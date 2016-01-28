(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW, January 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has placed Sviaz-Bank's
(SB) and
Globexbank's (GB) respective Long-term Issuer Default Ratings of
'BB' and 'BB-
'on Rating Watch Negative (RWN). A full list of rating actions
is available at
the end of this commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS, NATIONAL RATINGS, SUPPORT RATINGS AND SENIOR DEBT
The RWN reflects the risk that support for the banks will become
less certain if
they are sold by their current owner, Vnesheconombank (VEB,
BBB-/Negative), to
the state-owned Deposit Insurance Agency (DIA). Vladimir
Dmitriev, the CEO of
VEB, recently stated that the two banks may be sold to the DIA
in the near-term
as part of VEB's recapitalisation process.
The DIA already owns Rossiyskiy Capital Bank (Roscap,
BB-/Negative), which is
currently under a financial rehabilitation programme scheduled
to last until
2025. The DIA's holding of RosCap is in line with the agency's
policy role to
oversee the rescue of failed banks. This, and the long-term
nature of the
rehabilitation programme, is a positive factor in our assessment
of support for
RosCap from the DIA. However, the DIA's propensity to support SB
and GB and to
remain a shareholder of the banks over the long term is more
uncertain.
However, we believe SB and GB will continue to be supported by
VEB until their
transfer to DIA given (i) their current full ownership by VEB,
(ii) the solid
track record of support to date (including the recently
announced RUB10bn of new
equity in GB and the conversion in 2014 of RUB10bn subordinated
debt to equity
for SB), and (iii) potential reputational risks for VEB in case
of a default at
GB or SB.
The banks' Viability Ratings (VRs) are unaffected by this rating
action.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS, NATIONAL RATINGS, SUPPORT RATINGS AND SENIOR DEBT
Fitch expects to resolve the RWNs once the banks are transferred
to DIA (if such
a sale takes place) and there is more clarity about their
ownership structure,
the DIA's strategy towards the banks and any possible future
sale of them, and
therefore the agency's ability and propensity to support SB and
GB.
SB would likely be downgraded by at least one notch to 'BB-'
(the same level as
RosCap) upon being sold to the DIA. Both SB and GB could be
downgraded to below
'BB-' and potentially to the level of their VRs (SB 'b'; GB
'b-'), if Fitch
takes the view that support for the banks has become
significantly more
uncertain, e.g. because the DIA may sell them in the near- to
medium-term.
However, if Fitch takes the view that the DIA's propensity to
support SB and GB
is similar to that for Roscap, for example, due to potential
plans to merge the
three banks with the DIA remaining a long-term shareholder, then
the ratings may
settle at the 'BB-' level. The banks' ratings may be affirmed at
their current
levels if VEB maintains its current ownership and affirms its
intention to
remain a shareholder of the banks over the long term.
The rating actions are as follows:
Sviaz-Bank
Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs: 'BB' placed on RWN
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'
Viability Rating: 'b' unaffected
Support Rating: '3' placed on RWN
National Long-term rating: 'AA-(rus)' placed on RWN
Senior unsecured debt: 'BB' placed on RWN
Senior unsecured debt National rating: 'AA-(rus)' placed on RWN
GLOBEXBANK
Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs: 'BB-' placed on RWN
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'
Support Rating: '3' placed on RWN
Viability Rating: 'b-' unaffected
National Long-term rating: 'A+(rus)' placed on RWN
Senior unsecured debt: 'BB-' placed on RWN
Senior unsecured debt: National rating: 'A+(rus)' placed on RWN
Senior unsecured debt: Short-Term rating: affirmed at 'B'
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Anton Lopatin
Director
+7 495 956 7096
Fitch Ratings CIS Ltd
26 Valovaya Street,
Moscow 115054
Secondary Analyst
Ruslan Bulatov
Associate Director
+7 495 956 9982
Committee Chairperson
James Watson
Managing Director
+7 495 956 66 57
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com; Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow,
Tel: +7 495 956
9908, Email: julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 20 Mar 2015)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=998521
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.