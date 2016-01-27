(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, January 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Paraguay's sovereign
ratings as follows:
--Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings
(IDRs) at 'BB',
Outlook Stable;
--Issue ratings on senior unsecured foreign and local currency
bonds at 'BB';
--Country ceiling at 'BB+';
--Short-term foreign currency IDR at 'B'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Paraguay's ratings balance a long track record of fiscal
prudence through
different economic and political cycles, strong fiscal solvency
indicators and
increased resilience to external shocks against constraints on
creditworthiness
that include high output volatility due to weather-related
shocks, a low tax
revenue base and comparatively weak structural factors in terms
of investment
rates, institutional quality and social development indicators.
Paraguay has demonstrated improved capacity to manage external
shocks without
destabilizing effects for external accounts or macroeconomic
stability. Adequate
international reserves, increased exchange rate flexibility and
improved
credibility of monetary policy allow Paraguay to absorb multiple
external
pressures derived from lower commodity prices (soy and beef),
economic
underperformance in key trading partners (most notably deep
recession in Brazil)
and increased financial market volatility.
International reserves' coverage, equivalent to 5.8 months of
current external
payments (CXP) or 22% of GDP, remains adequate to mitigate risks
related to
commodity dependence, downside risks for the Brazilian economy
and high
financial dollarization. Moreover, the guarani has depreciated
by 23% in 2015
without creating risks for financial or macroeconomic stability.
Growth slowed to an estimated 3% in 2015 as the external
environment worsened,
but medium-term growth drivers are intact. Although growth could
slow further to
2.5% in 2016 as Brazil will likely remain in deep recession and
commodity prices
will stay weak, Fitch expects it to accelerate in 2017 in line
with a less
adverse external environment, recovery in large neighbouring
economies and the
execution of infrastructure projects.
Inflation averaged 3.1% in 2015, well below the central bank's
target of
4.5+/-2%. Food inflation has remained under control, and
depreciation against
the USD dollar has not been accompanied by similar depreciation
vis-a-vis trade
partners (Argentina and Brazil). Core inflation, though, moved
up to 3.7% in
December 2015. This development and increased volatility in
global financial
markets prompted the central bank to increase its policy rate by
25bps increase
to 6% in January, reinforcing its commitment to keep inflation
in check in spite
of more subdued economic activity.
The current account deficit rose to an estimated 1.8% of GDP in
2015 and could
remain above 2% over the forecast period, balancing a weaker
export outlook
against reduced price of oil imports and slower economic
activity. Fitch expects
the deficit, which will remain below 'BB' peers, to be financed
by FDI. The
sovereign will maintain access to external sources of financing
such as
multilaterals and external capital markets.
The central government deficit reached 1.8% of GDP in 2015, up
from 1.1% in
2014. At the general government level, Fitch estimates that the
deficit (2.2% of
GDP) remained below the 'BB' median and was the lowest among
peer commodity
exporters. Nevertheless, the government missed the deficit
ceiling of 1.5% of
GDP under the 2013 Fiscal Responsibility and Transparency Law
(LRTF).
The LRTF continues to face challenges to establish its role as
an appropriate
institutional anchor for fiscal policy. In contrast to previous
practice, the
2016 budget approved by Congress made minimal changes to the
proposal submitted
by the Ministry of Finance targeting a deficit of 1.5% of GDP.
Nevertheless,
revenue projections could prove hard to achieve in the context
of subdued
growth, expenditure related to flooding and continued focus on
public investment
by the current administration. Hence, Fitch expects the central
government
deficit to increase to 2.2% in 2016.
Fitch estimates that general government debt rose to 21.5% of
GDP in 2015, from
18.1% in 2014, driven by the guarani depreciation. Debt levels
remain less than
half the 'BB' median of 44%. Paraguay last accessed external
bond markets in
2015, and the sovereign could return to the external markets
(the 2016 budget
authorises USD700 million in issuance) in the event of favorable
conditions.
Given the deteriorating external environment and significant
infrastructure and
social needs, authorities are currently exploring changes to the
fiscal rule to
make it more responsive to economic cycles and reduce its
pro-cyclicality by
targeting a structural rather than a nominal balance. In Fitch's
view, the
potential changes to the fiscal responsibility law will be
analysed in the
context of improvements to fiscal policy predictability and
flexibility,
development of a track record and their impact on Paraguay's
public finances,
presently a key rating strength.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The main factors that could, individually or collectively, lead
to a rating
action are:
Positive:
--Higher growth trajectory including higher investment levels
and maintaining
macroeconomic stability;
--Strengthening of external liquidity in relation to 'BB' peers;
--Structural improvements in public finances in terms of revenue
base,
expenditure rigidity and a continued moderate debt burden.
Negative:
--Commodity production shocks or severe export price falls that
materially
impair external and fiscal solvency ratios;
--Sustained fiscal deterioration in the context of financing
constraints.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
--Fitch assumes that Brazil will remain in recession (-2.5%) in
2016, after
contracting by an estimated 3.7% in 2015. Recovery in Brazil and
in Argentina
will likely only materialize in 2017.
--Fitch assumes that Paraguay will maintain access to external
sources of
financing and continue attracting FDI inflows.
--Fitch oil prices average USD45 in 2016 and USD55 in 2017.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Erich Arispe
Director
+1-212-908-9165
Fitch Ratings Ltd.
33 Whitehall St.
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Todd Martinez
Associate Director
+1-212-908-0897
Committee Chairperson
Charles Seville
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0277
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Country Ceilings (pub. 20 Aug 2015)
here
Sovereign Rating Criteria (pub. 12 Aug 2014)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=998478
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.