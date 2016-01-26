(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, January 26 (Fitch) Rising shareholder pressure is
inching credit
default swap (CDS) spreads for American International Group
(AIG) to levels not
seen since 2014, according to Fitch Solutions in its latest CDS
case study
snapshot.
Five-year CDS on AIG have edged out 55% since the start of the
year. CDS on AIG
underperformed the broader North America financials industry
(spreads 20% wider
since the start of the year).
'The market is pricing in increased credit default risk for AIG
amid pressure
from shareholders to break the company up,' said Director Diana
Allmendinger.
AIG's investor presentation today reiterated that the company
plans to maintain
its multi-line insurance profile as a breakup would reduce
diversification
benefits from a capital adequacy perspective and the ability to
fully utilize
existing deferred tax assets.
Whether greater certainty of AIG's strategic intentions will
result in a
narrowing of CDS spreads to prior levels will bear further
watching.
Fitch Solutions case studies build on data from its CDS Pricing
Service and
proprietary quantitative models, including CDS Implied Ratings.
These credit
risk indicators are designed to provide real-time, market-based
views of
creditworthiness. As such, they can and often do reflect more
short term market
views on factors such as currencies, seasonal market effects and
short-term
technical influences. This is in contrast to Fitch Ratings'
Issuer Default
Ratings (IDRs), which are based on forward-looking fundamental
credit analysis
over an extended period of time.
