(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SYDNEY, January 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Kiwibank
Limited's
(Kiwibank) Foreign and Local Currency Long-term Issuer Default
Ratings (IDRs) at
'AA' and 'AA+', respectively. The Outlook has been revised to
Stable from
Positive. Kiwibank's Viability Rating has not been considered as
part of this
rating action. A full list of rating actions is at the end of
this commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs, SENIOR DEBT AND SUPPORT RATINGS
The affirmation of Kiwibank's IDRs, senior debt and support
ratings reflect
Fitch's view that the bank is a core subsidiary of New Zealand
Post (NZ Post)
and is ultimately a wholly-owned enterprise of the New Zealand
sovereign
(Foreign Currency Long Term IDR: AA/Stable). Fitch views that in
times of
difficulty, there is an extremely high likelihood of support
from the sovereign
through NZ Post. Additionally, NZ Post provides an explicit
unlimited guarantee
for the bank's unsecured debt including customer deposits.
Kiwibank makes up the
vast majority of NZ Post's balance sheet and net income. It
accounted for 95% of
NZ Post's assets and 89% of its net profit after tax at the
financial year
ending 30 June 2015.
The revision of the Outlook to Stable from Positive reflects the
Outlook change
of the sovereign rating on 26 January 2016. For more details,
please see the
rating commentary, "Fitch Revises New Zealand's Outlook to
Stable; Affirms at
'AA'", published on 26 January 2016.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRs, SENIOR DEBT AND SUPPORT RATINGS
Kiwibank's IDRs, senior debt and support ratings are sensitive
to changes to NZ
Post's and New Zealand's Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency
IDRs, and in turn,
the sovereign's willingness to provide support to the bank.
The rating actions are as follows:
Kiwibank Limited:
Foreign Currency Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'AA'; Outlook Revised
to Stable from
Positive;
Foreign Currency Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F1+';
Local Currency Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'AA+'; Outlook Revised
to Stable from
Positive;
Local Currency Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F1+';
Support Rating affirmed at '1';
Foreign currency senior unsecured rating affirmed at 'AA';
Local currency senior unsecured rating affirmed at 'AA+'; and
Commercial Paper Programme affirmed at 'F1+'.
