(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, January 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Wintrust
Financial
Corp.'s (WTFC) ratings at 'BBB/F2'. The Rating Outlook remains
Stable.
The rating action follows a periodic review of the midtier
regional banking
group, which includes BankUnited Inc. (BKU), BOK Financial Corp.
(BOKF), Cathay
General Bancorp (CATY), East West Bancorp (EWBC), First Republic
Bank (FRC),
First Horizon National Corp. (FHN), First National of Nebraska
Inc. (FNNI),
Fulton Financial Corp. (FULT), Hilltop Holdings, Inc. (HTH),
Synovus Financial
Corp. (SNV), TCF Financial Corp. (TCB), Trustmark Corp. (TRMK),
UMB Financial
Corp. (UMBF) and Wintrust Financial Corp. (WTFC).
Company-specific rating rationales for the other banks are
published separately,
and for further discussion of the midtier regional bank sector
in general, refer
to the special report titled 'US Banks: Midtier Regional Bank
Periodic Review,'
to be published shortly.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRs, VIABILITY RATINGS, AND SENIOR DEBT
Today's affirmation reflects the company's consistent earnings
performance,
conservative risk culture, and strategic execution. Although
asset growth
remains fairly robust relative to peers due to its continued
purchase of smaller
community banks, Fitch notes that WTFC has maintained adequate
capital and has
continued to successfully integrate acquisitions. The Stable
Outlook reflects
Fitch's expectation that asset growth will continue to be
supported by capital
retention, and asset quality will remain strong relative to
peers.
WTFC continues to have relatively strong asset quality compared
to similarly
rated peers, which Fitch believes is a reflection of
management's consistent
conservative credit risk philosophy. Nonperforming assets (NPAs)
as a percentage
of loans and real estate owned (REO) have continued a downward
trend, dropping
from 1.29% at fourth quarter 2014 (4Q14) to 1.09% at 3Q15. Fitch
notes that the
decrease has been accomplished with relatively little credit
loss, at just 11bps
for the nine months ended 2015 when excluding covered loans.
Fitch views the company's premium finance loan book as a
positive ratings driver
given the balance sheet diversity it provides, the low credit
losses generated
out of it, and WTFC's franchise within the space. WTFC remains
one of the top
three premium finance originators in the country. These two
portfolios continue
to account for nearly one-third of WTFC's loan book, providing
the company with
exposure to an asset class that historically has generated low
levels of credit
losses. Annualized normal net charge-offs (NCOs) related to
WTFC's property and
casualty (P&C) premium finance portfolio have averaged
well-under 20bps over the
last 15 quarters while, the life insurance premium finance book
has not had a
net charge-off since 2011.
Furthermore, Fitch views WTFC's continued, consistent strategy
of buying smaller
community banks within the greater Chicagoland's fragmented
banking market
positively. WTFC continues to demonstrate a strong ability to
announce, close
and integrate M&A transactions relatively quickly. While some of
this is a
function of the typical size of the banks WTFC has purchased
(smaller-sized
community banks typically under $1 billion in assets), it also
points toward
adequate risk controls and risk systems, especially as they
relate to BSA/AML,
which have caused delays in other bank acquisitions.
Over the near- to medium-term, Fitch believes that WTFC's rating
is constrained
at its current level due to its tepid earnings performance
relative to higher
rated peers. The company's nine-months ended 2015 return on
assets (ROA) of
0.79bps is lower than higher-rated institutions as well as the
peer group median
of 97bps. However, Fitch views WTFC's performance in the context
of its lower
overall risk profile and observes that earnings are adequate to
generate capital
that supports asset growth. Fitch expects earnings to continue
to lag peers over
the medium term given WTFC's relatively higher cost structure
and higher deposit
costs compared to peers. Fitch recognizes that WTFC has
strategically been able
to diversify its deposit profile by reducing its reliance on
certificates of
deposits (CDs) through its acquisitions during and after the
financial crisis,
which should alleviate deposit costs in a rising rate
environment. Still, Fitch
expects the company's level of reliance on higher-priced CDs to
remain elevated
relative to peers given its presence in and around Chicagoland
with its high net
worth populations.
Further constraining the company's ratings is its geographic
concentration
within its loan book. The vast majority of WTFC's core loan book
(excluding
premium finance loans) is located in the state of Illinois with
much of it in
the greater Chicagoland area. At 3Q15, 76% of WTFC's commercial
real estate book
was located in Illinois. In general, Fitch views the Chicago
market as densely
populated by banks and as economically challenged. Fitch
believes this
geographic concentration could result in prolonged periods of
tepid earnings and
elevated NPAs relative to peers through the credit cycle. This
was shown during
2009-2012 when levels of NPAs and NCOs remained elevated
compared to higher
rated peers even with what Fitch considers as a conservative
risk appetite.
Fitch notes that WTFC has attempted to diversify its geographic
concentration
through acquiring a pair of community banks in south-eastern
Wisconsin and
through the continued build-out of its national mortgage banking
operation and
leasing platform. Still, today's rating action incorporates
Fitch's expectation
that the company will remain concentrated in and around the
Chicagoland area due
to its strategy and business model.
