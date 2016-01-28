(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, January 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has today affirmed the
long-term and
short-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of First Horizon
National Corporation
(FHN) and its subsidiaries at 'BBB-' and 'F3', respectively. The
Rating Outlook
is Stable. Fitch also affirmed FHN's Viability Rating (VR) at
'bbb-'.
The rating action follows a periodic review of the midtier
regional banking
group, which includes BankUnited Inc. (BKU), BOK Financial Corp.
(BOKF), Cathay
General Bancorp (CATY), East West Bancorp (EWBC), First Republic
Bank (FRC),
First Horizon National Corp. (FHN), First National of Nebraska
Inc. (FNNI),
Fulton Financial Corp. (FULT), Hilltop Holdings, Inc. (HTH),
Synovus Financial
Corp. (SNV), TCF Financial Corp. (TCB), Trustmark Corp. (TRMK),
UMB Financial
Corp. (UMBF) and Wintrust Financial Corp. (WTFC).
Company-specific rating rationales for the other banks are
published separately,
and for further discussion of the midtier regional bank sector
in general, refer
to the special report titled 'US Banks: Midtier Regional Bank
Periodic Review,'
to be published shortly.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
VRs, IDRs AND SENIOR UNSECURED DEBT
The affirmation of FHN's IDR and VR is driven by the entity's
good capital
profile, strong banking franchise, and niche capital markets
business that
caters to smaller, community bank-sized financial institutions.
Fitch views FTN
Financial (FTN) favorably as it provides good levels of
noninterest income and
revenue diversity, while assuming low levels of market risk.
Today's rating
action is also supported by the resolution of significant
litigation risk
through its 2Q'15 mortgage settlement. Fitch's ratings also
incorporate the
expectation that FHN will continue working through its
nonstrategic assets with
manageable credit losses going forward.
At Dec. 31, 2015, FHN reported Basel III Common Equity Tier 1
capital of 10.45%
and Tangible Common Equity of 7.82%, both relatively in line
with peer medians.
Fitch anticipates that capital will continue to come down over
time but expects
management to maintain sufficient levels of capital relative to
its risk
profile. FHN is targeting a long-term CET1 target of 8% to 9%,
which Fitch views
as reasonable relative to the company's current risk profile
Additionally, FHN's deposit gathering capabilities within its
core footprint
remains strong, accounting for the best deposit market share in
the state of
Tennessee with 13.7% of total deposits. FHN's strong deposit
franchise has
translated into lower than peer deposit costs.
Loans within the nonstrategic portfolio totalled $2.0bn through
4Q'15,
accounting for a still sizeable 11% of total loans, though down
considerably
from its peak. Fitch recognizes management's ability to work
through the
nonstrategic portfolio without outsized credit losses over
recent periods.
Consolidated NCOs over the last 10 quarters have averaged a
manageable 29bps.
Fitch expects that nonstrategic balances will continue to
decline over time.
FHN has announced various legal settlements associated with its
nonstrategic
loan portfolio and business line over the past two years. Fitch
views the legal
settlements as credit positive, removing some of the risk
created by its
national mortgage lending platform, which has since been
discontinued. Moreover,
Even with the various one-time settlement charges, the company's
capital profile
remained good. Fitch believes that much of FHN's legal overhang
is now behind
it, which should aid in the company generating more consistent
earnings as legal
costs diminish, resulting in a credit positive over time.
FHN's core business operations include First Tennessee Bank
National Association
(FTBNA) and FTN, the company's capital markets division. Both
FTBNA and FTN
continue to perform well and in line with Fitch's expectations.
Return on
average assets (ROAA) for FTBNA over the last three years has
averaged 1.42%.
FTN has also been accretive to earnings even as average daily
revenue (ADR) for
the line has remained well below management's stated long-term
target of $1.0
million to $1.5 million.
Despite an expectation that earnings volatility will be less
over the near term
given the resolution of a significant amount of litigation risk,
Fitch considers
the company's current level of earnings to be a rating
constraint over the near
term. Even with solid earnings performance out of its core
business lines,
overall company earnings lag the peer median due to the presence
of the
nonstrategic loan book and corporate activities.
Further constraining the company's rating over the near term are
elevated levels
of nonperforming assets (NPAs). Fitch-calculated NPAs through
3Q'15 totalled
2.50% of loans and other real estate owned (OREO), above the
peer average of
around 1.50%. Large balances of restructured residential loans
originated out of
the company's former national lending platform account for the
majority of the
NPAs. Restructured residential loans are generally difficult to
remove from the
balance sheet, which is why Fitch expects FHN's NPA ratio to
remain elevated
relative to peers over the near-to-intermediate time horizon.
