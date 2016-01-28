(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, January 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed First
National of
Nebraska Inc.'s (FNNI) and First National Bank of Omaha's
ratings at 'BBB-/F3'.
The Rating Outlook has been revised to Positive from Stable.
The rating action follows a periodic review of the midtier
regional banking
group, which includes BankUnited Inc. (BKU), BOK Financial Corp.
(BOKF), Cathay
General Bancorp (CATY), East West Bancorp (EWBC), First Republic
Bank (FRC),
First Horizon National Corp. (FHN), First National of Nebraska
Inc. (FNNI),
Fulton Financial Corp. (FULT), Hilltop Holdings, Inc. (HTH),
Synovus Financial
Corp. (SNV), TCF Financial Corp. (TCB), Trustmark Corp. (TRMK),
UMB Financial
Corp. (UMBF) and Wintrust Financial Corp. (WTFC).
Company-specific rating rationales for the other banks are
published separately,
and for further discussion of the midtier regional bank sector
in general, refer
to the special report titled 'US Banks: Midtier Regional Bank
Periodic Review,'
to be published shortly.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRs, VRs, AND SENIOR DEBT
Today's affirmation of FNNI's ratings reflects the company's
continued stable
operating performance, additional improvement in asset quality
ratios, as well
as the maintenance of reasonable regulatory capital ratios.
Fitch's Positive Outlook reflects the view that FNNI's operating
performance
could strengthen further over the near to medium term and
potentially warrant a
higher rating. This view is based on Fitch's expectation that
FNNI's earnings
and profitability should improve as it continues to build out
additional
strategic partnerships in its credit card portfolio. Moreover,
Fitch expects
FNNI's overall credit quality continues to remain solid going
forward as much of
its more volatile business lines have been reduced significantly
since the
crisis such as national credit card lending along with
construction and land
development lending.
Fitch believes these potential positives should also allow FNNI
to continue to
enhance its returns while maintaining a reasonable credit risk
profile and solid
capital ratios. This could allow FNNI to compare more favorably
with higher
rated entities over the rating horizon.
FNNI has been generating a relatively higher level earnings
compared to
similarly rated peers over recent periods. The company generated
a return on
average assets (ROAA) of 1.10% through third quarter 2015 (3Q15)
compared to
1.04% the year prior. Earnings stability has been accomplished
through continued
improvement in overhead expense as well as the company's ability
to maintain an
above-average net interest margin (NIM).
FNNI's ability to maintain its margin in the ongoing low rate
environment is a
rating strength and is primarily due to continued, balanced
growth in both its
credit card portfolio (9.7% YoY) and its regional bank franchise
(4.6%). Fitch
views FNNI's level of growth as reasonable and points toward not
only sound risk
management controls but also the company's strengthening
franchise in the
partnership credit card space.
FNNI's asset quality continues to improve. Both past-due loans
and non-accrual
loans have come down over the past year. From 3Q'14 to 3Q15,
non-accruing
loans-to-total loans dropped from 0.75% to 0.64% while 30-89
days past due (a
forward-looking metric useful in evaluating for credit card
issuers) were down
to 0.54% from 0.64%. Both measures are at some of their lowest
levels dating
back to before the financial crisis.
Meanwhile, net charge-offs (NCOs) have more or less levelled off
under 1.50%
Fitch continues to expect asset quality improvements to be
nominal over the
near- to medium-term as card performance across the industry has
reached its
peak and non-card credit losses remain stable. However, as noted
above, Fitch
expects FNNI's card portfolio to behave differently in a more
stressed cycle
compared to 2007-2010. This is due to management pivoting away
from growing the
bank's national card portfolio that is typically lower credit
quality. Instead,
focus has been placed on more transaction-oriented, co-branded
cardholders that
tend to produce relatively lower levels of credit losses through
a cycle. This
continued rebalancing of the portfolio all while maintaining
good capital levels
is reflected in the Outlook revision to Positive from Stable.
