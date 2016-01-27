(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, January 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Ahli
United Bank (UK)
PLC's (AUBUK) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB+'
with a Stable
Outlook and Viability Rating (VR) at 'bbb-'. AUBUK's Short-term
IDR has been
affirmed at 'F2' and its Support Rating at '2'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS AND SUPPORT RATING
AUBUK's IDRs and Support Rating reflect Fitch's expectation of a
high
probability of support from its parent, Bahrain-based Ahli
United Bank BSC (AUB;
BBB+/Stable/bbb). AUB's core shareholder is the Public
Institution for Social
Security (PIfSS), an arm of the State of Kuwait (AA/Stable); and
AUB's IDR is
driven by our expectation of support from PIfSS. Fitch believes
that support
from PIfSS would likely extend to AUBUK - via AUB in the first
instance - and
AUBUK's Long-term IDR is as a result equalised with that of AUB.
Fitch believes that the propensity and ability of AUB/PIfSS to
support AUBUK
remains high. This view is underpinned by AUBUK's core role
within the AUB group
as the sole operation outside of the Middle East and North
Africa (MENA) region.
In addition, links between PIfSS and AUBUK date back to before
the creation of
AUB in 2000 and PIfSS's connection to the AUB group is supported
by its direct
shareholdings in both AUB (18.9%) and its Kuwaiti subsidiary,
Ahli United Bank
Kuwait (12.8%). Our view of support also considers AUB's sole
ownership of AUBUK
and the strong track record of support from government entities
for banks in the
Gulf region.
VR
AUBUK's company profile constrains the VR, reflecting the bank's
limited
franchise and fairly small size, particularly in view of its
focus on the UK
property market and primarily GCC customers. The bank's long
track record as a
specialist property finance lender, with its residential
mortgage loan portfolio
(84% of net loans) concentrated in prime central London, partly
mitigates the
risks. Its commercial property loan exposure is spread across
the UK.
The VR also reflects AUBUK's healthy capitalisation and
liquidity, and its
experienced management team. AUBUK's asset quality is sound,
although a large
part of residential mortgage loans are granted on an
interest-only basis.
Average loan-to-values and loan tenors in the residential book
are fairly
conservative.
The bank is exposed to an inherently volatile UK commercial real
estate market,
although the exposure is decreasing, representing around 70% of
equity at
end-June 2015. AUBUK's liquidity buffers are strong, but also a
necessity given
its highly concentrated deposit base. Nonetheless, Fitch expects
the largest
deposits, which are mainly from the Gulf region, to remain
fairly stable and the
bank has demonstrated its ability to manage large deposit
swings.
Profitability continued to improve in 1H15, but business
generation has slowed,
largely because of the bank's moderate appetite for lending to a
highly valued
central London property market. Rising regulatory costs, mainly
relating to
strengthening compliance and audit functions in line with
current industry
trends and as required by the UK regulator, limit earnings
growth.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS AND SUPPORT RATING
AUBUK's IDRs and Support Rating are sensitive to a change in
Fitch's assumptions
around the probability of support that would be forthcoming from
AUB if
required. If AUBUK is no longer considered a core subsidiary of
AUB, this would
likely cause a downgrade of its IDR.
A rating action on AUB's IDRs, which is most likely to arise as
a result of a
revision of Bahrain's Country Ceiling, could be reflected in a
corresponding
change in AUBUK's ratings, since support is expected to flow
through AUB.
VR
The bank's VR is sensitive to significant price corrections in
the UK property
market, should it lead to materially deteriorating asset quality
and eroding
capital through higher loan impairment charges.
An upgrade of the VR is unlikely unless AUBUK significantly
diversifies its
franchise, which is unlikely given the bank's focus and links to
the Gulf
region.
