(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, January 28 (Fitch) State Street Corporation's (STT)
fourth quarter 2015
earnings were satisfactory in Fitch Ratings' opinion. On a
stated basis, STT's
return on average common equity (ROE) was 11.6% in 4Q15 up from
11.3% in the
sequential quarter and 9.45 in the year-ago quarter. These
results were impacted
by an $81 million gain related to the final payoff from a
commercial real estate
loan acquired as a result of the Lehman Brothers bankruptcy.
As such, on an operating basis (which adjusts for the gain above
as well as a
couple other items) STT's 4Q15 ROE was 10.5% up from 10% in the
sequential
quarter but down from 11.6% in the year-ago quarter.
Additionally, on a full
year operating basis, STT's 2015 ROE was 10.7%. This is
generally in line with
Fitch's range of estimates for STT's cost of equity of between
10% to 12%.
STT's total revenue was down 2% from the sequential quarter and
4.8% from the
year-ago quarter due largely to lower foreign exchange (FX)
trading revenue as
well as lower net interest income (NII). STT's largest component
of revenue,
servicing fees, were just down slightly relative to sequential
and year-ago
comparisons.
NII declined due to some balance sheet shrinkage, particularly
compared to the
sequential quarter. In order to better comply with proposed
Enhanced
Supplementary Leverage Ratio (SLR) requirements, STT
successfully pushed a
number of deposit balances away from the company. This resulted
in an 8.3%
sequential decline in total deposit balances.
This dropped overall NII for the company, but the net interest
margin (NIM) did
improve to 1.01% for 4Q15.
STT's overall expenses on an operating basis declined 3% from
the sequential
quarter and 3.2% from the year-ago quarter largely due to some
decline in
compensation and benefits expense (STT's largest expense
category) as well as
other expenses. It is noted that lower incentive accruals
resulted in the lower
compensation and benefits expense.
With respect to future expenses, STT is introducing a new
efficiency initiative
labeled the Beacon program, which is a multi-year transformation
program
targeting approximately $550 million in estimated annualized
pre-tax savings
over the next five years. In order to achieve this, the company
expects to incur
aggregate pre-tax restructuring charges of $300 million to $400
million over the
next five-year period.
Given the still challenging interest rate environment as well as
the competitive
nature of the business, Fitch believes efficiency initiatives
remain a key lever
management can use to use to improve results to at least if not
better than the
cost of equity assumptions detailed earlier.
STT's assets under custody and administration (AUCA) amounted to
$27.51 trillion
at the end of 4Q15, up 0.9% from the sequential quarter but down
2.4% from the
year-ago quarter amid challenging markets and currency
translation impacts.
Similarly STT's total assets under management (AUM) were up 1.9%
from the
sequential quarter but down 8.3% from the year-ago quarter.
Exchange traded fund (ETF) products continue to generate net
inflows as they
steal share from traditional mutual fund products. Fitch expects
this to
continue at least over a medium-term time horizon.
Given the balance sheet shrinkage noted above, STT's capital
ratios improved in
4Q15. The company's fully phased in Basel III Common Equity Tier
1 (CET1) ratio
under the standardized approach was 12% at 4Q15 and under the
advanced approach
was 11.6%. In this case the advanced approach ratio would be the
binding
constraint one for STT.
STT's SLR also improved as of 4Q15 to 5.8% at the parent
company, above the
proposed 5% requirement, and to 5.7% at the main bank
subsidiary, below the
proposed 6% requirement. Fitch expects management to continue to
take actions to
achieve necessary compliance with these ratios by the phase-in
date of Jan. 1,
2018.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Justin Fuller, CFA
Senior Director
+1-312-368-2057
Fitch Ratings, Inc
79 W. Madison St.
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Christopher D. Wolfe
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0771
Media Relations: Hannah James, New York, Tel: + 1 646 582 4947,
Email:
hannah.james@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com
