(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, January 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed East West
Bancorp, Inc.'s
(EWBC) ratings at 'BBB/F2' reflecting its solid earnings
profile, good asset
quality, and a distinctive franchise. This is primarily offset
by strong loan
growth and a recent regulatory agreement regarding BSA
compliance. The Rating
Outlook is Stable
The rating action follows a periodic review of the midtier
regional banking
group, which includes BankUnited Inc. (BKU), BOK Financial Corp.
(BOKF), Cathay
General Bancorp (CATY), East West Bancorp (EWBC), First Republic
Bank (FRC),
First Horizon National Corp. (FHN), First National of Nebraska
Inc. (FNNI),
Fulton Financial Corp. (FULT), Hilltop Holdings, Inc. (HTH),
Synovus Financial
Corp. (SNV), TCF Financial Corp. (TCB), Trustmark Corp. (TRMK),
UMB Financial
Corp. (UMBF) and Wintrust Financial Corp. (WTFC).
Company-specific rating rationales for the other banks are
published separately,
and for further discussion of the midtier regional bank sector
in general, refer
to the special report titled 'U.S. Banks: Midtier Regional Bank
Periodic
Review,' to be published shortly.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRs and VRs
EWBC's solid earning profile is a primary ratings driver. The
company's recent
earnings continue to benefit from modest overhead expenses, good
spread income,
and low credit costs. EWBC has historically reported stronger
earnings than
peers, even during the financial crisis years (excluding 2008),
albeit with a
high reliance on spread income. Further, EWBC notes over the
past ten quarters,
EWBC has reported both stronger earnings than almost all of the
peers, but also
with less volatility over this time period.
Based on company-reported interest rate risk simulation results,
EWBC also
appears the best positioned for a rising rate interest rate
scenario with
projected net interest income to increase the most of the
mid-tier peer group.
While interest rate risk simulation results are highly dependent
on modeling
assumptions, especially deposit betas, which are not widely
disclosed and may
behave very differently than in the past, the make-up of EWBC's
asset profile
suggests the company stands to reap ample benefits if rates
increase in 2016. At
September 30, 2015, approximately 86% of the company's loan
portfolio had
maturities or repricing terms of less than one year. Further,
even assuming $2bn
of demand deposits (or around 25% of noninterest-bearing demand
deposits)
migrate into higher interest-bearing deposits, EWBC forecasts
that net interest
income would still increase a healthy 5.7% under an
instantaneous 100bps
increase in interest rates. However, Fitch expects future
interest rates
increases will likely be gradual in nature. As such, much of the
earnings
improvement forecast by modeling may not be realized over the
near term.
EWBC's asset quality has improved since the height of the
financial crisis, in
line with peers and industry trends, as well as Fitch's
expectations. EWBC loss
experience during the credit crisis was worse than many of its
peers. More
recently, NPA balances have remained well below peak levels,
though there was a
notable increase in nonaccrual balances in 3Q15. EWBC attributed
the increase in
nonaccrual balances to three commercial loans in which payments
are current, but
they were placed on nonaccrual as of Sept. 30, 2015 due to
future cash flow
concerns. Even with these new nonaccrual loans, NPAs remain very
low relative to
mid-tier peer banks. Excluding the PCI-loans, EWBC's ratio of
NPAs (inclusive of
accruing TDRs) to loans and foreclosed real estate falls to the
second lowest of
the peer group.
EWBC's capital is considered adequate, with an estimated CET1
under Basel III at
10.8% at Sept. 30, 2015, just slightly below the peer median.
Other capital
ratios are fairly stable over the past twelve months, which
Fitch views as
prudent, especially given strong loan growth over the past
several years.
Fitch observes continued strong loan growth trends in C&I and
CRE balances at
EWBC, which have far outpaced industry and peer averages over
the past several
years. In Fitch's view, this may suggest that EWBC may be
increasing its risk
appetite, or easing credit standards. However, C&I loan growth
has slowed over
the past 12 months, as compared to the prior year period, and
the company has a
much more balanced loan mix now then pre-crisis. At Sept. 30,
2015, C&I and CRE
the two largest categories at 38% and 34%, respectively, each of
total loans.
Conversely, at year-end 2007, nearly 60% of loans were to
non-owner-occupied CRE
borrowers. Since that time, EWBC has shrunk that portfolio,
while simultaneously
growing some consumer loan types, namely residential mortgages
and home equity.
EWBC's funding profile is distinctive in its ability to attract
Chinese-American
depositors, albeit at costs slightly higher than the mid-tier
median. EWBC's
loan-to-deposit ratio has declined over the past year with
deposit growth of
roughly $3 billion outpacing $1.6 billion of loan growth. A good
portion of the
deposit growth came from noninterest bearing-deposits, which now
account for 31%
of total deposits. EWBC is unique in that it is the only bank of
its size to
have a notable presence in China, and the only Asian-American
focused bank with
full service banking offices in the U.S. and China.
