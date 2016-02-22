(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Rating of Public-Sector Entities - Outside the United States here MILAN/BARCELONA/LONDON, February 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has updated its non-US Public Sector Entities (PSE) Criteria, with no impact on existing PSE ratings. The updated criteria however include two tables, with three attributes - "stronger", "mid-range" and "weaker" - as a guidance to the contribution of each rating factors to the agency's notching approach. The criteria report is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link above. Contact Raffaele Carnevale Senior Director +39 02 87 90 87 203 Fitch Italia - Societa Italiana per il Rating S.p.A. Via Morigi, 6 20123 Milan Fernando Mayorga Managing Director +34 93 323 8400 Fitch Ratings Espana S.A.U. Paseo de Gracia, 85, 7th Floor Barcelona 08008 Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.