With a TCE ratio of 7.33% as of 3Q15, capital is considered
adequate relative to
its peers and overall risk profile. Regulatory capital ratios
are also
considered sufficient. Fitch notes that WTFC's rating not only
reflects its
ability to maintain an adequate capital base through the cycle,
but also its
ability to maintain capital even with strong asset growth and
its demonstrated
ability to raise capital in the private and public markets. This
was once again
evidenced in 2015 when the company successfully executed a $125
million
preferred stock issuance at reasonable market terms.
Similar to other areas of the company, liquidity and funding are
managed
conservatively. Consistent with its stated parameters, Fitch
observes that WTFC
typically maintains a loan-to-deposit ratio of between 85% and
90%, running the
ratio down when management believes the loan market is getting
overheated. The
primary source of funding and liquidity for WTFC comes from its
local deposit
markets in the surrounding Chicagoland area.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
Subordinated debt and other hybrid capital issued by WTFC and by
various issuing
vehicles are all notched down from WTFC or its bank
subsidiaries' VRs in
accordance with Fitch's assessment of each instrument's
respective
non-performance and relative loss severity risk profiles.
LONG- AND SHORT-TERM DEPOSIT RATINGS
WTFC's uninsured deposit ratings are rated one notch higher than
the company's
IDR and senior unsecured debt because U.S. uninsured deposits
benefit from
depositor preference. Such preference gives deposit liabilities
superior
recovery prospects in the event of default.
HOLDING COMPANY
WTFC's IDR and VR are equalized with those of its operating
subsidiaries (listed
below), reflecting its role as the bank holding company, which
is mandated in
the U.S. to act as a source of strength for its bank
subsidiaries. Ratings are
also equalized reflecting the very close correlation between
holding company and
subsidiary failure and default probabilities.
SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANY
The IDRs and VRs of WTFC's bank subsidiaries are equalized with
WTFC's IDR
reflecting Fitch's view that they benefit from the
cross-guarantee mechanism in
the U.S. under FIRREA.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
WTFC has a Support Rating of '5' and Support Rating Floor of
'NF'. In Fitch's
view, WTFC is not systemically important and, therefore, the
probability of
support is unlikely. IDRs and VRs do not incorporate any
support.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
VR, IDRs, AND SENIOR DEBT
Over the near- to medium-term, Fitch views WTFC's ratings as
solidly situated at
the current rating level of 'BBB'. However, WTFC's consistent
and conservative
strategy could result in positive ratings momentum over the long
term. For
example, if earnings performance were to improve and converge
with higher-rated
peers consistently, due to WTFC's ability to lag deposit pricing
better than
during prior Fed tightening, while management maintained its
solid, conservative
risk management practices, Fitch could take positive rating
action. Positive
action would also depend on WTFC maintaining relatively strong
asset quality
over time.
Fitch believes there is limited downside to WTFC's current
ratings. Although
currently viewed as unlikely, negative trends in earnings due to
a reversal in
current asset quality trends (particularly in the premium
finance book) leading
to capital deterioration could prompt negative rating action.
Fitch expects WTFC
to continue to be acquisitive in the community bank space;
however, if growth
(either through acquisition or organic) were to exceed Fitch's
comfort level and
capital levels fell materially below their current levels, then
the rating or
Outlook could be adversely affected. Fitch would also analyse
any individual
transaction that did not fit with WTFC's current business model
for its
strategic and financial implications, which could lead to rating
changes.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
The ratings for WTFC and its operating companies' subordinated
debt and
preferred stock are sensitive to any change to WTFC's VR.
LONG- AND SHORT-TERM DEPOSIT RATINGS
The long-and short-term deposit ratings are sensitive to any
change to WTFC's
long-and short-term IDR.
HOLDING COMPANY
Should WTFC's holding company begin to exhibit signs of
weakness, demonstrate
trouble accessing the capital markets, or have inadequate cash
flow coverage to
meet near-term obligations, there is the potential that Fitch
could notch the
holding company IDR and VR from the ratings of the operating
companies. However,
this is viewed as unlikely for WTFC given the strength of the
holding company's
liquidity profile.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANY
As the IDRs and VRs of the subsidiaries are equalized with those
of WTFC to
reflect support from their ultimate parent, they are sensitive
to changes in the
parent's propensity to provide support, which Fitch currently
does not expect,
or from changes in WTFC's IDRs.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
Since WTFC's Support and Support Rating Floors are '5' and 'NF',
respectively,
there is limited likelihood that these ratings will change in
the foreseeable
future.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings:
Wintrust Financial Corporation
--Long-Term IDR at 'BBB'; Outlook Stable;
--Short-Term IDR at 'F2';
--Viability Rating at 'bbb';
--Subordinated Debt at 'BBB-';
--Preferred Stock at 'B+';
--Support at '5';
--Support Rating Floor at 'NF'.
