LONDON, February 02 (Fitch) Poland's new bank tax and proposal
to help customers
with foreign-currency mortgages will weaken the standalone
credit profiles of
Polish banks and put pressure on Viability Ratings (VRs), Fitch
Ratings says.
However, the scale of the impact is unknown as yet because of
potential
offsetting action by banks and because we expect delays and
revisions to the
mortgage proposal. Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) will come under
less pressure
than standalone VRs because many are driven by parent bank
ratings.
Banks will start paying the tax of 44bp of assets, net of
regulatory capital and
government securities, from February. Banks with a tax base
below PLN4bn,
state-owned BGK (A-/Stable) and banks under rehabilitation
programmes are
exempt.
The biggest impact will be on banks that already report weaker
profits,
including Bank Ochrony Srodowiska (BOS, BB/bb/Negative) and
Getin Noble Bank
(Getin, BB/bb/Stable). The tax may raise questions about their
medium-term
structural profitability. Our assessment of profitability and
capitalisation may
become constraining factors for their VRs and put their
Long-Term IDRs under
pressure. The impact on VRs for Eurobank (A-/Stable/bb-), mBank
(BBB-/Positive/bbb-), Bank Millennium (BBB-/Stable/bbb-) and
Alior
(BB/Stable/bb) is likely to be smaller due to their stronger
performance.
We reviewed Bank Pekao (Pekao, A-/Stable/a-), Bank Zachodni WBK
(BZ WBK,
BBB+/Stable/bbb+), ING Bank Slaski (Bank Slaski,
A-/Stable/bbb+), and Bank
Handlowy (Handlowy, A-/Stable/bbb+) in November 2015 and
concluded their VRs
face only moderate pressures from the tax as they have
sufficient profitability
buffers to absorb it.
The President's proposal to help foreign-currency (FC) mortgage
borrowers
includes returning the FX spread to customers, voluntary
restructuring,
mandatory restructuring (at the customer's request) with future
repayments at a
'fair exchange rate,' and handing the property to the bank in
exchange for full
debt relief.
According to the authors, the proposal is designed to let banks
recognise the
impact in their financial statements over time. But it was
prepared without
consulting the Ministry of Finance, Polish Central Bank or the
Financial
Supervision Authority (KNF). Market participants' estimates of
the potential
impact vary between PLN30bn (USD7.4bn) and PLN60bn, compared to
aggregate Tier 1
capital of PLN137bn at end-3Q15. A KNF impact study will take
time to complete.
A solution involving converting FC loans into local currency
would probably need
the Central Bank to provide FC liquidity to facilitate closing
open positions.
Given the potential impact we expect the solution to be delayed
and undergo
changes. The impact of conversion on capitalisation would not be
one-to-one;
particularly for banks using the standardised approach for
capital, converted
loans should have much lower risk weights. Capital buffers
imposed to address FC
mortgage risks are also likely to be removed. However, as
proposed the impact on
capitalisation and leverage would be significant for banks with
high FC mortgage
exposure relative to Fitch Core Capital.
This includes Getin (FC mortgages equal about 30% of total gross
loans and FCC
ratio of 10% at end-3Q15), Bank Millennium (39.1%, 16.5%), mBank
(31%, 16.1%),
BOS (16.5%, 9.6%) and Eurobank (14.0%, 13.6% at end-1H15). BZ
WBK is also
exposed as FC mortgages comprise 16% of its consolidated gross
loans, but has a
greater ability to absorb losses through capital (FCC: 15.6%).
The impact on
other banks would be small.
We believe parental support would be forthcoming for
subsidiaries if needed.
Therefore any impact on mBank, Eurobank and BZ WBK's VRs should
not affect IDRs.
For exposed banks whose IDRs are driven by VRs (Getin, Bank
Millennium, BOS),
negative pressures on VRs would affect IDRs.
We will review the ratings of Polish banks with large exposures
to FC mortgages
over the next month.
For more information, see the presentation given at Fitch's
recent 'Emerging
Europe Sovereign & Bank Outlook' in the link above.
