DUBAI/LONDON, February 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says tougher
operating
conditions in Kuwait and the region will translate into slower
growth for
Islamic banks during the year, albeit in line with industry
trends.
The Islamic Banks Dashboard published today covers Kuwait's
large and
long-standing Islamic banking sector comprising five banks (out
of 10 domestic
banks) which hold a total market share of 39% (by assets).
Several of the banks
have significant operations regionally and internationally, as
their focus
shifts to high-growth markets for Islamic finance.
Fitch believes that Islamic financing growth will moderate in
2016 due to a
sharper-than-expected fall in oil prices and the resulting
impact on the economy
and business environment. The sector is, however, expected to
remain profitable
despite weaker operating income and higher impairment charges.
We expect margins
to remain healthy due to the Islamic banks' low-cost funding
structures.
The sector's impaired financing/gross financing (NPL) ratios are
historically
weaker than at conventional peers mainly due to high real-estate
exposure, which
is a key asset class in Islamic financing. While it is positive
that the banks
have been reducing legacy problem loans over the last three
years, these trends
could reverse due to slowing domestic and regional economies.
Fitch-rated Islamic banks' Long-term Issuer Default Ratings
(IDRs) are all at
'A+'. The IDRs are driven by the probability of support from the
Kuwaiti
authorities if required. The Outlooks on the IDRs are Stable.
The banks'
Viability Ratings remain sensitive to weaker asset quality and
increased risk
appetite, particularly from international expansion.
