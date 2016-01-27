(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
FRANKFURT/LONDON, January 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Commerzbank AG's
(CBK, BBB/Positive/F2) SME structured covered bonds at 'AA' with
a Stable
Outlook, following a periodic review of the programme.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating is based on CBK's Long-term Issuer Default Rating
(IDR) of 'BBB', an
unchanged Discontinuity Cap (D-Cap) of 8 (minimal) and the 16.5%
contractual
over-collateralisation (OC) that Fitch takes into account in its
analysis.
The D-Cap analysis reflects the minimal risk of payment
discontinuation on the
covered bonds in case of insolvency of CBK. After CBK defaults,
the covered
bonds benefit from a switch to pass-through mechanism, if funds
to repay the
bonds at their expected maturity date are insufficient, and a
separate liquidity
facility for each covered bond.
The 'AA' breakeven OC has increased to 16.5% from 16% over the
last 12 months.
This is mainly due to a higher cash flow valuation component
(5%), up from 1.6%
in last year's analysis. This reflects primarily the programme's
larger
mismatches between fixed assets, accounting for 64.4% of the
cover pool, and
floating liabilities once the covered bonds have switched to
pass-through.
The main constituent of the breakeven OC remains the credit loss
component of
14.7%, down from 17.6% a year ago. Fitch's reduced credit loss
expectation comes
as a result of a more granular collateral pool and an improved
economic
environment with lower corporate insolvency expectations.
With a cut-off date 30 November 2015, CBK's EUR500m outstanding
SME structured
covered bonds were secured by a collateral pool of EUR955m,
resulting in nominal
OC of 91%. This OC consists of Fitch's 'AA' breakeven OC of
16.5%, the
commingling, set-off, and related mortgages transfer reserves
and additional OC
buffer. The collateral pool consists of 2,589 short-term money
market and
medium-term investment loans granted to 1,882 German SME
borrower groups.
The weighted average life (WAL) of the collateral pool has
decreased to 1.2
years from 1.7 years over the last 12 months. However, Fitch has
modelled all
loans with an extended maturity to account for the increased
default risk of
short-term bullet loans should CBK be unwilling or unable to
refinance maturing
loans. The agency assumed a minimum WAL of two years for all
loans, leading to a
stressed portfolio WAL of 2.2 years.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The 'AA' rating would be vulnerable to downgrade if any of the
following occurs:
(i) the IDR is downgraded by 5 or more notches to 'B+' or lower;
or (ii) OC that
Fitch considers in its analysis drops below Fitch's 'AA'
breakeven level of
16.5%; or (iii) the commingling and set-off risks are not
appropriately
mitigated.
The Fitch breakeven OC for the covered bond rating will be
affected by, among
other factors, the profile of the cover assets relative to
outstanding covered
bonds, which can change over time, even in the absence of new
issuance.
Therefore the breakeven OC to maintain the covered bonds rating
cannot be
assumed to remain stable over time.
More details on the portfolio and Fitch's analysis will be
available in a credit
update, which will shortly be available at www.fitchratings.com.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Vessela Krmnicek, CFA
Director
+49 69 768076 298
Fitch Deutschland GmbH
Neue Mainzer Strasse 46-50
D-60311 Frankfurt am Main
Secondary Analyst
Traycho Nikolov
Director
+49 69 768 076 150
Committee Chairperson
Eberhard Hackel
Senior Director
+49 69 768 076 117
Media Relations: Christian Giesen, Frankfurt am Main, Tel: +49
69 768076 232,
Email: christian.giesen@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
