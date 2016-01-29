(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG/SHANGHAI/SINGAPORE, January 28 (Fitch) Housing sales
in China reached
a record CNY7.3trn in value in 2015, owing in part to price
rises in Tier 1
cities, and Fitch Ratings expects sales growth to continue this
year. The sales
growth, in conjunction with de-stocking and reduced home
construction
expenditure, resulted in homebuilders' financial profiles
strengthening in
recent quarters. That said, the prospects for continued
improvement in financial
profiles is limited in 2016 as high land prices continue to
squeeze margins and
falling housing completions prompt renewed growth in
construction expenditures.
December data for major Chinese property issuers, outlined in
Fitch's latest
China Property Watch report published on 26 January, confirmed
trends from
earlier quarters. For Fitch-rated issuers, strong sales growth,
price rises in
most cities, de-stocking and reduced new-home construction were
the key trends
in 2015- all contributing to improving financials for the
sector.
Gross floor area sold grew to 1.12 billion square metres in 2015
- only slightly
less than the record of 1.16 billion square metres in 2013 - and
all but three
Fitch-rated homebuilders reported growth in contracted sales.
The proportion of
sales accounted for by larger Tier 1 and 2 cities grew,
reflecting the stronger
market relative to the smaller Tier 3 and 4 markets. Price
growth accelerated
further in the final quarter of 2015, with 39 major cities
reporting increases
in December, up from 33 in the previous month.
Easing regulations and rising demand for residential upgrades
should keep sales
growth buoyed in 2016, and de-stocking will continue in Tier 3
and 4 cities. The
authorities could also spur growth as they maintain some policy
space to loosen
regulations further.
That said, the outlook for homebuilders' financial profiles this
year is much
more muted, and the improvements seen last year are unlikely to
be repeated. Low
rates of new construction expenditure - which were a key factor
boosting
homebuilders' liquidity in 2015 - are likely to be reversed by
2H16. We also
expect high ongoing land costs in Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities to
offset potential
benefits from lower funding costs as rates fall.
Weaker profitability in new projects - given the high land costs
- will
especially add pressure on leverage for the lower rated firms.
Smaller and 'B'
rated developers are likely to continue to seek out partnerships
with larger
competitors for developments in larger cities as a result.
Updated data on China's property sector can be found in the
latest monthly China
Property Watch report available through the link below or at
www.fitchratings.com.
Contacts:
Ying Wang
Senior Director
Corporates
Fitch Ratings (Beijing) Limited
1015, 10/F, IFC Tower A, HSBC Building
8 Century Avenue
Pudong, Shanghai
+86 21 5097 3010
Justin Patrie
Senior Director
Fitch Wire
+65 6796 7232
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852
2263 9935, Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
Related Research
China Property Watch - December 2015
here
China Property Watch - January 2016
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.