Lake Forest Bank and Trust Company
--Long-Term IDR at 'BBB'; Outlook Stable;
--Short-Term IDR at 'F2';
--Viability Rating at 'bbb';
--Long-Term Deposits at 'BBB+';
--Short-Term Deposits at 'F2';
--Support at '5';
--Support Rating Floor at 'NF'.
Hinsdale Bank and Trust Company
--Long-Term IDR at 'BBB'; Outlook Stable;
--Short-Term IDR at 'F2';
--Viability Rating at 'bbb';
--Long-Term Deposits at 'BBB+';
--Short-Term Deposits at 'F2';
--Support at '5';
--Support Rating Floor at 'NF'.
Wintrust Bank
--Long-Term IDR at 'BBB'; Outlook Stable;
--Short-Term IDR at 'F2';
--Viability Rating at 'bbb';
--Long-Term Deposits at 'BBB+';
--Short-Term Deposits at 'F2';
--Support at '5';
--Support Rating Floor at 'NF'.
Libertyville Bank and Trust Company
--Long-Term IDR at 'BBB'; Outlook Stable;
--Short-Term IDR at 'F2';
--Viability Rating at 'bbb';
--Long-Term Deposits at 'BBB+';
--Short-Term Deposits at 'F2';
--Support at '5';
--Support Rating Floor at 'NF'.
Barrington Bank and Trust Company, NA
Long-Term IDR at 'BBB'; Outlook Stable;
Short-Term IDR at 'F2';
Viability Rating at 'bbb';
Long-Term Deposits at 'BBB+';
Short-Term Deposits at 'F2';
Support at '5';
Support Rating Floor at 'NF'.
Crystal Lake Bank and Trust Company, NA
--Long-Term IDR at 'BBB'; Outlook Stable;
--Short-Term IDR at 'F2';
--Viability Rating at 'bbb';
--Long-Term Deposits at 'BBB+';
--Short-Term Deposits at 'F2';
--Support at '5';
--Support Rating Floor at 'NF'.
Northbrook Bank and Trust Company
--Long-Term IDR at 'BBB'; Outlook Stable;
--Short-Term IDR at 'F2';
--Viability Rating at 'bbb';
--Long-Term Deposits at 'BBB+';
--Short-Term Deposits at 'F2';
--Support at '5';
--Support Rating Floor at 'NF'.
Schaumburg Bank and Trust Company, NA
--Long-Term IDR at 'BBB'; Outlook Stable;
--Short-Term IDR at 'F2';
--Viability Rating at 'bbb';
--Long-Term Deposits at 'BBB+';
--Short-Term Deposits at 'F2';
--Support at '5';
--Support Rating Floor at 'NF'.
Village Bank and Trust
--Long-Term IDR at 'BBB'; Outlook Stable;
--Short-Term IDR at 'F2';
--Viability Rating at 'bbb';
--Long-Term Deposits at 'BBB+';
--Short-Term Deposits at 'F2';
--Support at '5';
--Support Rating Floor at 'NF'.
Beverly Bank and Trust Company, NA
--Long-Term IDR at 'BBB'; Outlook Stable;
--Short-Term IDR at 'F2';
--Viability Rating at 'bbb';
--Long-Term Deposits at 'BBB+';
--Short-Term Deposits at 'F2';
--Support at '5';
--Support Rating Floor at 'NF'.
Town Bank
--Long-Term IDR at 'BBB'; Outlook Stable;
--Short-Term IDR at 'F2';
--Viability Rating at 'bbb';
--Long-Term Deposits at 'BBB+';
--Short-Term Deposits at 'F2';
--Support at '5';
--Support Rating Floor at 'NF'.
Wheaton Bank and Trust
--Long-Term IDR at 'BBB'; Outlook Stable;
--Short-Term IDR at 'F2';
--Viability Rating at 'bbb';
--Long-Term Deposits at 'BBB+';
--Short-Term Deposits at 'F2';
--Support at '5';
--Support Rating Floor at 'NF'.
State Bank of the Lakes
--Long-Term IDR at 'BBB'; Outlook Stable;
--Short-Term IDR at 'F2';
--Viability Rating at 'bbb';
--Long-Term Deposits at 'BBB+';
--Short-Term Deposits at 'F2';
--Support at '5';
--Support Rating Floor at 'NF'.
Old Plank Trail Community Bank, NA
--Long-Term IDR at 'BBB'; Outlook Stable;
--Short-Term IDR at 'F2';
--Viability Rating at 'bbb';
--Long-Term Deposits at 'BBB+';
--Short-Term Deposits at 'F2';
--Support at '5';
--Support Rating Floor at 'NF'.
St. Charles Bank and Trust Company
--Long-Term IDR at 'BBB'; Outlook Stable;
--Short-Term IDR at 'F2';
--Viability Rating at 'bbb';
--Long-Term Deposits at 'BBB+';
--Short-Term Deposits at 'F2';
--Support at '5';
--Support Rating Floor at 'NF'.
