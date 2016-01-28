(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, January 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed First
Republic Bank's
(FRC) ratings at 'A-/F1'. The Rating Outlook remains Stable.
The rating action follows a periodic review of the midtier
regional banking
group, which includes BankUnited Inc. (BKU), BOK Financial Corp.
(BOKF), Cathay
General Bancorp (CATY), East West Bancorp (EWBC), First Republic
Bank (FRC),
First Horizon National Corp. (FHN), First National of Nebraska
Inc. (FNNI),
Fulton Financial Corp. (FULT), Hilltop Holdings, Inc. (HTH),
Synovus Financial
Corp. (SNV), TCF Financial Corp. (TCB), Trustmark Corp. (TRMK),
UMB Financial
Corp. (UMBF) and Wintrust Financial Corp. (WTFC).
Company-specific rating rationales for the other banks are
published separately,
and for further discussion of the midtier regional bank sector
in general, refer
to the special report titled 'U.S. Banks: Midtier Regional Bank
Periodic
Review,' to be published shortly.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRs, VRs, AND SENIOR DEBT
Today's affirmation reflects FRC's focused strategy, its strong
franchise, and
conservative credit culture that have led to consistent
performance over time.
These strengths are offset by FRC's geographic and product
concentration which
are consistent with the company's core competencies but present
unique
challenges and limit rating upside over the near- to
medium-term. Moreover, the
company's relative lack of revenue diversity and level of loan
growth when
compared to peers are also considered rating constraints in the
near- to
medium-term.
FRC is heavily focused on relationship banking that targets an
affluent customer
base and uses jumbo residential mortgage products lending as a
feeder to its
private banking and wealth management activities. This focused
strategy, along
with a fairly unique, high-touch, single point-of-contact
approach to
relationship management, creates customer loyalty and execution
that is
difficult to emulate. Fitch notes that the strategy also results
in good
opportunities for client referrals for both deposit and loan
products, which
further entrenches FRC's strategic advantage within the industry
as the
residential lender of choice for the affluent.
Fitch considers FRC's relationship management strategy and
conservative credit
culture primary reasons for its strong asset quality performance
over time.
FRC's nonperforming assets (NPAs) stood at 0.16% of loans and
other real estate
owned (OREO) at third quarter 2015 (3Q15), well below the peer
average of 1.6%.
Over three decades of operations, the company's cumulative net
charge-off (NCO)
rate is under 25bps for all loan types and just 7bps for
single-family
residential. These figures are inclusive of loans that were left
at Bank of
America when FRC was spun back out of it in 2010 as well as all
single-family
loans sold into the secondary market. This credit performance is
unparalleled in
the industry and its peer group.
Although FRC's credit quality is expected to remain relatively
unchanged in the
near term, Fitch views FRC's level of loan growth over the last
year cautiously.
The company grew total loans 16% in 2015 with much of the growth
in the
multifamily, single-family residential and commercial businesses
spaces. These
are three areas that have seen a great deal of competition over
recent periods
and the level of growth seen could test risk-oversight systems.
Still, Fitch
believes mitigants such as significant compensation clawbacks
for relationship
managers and low loan-to-values at origination should mute
potential credit risk
through the next credit cycle.
FRC's earnings performance remains solid, although lower than in
years past as
the company absorbs costs associated with heightened regulatory
costs, net
interest margin compression and the build-out of its franchise.
Through 3Q15,
the company generated a return on average assets (ROA) of 97bps,
as compared to
the peer average of 102bps, but still in line with Fitch's
expectations. Fitch
expects FRC's earnings to remain relatively flat in 2016 as it
continues to
invest in people and systems that strengthen its franchise and
risk management.
Currently, FRC's earnings profile is heavily dependent on spread
revenues.
However, over the long term, Fitch expects FRC's growing wealth
management
business to help diversify earnings, which could be a positive
for the company's
overall credit profile. For instance, FRC acquired Constellation
Wealth Advisors
in 2015. At the time of closing, Constellation had nearly $6
billion of assets
under management. At 4Q15, total wealth management assets were
$72.3 billion.
Moreover, the company brought on several other wealth management
advisor teams
in 2015. These acquisitions, while costly in the near term, fit
within FRC's
strategy of providing a full suite of products to its high net
worth clients as
well as diversifying its revenue base.