Fitch views capital levels and capital management as appropriate
relative to
FNNI's overall risk profile. FNNI's core capital ratios
(measured by Fitch Core
Capital to total assets) was augmented by nearly 50 basis
points (bps)
over the last year to 9.36% while risk-based capital ratios
remain well-above
regulatory minimums. Fitch views these levels as adequate when
considering the
bank's relatively more limited access to the capital markets
given its private
ownership, the bank's exposure to the consumer through its
credit card book and
to the fairly stable economies in which its regional bank
operates (primarily
Nebraska, Colorado and Kansas). Fitch's expectation that capital
will continue
to be maintained in a prudent manner such that dividend payout
ratios remain
reasonable and regulatory capital ratios are augmented is
reflected in the
rating affirmation and Positive Outlook.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
FNNI's subordinated debt is notched one level below its VR of
'bbb-' for loss
severity. These ratings are in accordance with Fitch's criteria
and assessment
of the instruments non-performance and loss severity risk
profiles.
LONG- AND SHORT-TERM DEPOSIT RATINGS
The uninsured deposit ratings of First National of Omaha are
rated one notch
higher than FNNI's IDR and senior unsecured debt because U.S.
uninsured deposits
benefit from depositor preference. U.S. depositor preference
gives deposit
liabilities superior recovery prospects in the event of default.
HOLDING COMPANY
FNNI's IDR and VR are equalized with those of First National
Bank of Omaha,
reflecting its role as the bank holding company, which is
mandated in the U.S.
to act as a source of strength for its bank subsidiaries. The
entities' ratings
are also equalized reflecting the very close correlation between
holding company
and subsidiary failure and default probabilities.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
FNNI has a Support Rating of '5' and Support Rating Floor of
'NF'. In Fitch's
view, FNNI is not systemically important and therefore, the
probability of
support is unlikely. The IDRs and VRs do not incorporate any
support.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
VR, IDRs, AND SENIOR DEBT
Today's Outlook revision to Positive from Stable reflects
Fitch's view that
there is potential upside to FNNI's current ratings over the
rating time
horizon.
Upward rating movement is predicated on FNNI maintaining sound,
consistent
earnings at levels similar to higher rated peers. To the extent
that the bank
accomplishes this while sustaining solid credit quality,
including relatively
better NCOs in its credit card book, and capital levels above
peer averages,
Fitch would likely take positive rating action.
Alternatively, factors that could negatively weigh on FNNI's
ratings include
stagnant or worsening operating performance, deterioration in
the loan portfolio
outside of current expectations, as well as any significant
shareholder capital
distributions.
The latter could constrain upward ratings momentum to the extent
that
distributions either slow FNNI's capital build relative to
similarly rated
institutions or even cause the company's capital ratios to
decline on an
absolute basis.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
The ratings for FNNI and its operating companies' subordinated
debt are
sensitive to any change to FNNI's VR.
LONG- AND SHORT-TERM DEPOSIT RATINGS
The long- and short-term deposit ratings are sensitive to any
change to FNNI's
long-and short-term IDR.
HOLDING COMPANY
Should FNNI's holding company begin to exhibit signs of
weakness, demonstrate
trouble accessing the capital markets, or have inadequate cash
flow coverage to
meet near-term obligations, there is the potential that Fitch
could notch the
holding company IDR and VR from the ratings of the operating
companies.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
Since FNNI's Support and Support Rating Floors are '5' and 'NF',
respectively,
there is limited likelihood that these ratings will change over
the foreseeable
future.
The rating actions are as follows:
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings with a Positive
Outlook:
First National of Nebraska, Inc.
--Long-term IDR at 'BBB-';
--Viability at 'bbb-'.
--Short-term IDR at 'F3';
--Support Ratings at '5';
--Support Rating Floor at 'NF'.
First National Bank of Omaha
--Long-term IDR at 'BBB-';
--Viability at 'bbb-';
--Long-term deposits at 'BBB';
--Short-term deposits as 'F2';
--Short-term IDR at 'F3';
--Subordinated debt at 'BB+';
--Support Ratings at '5';
--Support Rating Floor at 'NF'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Bain Rumohr, CFA
Director
+1-312-368-3153
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 West Madison St.
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Justin Fuller, CFA
Senior Director
+1-312-368-2057
Committee Chairperson
Christopher Wolfe
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0771
Media Relations: Hannah James, New York, Tel: + 1 646 582 4947,
Email:
hannah.james@fitchratings.com.
