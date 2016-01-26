(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, January 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings gained more insight
into Avon's
turnaround plan at its Investor Day on Jan. 21, 2016. Many
aspects were
positive; however, significant execution risks remain given
continued questions
around the business model longer term as well as recession risks
in several of
its largest markets, excluding North America.
Avon's goal is to operate profitably as a smaller, $6 billion
company with
modest top-line growth. Avon reported that its business
excluding North America
generated 2015 sales of $6 billion, and estimates adjusted
EBITDA of nearly $575
million. Separating out the North American business- which had
LTM sales of $731
million and estimated EBITDA of $4 million - to Cerberus Capital
removes a drag
on both operating trends and on management's time, and the cash
infusion and
dividend suspension will provide a meaningful boost to Avon's
liquidity.
With the oversight and operational capabilities of its strategic
partner
Cerberus Capital Management, the company plans to reduce its
overhead by $350
million and reinvest those funds in growth initiatives such as
new products, IT,
and its representatives (reps), around a tightly focused group
of Top 10
countries. The company will also look to exit smaller sub-scale
markets which
are a drag on profitability.
Competition and Recession In Top 10 Markets
Avon reported that its Top 10 markets accounted for nearly 70%
of 2015's
revenues after excluding the impact of VAT and IPI taxes in
Brazil. Fitch
anticipates that the company's long-term growth plans of
mid-single-digit
revenue growth and low-single-digit rep growth could be
difficult given that key
markets are in recession. In addition, there is an intense level
of competition
in the Top 10 markets.
Most important, three key markets, Argentina, Brazil and Russia,
are in
recession. While rep count typically increases as more people
look to make
additional money when jobs are scarce, generating sales is more
difficult. For
example, Avon's Latin America region is its largest geography.
The region
includes four of the Top 10 markets and generated almost 55% of
revenues and
adjusted operating profits (excluding North America) through the
nine months
ended Sept. 30, 2015. However the region has also seen negative
volumes (-4%)
and rep declines (-2%) in the same time period.
Avon reported that it generated 1% rep growth in 2015 and 3%
organic sales
(excluding North America). However, based on the nine months,
rep count
improvements are likely driven by EMEA only, and much of the
company's organic
growth is pricing to recover currencies rather than
volume-driven.
The Top 10 markets have also experienced accelerating levels of
competition in
the past decade as large beauty multinationals entered in search
of growth.
Taking or gaining share in some of these markets, where large
deep-pocketed
beauty marketers such as L'Oreal and P&G innovate as a matter of
course, may be
difficult.
Cost Cuts and Small Exits to Provide Funds to Invest
Cerberus's operational skills and focus at the board level and
in Avon's new
project management group is supportive to achieving the targeted
$350 million in
cost savings over the next three years. Avon's current cost
structure was scaled
to a much larger organization. Fitch views the company's
investment in IT and
focus on directing marketing efforts toward the Top 10 countries
positively.
Plans to exit sub-scale geographies should also benefit margins
modestly over
the medium term and also demonstrate a commitment to better
performance as a
much smaller $6 billion enterprise.
Liquidity Buffered by Cerberus Preferreds and Dividend
Suspension
Avon's international subsidiaries have long provided the bulk of
the company's
profits and cash flows. Through the nine months Avon North
America recorded a
$12 million operating loss.
Avon has taken steps to address and add to its financial
flexibility and
liquidity with the suspension of its nearly $110 million annual
dividend and its
expectation of receiving net proceeds of approximately $505
million from
transactions with Cerberus. The transactions involving
purchasing a majority
stake in Avon North America ($170 million inflow) and a separate
capital
injection to Avon in the form of $435 million 5% preferred notes
should close
this spring. The proceeds and additional cash flow should ably
fund reinvestment
in the business and allow the company to reduce debt by $250
million.
The $435 million preferred equity is being reviewed to ascertain
if there is an
equity component. In the interim, if viewed solely as debt, pro
forma leverage
in 2016 is expected to be almost 5x before declining to 4.3x in
2017.
Furthermore, the transaction should provide a a better matching
of revenues and
costs in similar currencies, and the hard currency needs of the
North American
operation will be meaningfully reduced. Avon announced that it
would also look
at hedging translation. This would be one of the first personal
care companies
to do so. While hedging could limit currency volatility, there
may be modest
additional costs added to overhead but the amounts and timing
are unclear at
this juncture.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
--The proposed transactions with Cerberus purchasing 80.1% of
Avon North America
and buying $535 million in preferred shares from Avon closes in
spring 2016 as
anticipated;
--Organic revenue growth of 4% to 5% in the next two years on
flat volume as
Avon now begins to price consistently to inflation with
flat-to-slightly
positive growth over the next two years. However, negative F/X
completely
offsets 2016's organic growth.
--EBITDA of approximately $500 million in 2016 and $565 million
in 2017;
--Free cash flow (FCF) of $85 million in 2016 and $100 million
in 2017.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead
to a positive
rating action:
Stabilization of the Outlook is based on sustaining
flat-to-modestly positive
rep growth as well as low-single-digit organic growth. While
pricing may drive
the bulk of organic growth in the near term, Fitch expects
positive volume to
also be a contributor.
Negative:
Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead
to a negative
rating action:
--Continued sales declines, which would be exemplified by active
reps and volume
turning negative and being sustained in the low-single-digit
range;
--Significant EBITDA contraction to a level below $500 million
after 2016;
--Negative FCF being sustained. While the company has ample
liquidity and can
fund cash shortfalls with cash on hand, negative FCF would be of
concern.
--Sustained increases in leverage over 5x.
--Currency controls in significant markets such as Brazil and
Russia. Avon's
debt is dollar-based and cash flow for debt service over the
intermediate term
would be based on offshore cash generation.
Fitch currently rates Avon as follows:
--Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'B+';
--Senior unsecured notes 'B+/RR4';
--Short-term IDR 'B'.
The Rating Outlook is Negative.
