LONDON, February 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says French life
insurers' earnings
remain under pressure, despite an improving business mix in
2015. In its latest
French Life Insurance Dashboard published today, Fitch says the
life insurance
market continues to face a difficult operating environment as
interest rates
remain low, constraining profitability.
Despite the positive trend in unit-linked sales during 9M15, the
business mix of
the French life market remains skewed towards guaranteed
products (85% of
reserves at end-2014). French life insurers still face the
dilemma between
cutting crediting rates to policyholders to protect their
margins, or
maintaining crediting rates to protect their market position but
at the expense
of margins. Fitch expects insurers to continue to only
marginally cut crediting
rates in 2016 as they strive to maintain business volumes and
competitive
expense ratios.
The 'French Life Insurance Dashboard' is available on
www.fitchratings.com.
Contact:
Federico Faccio
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1394
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Anastasia Litvinova
Director
+7 495 956 7082
Media Relations: Francoise Alos, Paris, Tel: +33 1 44 29 91 22,
Email:
francoise.alos@fitchratings.com; Athos Larkou, London, Tel: +44
203 530 1549,
Email: athos.larkou@fitchratings.com.
