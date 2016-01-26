(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, January 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
long-term and
short-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of Huntington
Bancshares, Inc. (HBAN)
with a Stable Outlook following its announcement that it will
acquire FirstMerit
Corporation (FMER). A full list of rating actions is detailed at
the end of this
rating action commentary.
The transaction is valued at $3.4 billion made up roughly 80%
stock and 20%
cash. The deal represents a price-to-tangible book value of 1.6x
with a core
deposit premium of 6.8% for FMER. The deal is expected to be
accretive to HBAN's
earnings in 2018 with an estimated increase return to tangible
common equity to
300 basis points (bps), improvement to efficiency ratio of 400
bps and IRR of
20%. The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter
of 2016 (3Q16),
subject to regulatory approval.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS, NATIONAL RATINGS AND SENIOR DEBT
Fitch's affirmation and Stable Outlook reflects our view that
the FMER
transaction represents low credit risk, manageable integration,
and reasonable
cost save estimates given the significant amount of overlap
between the two
entities. Further, execution risks are viewed as modest given
that FMER is a
solid institution with good earnings and asset quality
performance. Nonetheless,
HBAN's capital position will decline, however, Fitch views this
decline in the
context of the transaction coupled with HBAN's ability to return
to stronger
capital levels. HBAN's estimated pro forma CET1 is expected to
go down to 8.7%
at deal close from 9.7% at 4Q15. The company has also indicated
that it expects
CET1 to build back to around 9.00%.
In Fitch's opinion, this transaction presents good cost save
opportunities
(company estimates of 40%) which in our view is a reasonable
assumption given
market overlap in key markets such as Ohio and Michigan. The
combined entity is
expected to deliver improvements to ROAA of 15bps and ROTCE of
300bps% compared
to HBAN's stand-alone measures by 2018. Fitch believes these
forecasted measures
are achievable based on cost saves and the expected credit
performance of FMER's
portfolio. The price of the transaction is also in-line with
recently announced
acquisitions for banks of similar size.
In Fitch's view, the combined entity risk profile is in line
with HBAN's current
ratings and reflects a very similar blend. Further post-closing,
the loan
portfolio composition mirrors HBAN's current mix reflecting 41%
in Commercial &
Industrial, 13% Commercial Real Estate and 20% Auto/Marine RV.
Additionally,
HBAN is taking a 1.9% credit mark, which appears appropriate
given the credit
performance and risk profile of FMER. The deposit profile of
FMER is also
similar to HBAN and the combined entity should easily comply
with modified LCR
given core funding profile and good liquidity on the balance
sheet.
Post-closing, HBAN would have leading market share in Ohio and
new entrance into
the Chicago MSA and Wisconsin.
Fitch last affirmed HBAN's IDRs and Viability Rating (VR) on
Oct. 5, 2015.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
HBAN has a Support Rating of '5' and Support Rating Floor of
'NF'. In Fitch's
view, HBAN is not systemically important and therefore, the
probability of
support is unlikely. IDRs and VRs do not incorporate any
support.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
HBAN's subordinated debt is notched one below its VR of 'A-'.
The company's
trust preferred securities are notched four below the VR
reflecting two notches
down for loss severity and two notches down for non-performance.
HBAN's
preferred securities are rated five notches below its VR.
Preferred stock is
notched two times from the VR for loss severity, and three times
for
non-performance.
Subordinated debt and other hybrid securities ratings are in
accordance with
Fitch's criteria and assessment of the instruments'
non-performance and loss
severity risk profiles. Thus, these ratings have been affirmed
due to the
affirmation of the VR.
HOLDING COMPANY
HBAN's IDR and VR are equalized with those of its operating
companies and banks,
reflecting its role as the bank holding company, which is
mandated in the U.S.
to act as a source of strength for its bank subsidiaries.
Ratings are also
equalized reflecting the very close correlation between holding
company and
subsidiary default probabilities.
SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANY
The IDRs and VRs of HBAN's bank subsidiaries benefit from the
cross-guarantee
mechanism in the U.S. under FIRREA, and therefore the IDRs and
VRs of Huntington
National Bank are equalized across the group.
LONG- AND SHORT-TERM DEPOSIT RATINGS
HBAN's uninsured deposit ratings are rated one notch higher than
the company's
IDR and senior unsecured debt because U.S. uninsured deposits
benefit from
depositor preference. U.S. depositor preference gives deposit
liabilities
superior recovery prospects in the event of default.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS, NATIONAL RATINGS AND SENIOR DEBT
Fitch believes HBAN's ratings do not have ratings upside given
that performance
is in-line with similarly rated peers coupled with its
forecasted capital
position.
HBAN's ratings are sensitive to its ability to achieve many of
the key targets
in undertaking this transaction. Specifically, its ratings would
be sensitive to
its ability to build its CET1 ratio up to 9%. Moreover, HBAN's
ratings could be
pressured if it is not able to realize/generate the internal
rate of return,
estimated profitability improvements, and cost saves
incorporated in the deal.
Further, should unexpected operational and integration risks
arise that are
material to financial performance HBAN's rating could likely be
reviewed for
negative rating action.
Additionally, ratings pressure could ensue should management
take an aggressive
approach to capital management such as future acquisitions of
size or a total
pay-out ratio that pushes capital below peers.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
HBAN's Support Rating and Support Rating Floor are sensitive to
Fitch's
assumption around capacity to procure extraordinary support in
case of need.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
The ratings of subordinated debt and other hybrid capital issued
by HBAN and its
subsidiaries are primarily sensitive to any change in HBAN's VR.
HOLDING COMPANY
Should HBAN's holding company begin to exhibit signs of
weakness, demonstrate
trouble accessing the capital markets, or have inadequate cash
flow coverage to
meet near-term obligations, there is the potential that Fitch
could notch the
holding company IDR and VR from the ratings of the operating
companies. This is
viewed as unlikely though for HBAN given the strength of the
holding company
liquidity profile.
SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANIES
As the IDRs and VRs of the subsidiaries are equalized with those
of HBAN to
reflect support from their ultimate parent, they are sensitive
to changes in the
parent's propensity to provide support, which Fitch currently
does not expect,
or from changes in HBAN's IDRs.
LONG- AND SHORT-TERM DEPOSIT RATINGS
The ratings of long- and short-term deposits issued by HBAN and
its subsidiaries
are primarily sensitive to any change in HBAN's long- and
short-term IDRs.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings:
Huntington Bancshares, Incorporated
--Long-term IDR at 'A-'; Outlook Stable;
--Short-term IDR at 'F1';
--Viability rating at 'a-';
--Senior unsecured at 'A-';
--Subordinated debt at 'BBB+';
--Preferred stock at 'BB'.
--Support at '5';
--Support Floor at 'NF'.
Huntington National Bank
--Long-term deposits at 'A';
--Long-term IDR at 'A-'; Outlook Stable;
--Viability rating at 'a-';
--Senior unsecured at 'A-';
--Subordinated debt at 'BBB+';
--Short-term IDR at 'F1';
--Short-term deposits at 'F1';
--Support at5';
--Support Floor at 'NF'.
Huntington Capital I, II
--Preferred stock at 'BB+'.
Sky Financial Capital Trust I-IV
--Preferred stock at 'BB+'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Doriana Gamboa
Director
+1-212-908-0865
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Julie Solar
Senior Director
+1-312-368-5472
Committee Chairperson
Christopher Wolfe
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0771
Media Relations: Hannah James, New York, Tel: + 1 646 582 4947,
Email:
hannah.james@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria
Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 20 Mar 2015)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=998418
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.