Fitch recognizes FRC's adequate and improving liquidity
position. The company
has continued to grow deposits faster than loans, leading to its
loan-to-deposit
ratio dropping to 96% at 3Q15 from 103.5% a year prior.
Moreover, the company
has indicated publically that it would build high-quality liquid
assets (HQLA),
as defined by regulatory standards, to around $8 billion by the
end of 2016, or
12% of its projected assets. This strategic move, coupled with
FRC's strong
asset quality and its proven ability to sell jumbo mortgages,
even in stressed
liquidity markets, significantly reduces the company's liquidity
risk.
Fitch views FRC's capital levels to be appropriate in the
context of the
company's overall risk appetite and anticipates that FRC will
maintain its
capital ratios near current levels. The company has done two
separate common
stock offerings in 2015 in order to augment capital in light of
its growth
trajectory. Fitch views these capital management actions as
prudent in light of
balance sheet growth. Moreover, FRC is still considered a de
novo bank and is
thus subject to elevated capital requirements through 2Q17.
Fitch expects FRC to
maintain capital levels near their current levels even after
that time, given
its product and geographic concentration.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
FRC's preferred stock is notched five levels below its VR of
'a-', two times for
loss severity and three times for non-performance. These ratings
are in
accordance with Fitch's criteria and assessment of the
instruments'
non-performance and loss severity risk profiles and have thus
been affirmed due
to the affirmation of the VR.
LONG- AND SHORT-TERM DEPOSIT RATINGS
The uninsured deposit ratings of FRC are rated one notch higher
than its IDR
because U.S. uninsured deposits benefit from depositor
preference. Such
preference gives deposit liabilities superior recovery prospects
in the event of
default.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
FRC has a Support Rating of '5' and Support Rating Floor of
'NF'. In Fitch's
view, FRC is not systemically important and, therefore, the
probability of
support is unlikely. IDRs and VRs do not incorporate any
support.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
VR, IDRs, AND SENIOR DEBT
Fitch considers FRC's current ratings as well-situated over the
near- to
medium-term and sees limited upside to ratings over the long
term. Upward rating
movement would likely be predicated on further product and
revenue
diversification while maintaining earnings and capital at or
above current
levels.
Negative pressure could be placed on FRC's rating or Outlook
should Fitch
observe the company loosening its credit standards or if adverse
trends emerge
in its loan portfolio. FRC's ratings could also be adversely
affected if Fitch
believes the company is experiencing strategic drift away from
its core
competencies. This could be evident in acquisitions or in
excessive loan growth
in asset classes that are not in line with management's stated
strategy.
Moreover, should Fitch observe FRC's earnings performance begin
to lag similarly
rated peers due to either asset quality deterioration or because
of the need to
invest in risk management systems over and above Fitch's
expectations, pressure
could be placed on either FRC's rating or Outlook.
Finally, although mitigated by an insurance policy purchased in
2014, Fitch
would likely view a major earthquake in one of FRC's primary
operating markets
that led to outsized credit losses as a credit negative that
could put pressure
on the bank's ratings.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
The ratings for FRC's preferred stock are sensitive to any
change to FRC's VR.
LONG- AND SHORT-TERM DEPOSIT RATINGS
The long- and short-term deposit ratings are sensitive to any
change to FRC's
long- and short-term IDR.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
Since FRC's Support and Support Rating Floors are '5' and 'NF',
respectively,
there is limited likelihood that these ratings will change over
the foreseeable
future.
Fitch affirmed the following ratings with a Stable Outlook:
First Republic Bank
--Long-term IDR at 'A-'; Outlook Stable;
--Short-term IDR at 'F1';
--Viability Rating at 'a-';
--Long-term deposit at 'A';
--Short-Term deposits at 'F1';
--Senior Unsecured at 'A-'
--Preferred stock at 'BB';
--Support Floor 'NF';
--Support '5'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Bain K. Rumohr, CFA
Director
+1-312-368-3153
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 West Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Julie Solar
Senior Director
+1-312-368-5472
Committee Chairperson
Christopher Wolfe
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0771
Media Relations: Hannah James, New York, Tel: + 1 646 582 4947,
Email:
hannah.james@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 20 Mar 2015)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=998563
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