In terms of the company's risk controls, Fitch notes there have
been recent
weaknesses identified. In November 2015, EWBC entered into a
Written Agreement
with the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco due to certain
deficiencies in
its Bank Secrecy Act and Office of Foreign Assets Control
compliance program.
Fitch views this written agreement and the associated costs as
somewhat
emblematic of banks that grow rapidly, in which their existing
infrastructure
may not keep pace with their growth in balance sheet or
operations. Related to
the regulatory action, acquisition and de novo branches will be
curtailed over
the next couple years, which Fitch views as prudent given the
strong balance
sheet growth. Fitch expects EWBC to fully remediate these issues
over the near
to intermediate-term.
HYBRID SECURITIES
Hybrid capital issued by EWBC and its subsidiaries are all
notched down from the
VR in accordance with Fitch's assessment of each instrument's
respective
non-performance and relative loss severity risk profiles.
Legacy Tier 1 securities are generally rated four notches below
the VR, made up
of two notches for high loss severity relative to average
recoveries, and two
further notches for non-performance risk, reflecting the fact
that coupon
omission is not fully discretionary.
LONG- AND SHORT-TERM DEPOSIT RATINGS
Deposit ratings are one notch higher than the IDR reflecting the
deposits'
superior recovery prospects in case of default given depositor
preference in the
U.S.
HOLDING COMPANY
EWBC's IDR and VR are equalized with those East West Bank,
reflecting its role
as the bank holding company, which is mandated in the U.S. to
act as a source of
strength for its bank subsidiaries. Ratings are also equalized
reflecting the
very close correlation between holding company and subsidiary
failure and
default probabilities.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
EWBC has a Support Rating of '5' and Support Rating Floor of
'NF'. In Fitch's
view, EWBC is not systemically important and therefore, the
probability of
support is unlikely. IDRs and VRs do not incorporate any
support.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
VR and IDRs
Positive rating momentum is limited in the near term given the
bank's recent
growth and capital levels. Moreover, if loan growth does not
moderate or asset
quality begins to show signs of deterioration, particularly in
newly originated
commercial loans, negative credit action could occur. Failure to
fully address
the regulatory agreement could also lead to downward ratings
momentum. Fitch
views there to be more negative rating pressure currently than
upside potential.
EWBC's ratings are also highly sensitive to its capital levels.
Negative rating
action could result if capital is managed down further,
especially given the
company's outsized loan growth.
Superior credit performance of recently originated C&I and CRE
loans during the
next asset quality downturn could provide support for ratings
momentum, at the
same time of a superior earnings profile.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
The ratings for EWBC and its operating companies' subordinated
debt and
preferred stock are sensitive to any change to EWBC's VR.
The securities' ratings are also sensitive to a change in their
notching, which
could arise if Fitch changes its assessment of the probability
of their
non-performance relative to the risk captured in the issuers'
VRs. This may
reflect a change in capital management in the group or an
unexpected shift in
regulatory buffer requirements, for example.
LONG- AND SHORT-TERM DEPOSIT RATINGS
The long-and short-term deposit ratings are sensitive to any
change to EWBC's
long-and short-term IDR.
HOLDING COMPANY
Should EWBC's holding company begin to exhibit signs of
weakness, demonstrate
trouble accessing the capital markets, or have inadequate cash
flow coverage to
meet near-term obligations, there is the potential that Fitch
could notch the
holding company IDR and VR from the ratings of the operating
companies.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
Since EWBC's Support and Support Rating Floors are '5' and 'NF',
respectively,
there is limited likelihood that these ratings will change over
the foreseeable
future.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings:
East West Bancorp, Inc.
--Long-term IDR at 'BBB'; Outlook Stable;
--Short-term IDR at 'F2';
--Viability Rating at 'bbb';
--Support at '5';
--Support Floor at 'NF'.
East West Bank
--Long-term IDR at 'BBB'; Outlook Stable;
--Long-term deposits at 'BBB+';
--Short-term IDR at 'F2';
--Short-term deposits at 'F2';
--Viability Rating at 'bbb';
--Support at '5';
--Support Floor at 'NF'.
East West Capital Statutory Trust III, East West Capital Trust
IV, V, VI, VII,
VIII & IX
--Trust preferred securities at 'BB-'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Julie Solar
Senior Director
+1-312-368-5472
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 W. Madison, Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Stefan Kahandaliyanage
Associate Director
+1-212-908-0121
Committee Chairperson
Christopher Wolfe
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0771
Media Relations: Hannah James, New York, Tel: + 1 646 582 4947,
Email:
hannah.james@fitchratings.com.
