NEW YORK, January 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed BOK
Financial (BOKF)
ratings at 'A/F1'. The affirmation reflects BOKF's good
performance and sound
overall financial profile relative to Fitch's midtier regional
banking peers.
At the same time, Fitch has revised the Rating Outlook for BOKF
to Negative from
Stable given the more challenging environment in the largely
energy-driven
economies of Texas and Oklahoma where BOKF principally operates.
The rating action follows a periodic review of the mid-tier
regional banking
group, which includes BankUnited Inc. (BKU), BOK Financial
Corporation (BOK)
Cathay General Bancorp (CATY), East West Bancorp, Inc. (EWBC),
First Horizon
National Corp. (FHN), First National of Nebraska, Inc. (FNNI),
First Republic
Bank (FRC), Fulton Financial Corp (FULT), Hilltop Holdings
(HTH), Synovus
Financial Corp. (SNV), TCF Financial Corp. (TCB), Wintrust
Financial Corp
(WTFC), and UMB Financial Corporation (UMB).
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS, VIABILITY RATINGS AND SENIOR DEBT
Today's rating affirmation is reflective of BOKF's continued
good operating
performance and sound financial position relative to other
institutions in
Fitch's midtier regional bank peer review. BOKF's earnings
performance remains
near peer-group averages with the company keeping its return on
average assets
(ROAA) relatively steady at approximately 1.00% over the course
of 2015.
This is noteworthy because BOKF's net interest margin as of
fourth quarter 2015
(4Q15) of 2.64% is the lowest of the peer group, meaning the
company's earnings
have been driven largely by good credit performance which has
necessitated
minimal provisioning, a good contribution from non-interest
income which
approximates nearly 50% of the company's revenue, as well as
satisfactory
operating expense management as demonstrated by a mid-60s
efficiency ratio.
In addition this performance has been supported by a good
operating culture and
better-than-peer-average capital ratios, both of which help to
support the
comparatively high ratings of BOKF relative to peer institutions
in Fitch's
midtier regional bank peer review. As of 4Q15, BOKF's Common
Equity Tier 1
(CET1) ratio was 12.1% and its tangible common equity (TCE)
ratio was 9.0%,
which compares well to peers.
However, Fitch has also revised BOKF's Rating Outlook to
Negative from Stable
due to some potential expected credit deterioration as well as
more challenging
economic conditions within its core markets of Texas and
Oklahoma.
Given the continuous drop in prices for oil and other energy
related commodities
over the last year, Fitch anticipates that operating conditions
for BOKF as well
as some other institutions will be more challenging as the
effects of prolonged
lower energy prices begin to reverberate primarily throughout
more
energy-dependent geographies.
Approximately 18% of BOKF's commercial loan portfolio was energy
related,
comprising primarily reserve-based exposures with a much smaller
component of
oil field services loans. This is a significantly higher
proportion of energy
and energy-related loans than many peer institutions, and has
the potential to
lead to comparatively higher overall credit deterioration for
BOKF than for
other peer institutions. To the extent that increased credit
deterioration leads
to higher provisioning and therefore earnings volatility
relative to peer
institutions, this could create negative ratings pressure.
To this end, BOK recently indicated that due to a loan
impairment on a single
borrower, the company incurred higher provision expense for 4Q15
of $22.5
million, which is significantly higher than its previously
forecasted provision
for credit losses of $3.5 million to $8.5 million.. While this
is indicative of
some negative earnings pressure, Fitch notes the company's
profitability was
still good yet lower in 4Q15.
Fitch does note that the potential loss content in BOKF's
reserve-based energy
exposures could be manageable given the senior secured nature of
the loans,
though as oil prices continue to decline and should they remain
low for an
extended period, the potential loss content of this portfolio is
likely to
increase. The loss content of the oil field services loan
portfolio, however, is
likely to be much higher, though this remains a comparatively
smaller part of
BOKF's overall energy exposure.
Another potential driver of the Outlook revision to Negative is
the knock-on
effects of reduced economic activity due to lower energy prices
in BOKF's core
markets of Oklahoma and Texas. Together, these two geographies
represent nearly
73% of BOKF's overall loan portfolio.
At present, economic indicators in these geographies remain
satisfactory, but
should they begin to exhibit weaknesses it could at minimum
result in middling
loan growth opportunities, or, more severely, result in other
commercial and
commercial real estate loan losses for BOKF given its
comparatively high
concentration in commercial real estate (CRE) of approximately
21% of the loan
portfolio. Fitch notes that potential loss content in CRE loans
across the
industry has historically been higher than some loss content in
other loan
categories.
HOLDING COMPANY
The ratings of BOKF's holding company are equalized with those
of the subsidiary
bank and reflect Fitch's expectation that the holding company
should be able to
cover its obligations for at least 12 months.
SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANY
The IDRs and VRs of the subsidiaries are equalized with those of
BOKF to reflect
support from their parent holding company.
To the extent that one of BOKF's subsidiary or affiliated
companies is not
considered to be a core business, Fitch could also notch the
subsidiary's rating
from BOKF's IDR.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
BOKF has a Support Rating of '5' and Support Rating Floor of
'NF'. In Fitch's
view, BOKF is not systemically important and, therefore, the
probability of
support is unlikely. The company's IDRs and VRs do not
incorporate any support.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
Subordinated debt and other hybrid capital issued by BOKF are
all notched down
from the holding company or its bank subsidiaries' VRs in
accordance with
Fitch's assessment of each instrument's respective
non-performance and relative
loss-severity risk profiles.
BOKF's main bank subsidiary, BOKF, NA, subordinated debt
issuance ratings are
notched down one notch from the company's VR.
DEPOSIT RATINGS
Deposit ratings are one notch higher than senior debt ratings
reflecting the
deposits' superior recovery prospects in case of default given
depositor
preference in the U.S.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS, VR AND SENIOR DEBT
Fitch considers BOKF's ratings to be strong and at the high end
of its mid-tier
regional bank peer group's ratings.
As indicated by the revision of the Outlook to Negative,
potential risks to the
rating include deterioration in credit performance from either
BOKF's energy
loan portfolio amid lower oil and other energy-related commodity
prices or
general slowing of economic activity in BOKF's core markets,
which Fitch
believes to be highly correlated to energy markets.
To the extent that the decline in credit performance causes
higher provisioning
such that earnings performance becomes more volatile over the
Outlook horizon
(12-24 months), ratings could be downgraded by one notch. A key
trigger for a
potential rating action would be a 25% change in the standard
deviation of
earnings measured over multiple quarters.
More significant rating pressure could result should the company
experience
consecutive or multiple quarters of overall net losses due to
credit
deterioration such that the losses impact the company's capital
position.
At this stage Fitch views this as unlikely because even with the
previously
noted higher provisioning in 4Q15 BOFK still had good net income
million for
the quarter, which is in part supported by the company's good
contribution from
non-interest income. In order for more significant negative
rating action to
result, losses would have to exceed $60 million over multiple
quarters, which at
this point Fitch considers to be a low-probability outcome.
Alternatively, the Rating Outlook could be revised back to
Stable should BOFK be
able to manage the impact of potential credit deterioration with
minimal
earnings volatility (i.e. less than 25% change in the standard
deviation of
earnings) over multiple quarters all while maintaining
above-peer-average
capital ratios.
HOLDING COMPANY
Should BOKF's holding company begin to exhibit signs of
weakness, demonstrate
trouble accessing the capital markets, or have inadequate cash
flow coverage to
meet near-term obligations, there is the potential that Fitch
could notch the
holding company IDR and VR from the ratings of the operating
entity. This is
viewed as unlikely for BOKF.
SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANY
All U.S. bank subsidiaries carry a common VR, regardless of
size, as U.S. banks
are cross-guaranteed under the Financial Institutions Reform,
Recovery, and
Enforcement Act (FIRREA). Thus subsidiary ratings would be
sensitive to any
change in BOKF's VR.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
BOKF's Support Rating and Support Rating Floor re '5' and 'NF',
respectively,
and therefore there is limited likelihood that these ratings
will change in the
foreseeable future.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
As noted, BOKF's subordinated debt and other hybrid ratings are
primarily
sensitive to any change in BOKF's VR or a change in Fitch's
criteria for
notching subordinated debt or hybrid securities.
DEPOSIT RATINGS
BOKF's deposit ratings are sensitive to any change in the IDRs,
which are
sensitive to any change in the VR. Thus, deposit ratings are
ultimately
sensitive to any change in the VR.
]
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings and the Rating Outlook
has been revised
to Negative from Stable:
BOK Financial Corporation
--Long-term IDR at 'A'; Outlook Negative from Stable;
--Short-term IDR at 'F1';
--Viability Rating at 'a';
--Support Floor at 'NF';
--Support at '5'.
BOKF, N.A.
--Long-term IDR at 'A'; Outlook Negative from Stable;
--Subordinated debt at 'A-';
--Long-term deposit at 'A+'
--Short-term IDR at 'F1';
--Short-term deposit at 'F1';
--Viability Rating at 'a';
--Support Floor at 'NF';
--Support at '5'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Doriana Gamboa
Senior Director
+1-212-908-9162
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall St.
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Bain Rumohr
Director
+1-312-368-3153
Committee Chairperson
Christopher Wolfe
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0771
Media Relations: Hannah James, New York, Tel: + 1 646 582 4947,
Email:
hannah.james@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 20 Mar 2015)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=998561
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