FHN continues to exhibit solid liquidity and funding. As
mentioned, FHN's
funding primarily consists of its large, in foot-print
non-interest-bearing
deposit base, accounting for nearly 30% of total deposits at
3Q15. FHN also has
access to multiple sources of secured borrowing, such as the
FHLB. These sources
were modestly used at 3Q15 and still have adequate capacity.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
FHN and its operating companies' subordinated debt is notched
one level below
its VR of 'bbb-' for loss severity. FHN's preferred stock is
notched five levels
below its VR, two times for loss severity and three times for
non-performance.
These ratings are in accordance with Fitch's criteria and
assessment of the
instruments non-performance and loss severity risk profiles.
LONG- AND SHORT-TERM DEPOSIT RATINGS
The uninsured deposit ratings of FHN are rated one notch higher
than FHN's IDR
and senior unsecured debt because U.S. uninsured deposits
benefit from depositor
preference. U.S. depositor preference gives deposit liabilities
superior
recovery prospects in the event of default.
HOLDING COMPANY
FHN's IDR and VR are equalized with those of its operating
company (FTBNA),
reflecting its role as the bank holding company, which is
mandated in the U.S.
to act as a source of strength for its bank subsidiaries.
Ratings are also
equalized reflecting the very close correlation between holding
company and
subsidiary failure and default probabilities.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
FHN has a Support Rating of '5' and Support Rating Floor of
'NF'. In Fitch's
view, FHN is not systemically important and therefore, the
probability of
support is unlikely. IDRs and VRs do not incorporate any
support.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
VRs, IDRs AND SENIOR UNSECURED DEBT
Fitch believes there is limited downside risk to FHN's ratings
given the
company's strong franchise in key operating markets.
While FHN's NPAs are likely to remain elevated relative to peers
due to high
balances of restructured residential mortgage loans, positive
rating momentum
could occur if FHN's other credit metrics, namely credit losses
and
delinquencies, perform better than peers as the credit
environment worsens.
Furthermore, higher and more consistent earnings can also lead
to positive
rating action. Given the company's asset sensitivity, FHN's
balance sheet is
well positioned for a rising rate environment and may generate
higher relative
earnings than peers. This is mainly due to 70% of total assets
are set to
reprice within one year and 67% of total loans are variable
rate.
Conversely, negative rating action may occur in the event of
material asset
quality deterioration. Fitch notes that over the next 24 months
37% of FHN's
home equity lines of credit (HELOC) balances still in the draw
period are set to
convert to fully amortizing loans, which present repayment risk.
Though these
maturing balances account for just 3% of total loans, Fitch will
continue to
closely monitor their performance. Should performance of
maturing HELOCs
materially decline once in repayment, negative rating action
could be taken.
Similarly, negative rating action could occur in the event
capital is
aggressively managed down given management's long-term capital
expectations.
Fitch views aggressive capital management at FHN unlikely.
Fitch notes that today's ratings action incorporates the view
that FHN will be
active in the merger and acquisition (M&A) space going forward
as the company
pursues expansion into neighbouring states and select
metropolitan areas that
management deem appropriate and in line with FHN's business
model. Fitch would
analyse any individual transaction for its strategic and
financial implications,
which may lead to rating changes.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
The ratings for FHN and its operating companies' subordinated
debt and preferred
stock are sensitive to any change to FHN's VR.
LONG- AND SHORT-TERM DEPOSIT RATINGS
The long- and short-term deposit ratings are sensitive to any
change to FHN's
long- and short-term IDR.
HOLDING COMPANY
Should FHN's holding company begin to exhibit signs of weakness,
demonstrate
trouble accessing the capital markets, or have inadequate cash
flow coverage to
meet near-term obligations, there is the potential that Fitch
could notch the
holding company IDR and VR from the ratings of the operating
companies.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
Since FHN's Support and Support Rating Floors are '5' and 'NF',
respectively,
there is limited likelihood that these ratings will change over
the foreseeable
future.
Fitch affirms the following ratings:
First Horizon National Corporation
--Long-term IDR at 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable;
--Viability at 'bbb-';
--Short-term IDR at 'F3';
--Senior Unsecured at 'BBB-';
--Preferred Stock at 'B';
--Support at '5';
--Support Floor at 'NF'.
First Tennessee Bank, N.A.
--Long-term IDR at 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable;
--Viability at 'bbb-';
--Short-term IDR at 'F3';
--Long-term Deposits at 'BBB';
--Short-term Deposits at 'F3';
--Senior Unsecured at 'BBB-';
--Subordinated Debt at 'BB+';
--Preferred Stock at 'B';
--Support at '5';
--Support Floor at 'NF.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Bain K. Rumohr, CFA
Director
+1-312-368-3153
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 West Madison St.
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Julie Solar
Senior Director
+1-312-368-5472
Committee Chairperson
Christopher Wolfe
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0771
Media Relations: Hannah James, New York, Tel: + 1 646 582 4947,
Email:
hannah.james@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 20 Mar 2015)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=998559
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.