities'
strong statutory capital position; leading market share in key
lines of
business; diversification of revenues from insurance premiums,
spread business
and fees; and solid operating profits and earnings stability.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Key triggers that could lead to an upgrade include:
--Successful completion of pending strategic actions and greater
certainty that
the corporate and operating structure is in place for the longer
term, and
further meaningful restructuring actions are unlikely;
--A shift to sustainable property/casualty segment underwriting
profitability,
with demonstration of greater loss reserve stability or reserve
redundancies;
--Improvement in GAAP earnings to a level consistent with
interest coverage at
10x or above;
--While achieving the above, maintenance of financial leverage
and risk-based
capital at the company's insurance subsidiaries remaining within
newly revised
targeted levels.
Key triggers that could lead to a downgrade include:
--Increase in financial leverage to above 25%, or an increase in
the TFC ratio
to above 0.7x from 0.5 currently;
--Significant reductions in debt servicing capacity from holding
company assets
and available dividends from subsidiaries to a level below 4.5x
annual interest
on financial debt;
--Large underwriting losses and/or further material reserve
volatility of the
company's non-life insurance subsidiaries;
--Sharp deterioration in the company's domestic life
subsidiaries' profitability
trends;
--Material declines in risk-based capital ratios at either the
domestic life
insurance or the non-life insurance subsidiaries.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch has affirmed the following AIG entities with a Stable
Rating Outlook:
American International Group, Inc.
--Long-term IDR at 'A-';
--Various senior unsecured note issues at 'BBB+';
--EUR42.24 million of 6.797% senior unsecured notes due Nov. 15,
2017 at 'BBB+';
--GBP100.2 million of 6.765% senior unsecured notes due Nov. 15,
2017 at 'BBB+';
--USD1 billion of 2.3% senior unsecured notes due July 16, 2019
at 'BBB+';
--USD638.4 million of 3.375% senior unsecured notes due Aug. 15,
2020 at 'BBB+';
--USD708 million of 6.4% senior unsecured notes due Dec. 15,
2020 at 'BBB+';
--USD1.5 billion of 4.875% senior unsecured notes due June 2022
at 'BBB+';
--USD1 billion of 4.125% senior unsecured notes due Feb. 15,
2024 at 'BBB+';
--USD1.25 billion of 3.75% senior unsecured notes due July 10,
2025 at 'BBB+';
--USD1.2 billion of 3.875% senior unsecured notes due Jan. 15,
2035 at 'BBB+';
--USD500 million of 4.7% senior unsecured notes due July 10,
2035 at 'BBB+';
--USD1 billion of 6.25% senior unsecured notes due May 1, 2036
at 'BBB+';
--USD243.43 million of 6.820% senior unsecured notes due Nov.
15, 2037 at
'BBB+';
--USD 2.25 billion of 4.5% senior unsecured notes due July 16,
2044 at 'BBB+';
--USD350 million of 4.35% senior unsecured notes due March 20,
2045 at 'BBB+';
--USD750 million of 4.8% senior unsecured notes due July 10,
2045 at 'BBB+';
--USD290 million of 4.9% senior unsecured notes due July 17,
2045 at 'BBB+';
--USD800 million of 4.375% senior unsecured notes due Jan. 15,
2055 at 'BBB+';
--USD20.3 million of 5.60% senior unsecured notes due July 31,
2097 at 'BBB+';
--EUR12.85 million of 8.00% series A-7 junior subordinated
debentures due May
22, 2038 at 'BBB-';
--USD607.17 million of 8.175% series A-6 junior subordinated
debentures due May
15, 2058 at 'BBB-';
--GBP88.2 million of 5.75% series A-2 junior subordinated
debentures due March
15, 2067 at 'BBB-';
--EUR162.6 million of 4.875% series A-3 junior subordinated
debentures due March
15, 2067 at 'BBB-';
--GBP5.6 million of 8.625% series A-8 junior subordinated
debentures due May 22,
2068 at 'BBB-';
--USD403.18 million of 6.25% series A-1 junior subordinated
debentures due March
15, 2087 at 'BBB-'.
AIG International, Inc.
--Long-term IDR at 'A-'.
AIG Life Holdings, Inc.
--Long-term IDR at 'A-';
--USD135.5 million of 7.50% senior unsecured notes due July 15,
2025 at 'BBB+';
--USD150 million of 6.625% senior unsecured notes due Feb. 15,
2029 at 'BBB+';
--USD116.4 million of 8.50% junior subordinated debentures due
July 1, 2030 at
'BBB-';
--USD78.9 million of 7.57% junior subordinated debentures due
Dec. 1, 2045 at
'BBB-';
--USD227.3 million of 8.125% junior subordinated debentures due
March 15, 2046
at 'BBB-'.
AGC Life Insurance Company
American General Life Insurance Company
The Variable Annuity Life Insurance Company
United States Life Insurance Company in the City of New York
--IFS rating at 'A+'.
AIU Insurance Company
American Home Assurance Company
AIG Assurance Company
AIG Europe Limited
American International Overseas Limited
AIG Property Casualty Company
AIG Specialty Insurance Company
Commerce & Industry Insurance Company
Granite State Insurance Company
Illinois National Insurance Company
Insurance Company of the State of Pennsylvania
Lexington Insurance Company
National Union Fire Insurance Company of Pittsburgh, PA
New Hampshire Insurance Company
--IFS rating at 'A'.
ASIF Global Financing
--USD750 million of 6.9% senior secured notes due March 15, 2032
at 'A+'.
ASIF II
--GBP200 million of 6.375% senior secured notes due Oct. 5, 2020
at 'A+';
--USD82 million of 0% senior secured notes due Jan. 2, 2032 at
'A+'.
ASIF III Program
--GBP350 million of 5.375% senior secured notes due Oct. 14,
2016 at 'A+';
--GBP250 million of 5% senior secured notes due Dec. 18, 2018 at
'A+';
--EUR200 million of 1.66% senior secured notes due Dec. 20, 2024
at 'A+'.
