(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Saudi Arabia Islamic Banks
Dashboard
here
DUBAI/LONDON, February 02 (Fitch) In a new report, Fitch Ratings
says Islamic
finance is a mature and developed industry in Saudi Arabia,
representing about
two-thirds of total bank financing. About 38% comes from Islamic
banks and 28%
from the Islamic windows of conventional banks. There are 12
licensed commercial
banks in Saudi Arabia. Four are fully sharia compliant with the
remainder
providing a mix of sharia-compliant and conventional banking
products and
services.
Due to the largely Islamic finance nature of the lending market
in Saudi Arabia,
the performance and credit matrices of both Islamic and
conventional banks are
to a large extent similar (for more information on Saudi banks
see Saudi Banks:
Peer Review at www.fitchratings.com).
Al Rajhi Bank is the largest Islamic bank in Saudi Arabia, and
also the largest
Islamic bank internationally with assets of SAR325.2bn (USD87bn)
at end-3Q15.
National Commercial Bank (NCB) is aiming to convert to a fully
sharia-compliant
bank following its IPO in 2014. NCB's loan book is already
majority sharia
compliant and once the bank is fully compliant it could replace
Al Rajhi Bank as
the world's largest Islamic bank. NCB has a large investment
portfolio that will
be more challenging to convert into sharia-compliant securities,
in terms of
availability and variety of appropriate alternatives and
maintaining the current
yield on the portfolio.
Saudi Arabia has the largest Islamic bank asset base of any
country that allows
commercial banks to operate alongside Islamic banks. All banks
are subject to a
single supervisory authority and the same disclosure
requirements. The Saudi
Arabian Monetary Agency (SAMA) regulates sharia-compliant banks
in the same way
as it regulates conventional banks. No special treatment is
applied to Islamic
products and no additional support is given to Islamic banks.
However, as a
predominantly Muslim market, and now that similar retail
products exist in both
conventional and sharia-compliant form, Islamic banking is
seeing the fastest
growth.
In Saudi Arabia, banks benefit from large volumes of local
currency liquid
assets, including government securities and deposits with SAMA.
However, one of
the key differences between conventional and Islamic banks is
the structure of
their liquidity/investment portfolios. This is because Islamic
banks have far
fewer sharia-compliant investment options. These are mainly cash
and central
bank deposits, such as "mutajara" or "murabaha", which are
therefore relatively
low risk and low return. Investments also include sukuk issued
by other Islamic
banks.
High spending, particularly in the form of large government
projects, has
started to reduce due to stricter screening, delays and
cancellations, as the
government reduces spending to match lower oil revenues. We
expect the tougher
economic environment to continue for at least two years. The
challenging
operating conditions are likely to affect earnings, with
profitability metrics
growing less quickly and possibly declining. Fitch also expects
asset quality
metrics to deteriorate over the next two years.
The full report, Saudi Arabia Islamic Banks Dashboard is
available at
www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the link above.
Contact:
Bashar Al Natoor
Global Head of Islamic Finance
+971 4 424 1242
Fitch Ratings Limited
Al Thuraya Tower 1
Office 1805
Dubai Media City
Redmond Ramsdale
Director
+971 4 424 1202
Media Relations: Rose Millburn, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1741,
Email:
rose.millburn@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.