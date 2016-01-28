(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS, VIABILITY RATINGS AND SENIOR DEBT
The ratings reflect BankUnited's developing franchise with a
growing position in
the New York multifamily market and solid foundation in the
Florida commercial
market. The rating also reflects a seasoned management team with
a solid
reputation in the company's core markets, good earnings
performance supported by
a relatively good cost structure, and good asset quality metrics
to date in the
non-covered loan portfolio. Fitch views the company's capital
adequacy and
liquidity as consistent with the rating level and overall risk
appetite.
Rating constraints include BankUnited's comparatively short
operating history
under current management, above-peer-level loan growth,
comparatively narrow
geographic exposure, low proportion of non-interest income
versus peers, and, in
Fitch's view, key man risk.
Since beginning operations, BankUnited has rapidly grown its
lending franchise
in New York and Florida. Led by seasoned regional executives,
BankUnited is
developing a solid franchise in the New York multifamily market
and has a solid
foothold in the Florida commercial market. Although BankUnited's
overall size is
still relatively small in New York and Florida, the company
effectively competes
with its transactional banking-oriented competitors by focusing
on
relationship-driven service.
Fitch believes BankUnited has an experienced management team and
considers it a
key credit strength. The Chairman and CEO, John Kanas, is a
well-known and
respected figure in the industry, especially in the New York
City metropolitan
area where he led North Fork Bank for many years until its sale
to Capital One
in 2006. Fitch also considers the company's regional management
team to be deep
and stable with a number of senior managers having solid
commercial banking
experience on both the lending and deposit-taking sides of the
business.
The company has exhibited solid earnings performance to date
characterized by a
relatively good cost structure and good asset quality in the
non-covered loan
portfolio. The company's cost structure is driven, in part, by
its small,
commercial banking-focused branch footprint in the New York City
metropolitan
area and manageable retail branch footprint in key metropolitan
areas in
Florida. Asset quality in the non-covered loan portfolio is good
and is driven
by disciplined underwriting and has been supported by relatively
benign credit
conditions during this phase of the cycle.
Fitch views BankUnited's capital adequacy and liquidity as
consistent with the
rating level and the company's overall risk appetite. Fitch
considers
BankUnited's capital to be good with Tier 1 leverage, Common
Equity Tier 1
risk-based capital, and total risk-based capital ratios of 9.3%,
12.6%, and
13.4%, respectively, at Dec. 31, 2015. BankUnited is nearly
entirely
deposit-funded with core deposits accounting for roughly 73% of
total deposits
at Dec. 31, 2015. Currently, BankUnited's loan-to-deposit ratio
is approximately
98%; however, the company plans to increase loan-to-deposits to
just over 100%,
which is on the higher end compared to Fitch's midtier peer
universe.
Fitch views BankUnited as essentially a de novo bank, dating to
2009 with
operations beginning in earnest during the 2010-2011 period.
Fitch considers the
company's short operating history to be a ratings constraint.
Although members
of the management team had solid track records at other
institutions before
joining BankUnited, through-the-cycle asset quality and
profitability has yet to
be observed. Our concern is heightened by the company's outsized
loan growth
relative to Fitch's midtier peer universe. As core markets
become more
competitive, there is risk that underwriting standards could
come under
pressure, potentially leading to diminished asset quality and
higher
provisioning in future periods.
The company's strategy is focused on growing loans and gathering
deposits in New
York and Florida with its national platform providing some
additional asset
growth and potential diversification. Although Fitch recognizes
the overall
strengths of these markets, particularly the company's focus on
relatively
top-performing metropolitan areas, BankUnited's geographic
concentration remains
high compared to Fitch's midtier peer universe. Fitch also notes
that Florida
has experienced greater volatility in gross domestic product and
unemployment
through the cycle compared to the company's other preferred
markets. While
BankUnited's historical asset quality performance in the
non-covered portfolio
is supportive of the rating, Fitch believes that material price
corrections in
various commercial real estate asset classes in Florida could
contribute to
higher losses in the future.
Fitch also characterizes BankUnited's level of non-interest
income as
proportionately low compared to higher-rated midtier peers.
In Fitch's view, there is also key man risk stemming from the
company's
co-founder, Chairman and CEO, John Kanas. Kanas played a pivotal
role in
securing regulatory approval for the bank's emergence from
resolution in 2009 as
well as growing the bank's loan and deposit portfolios,
particularly in New
York, a market in which he earned a solid reputation while CEO
of North Fork
Bank.
LONG- AND SHORT-TERM DEPOSIT RATINGS
BankUnited, N.A.'s uninsured deposit ratings are rated one notch
higher than the
company's IDR because U.S. uninsured deposits benefit from
depositor preference.
Fitch believes U.S. depositor preference gives deposit
liabilities superior
recovery prospects in the event of default.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
The Support Rating of '5' and Support Rating Floor of 'NF'
reflect Fitch's view
that BankUnited, Inc. and BankUnited, N.A. are not considered
systemically
important and, therefore, the probability of support is
unlikely.
HOLDING COMPANY
The IDR and VR of BankUnited, Inc. are equalized with those of
its chief
operating company, BankUnited, N.A., reflecting its role as the
bank holding
company, which is mandated in the U.S. to act as a source of
strength for its
bank subsidiaries.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS, VRS AND SENIOR DEBT
Given the emphasis Fitch places on senior management at
BankUnited, the ratings
are sensitive to key man risk. Material unexpected departures or
changes in
senior management at either the holding company or bank could
also prompt a
review of the ratings. However, Fitch acknowledges that key man
risk is
partially mitigated by a deep bench of seasoned executives at
the bank level.
The ratings are also sensitive to asset quality or earnings
deterioration
falling below similarly rated Fitch mid-peer averages. As
BankUnited continues
to grow and as core markets become more competitive, there is
risk that
underwriting standards could come under pressure, potentially
leading to
diminished asset quality and higher provisioning in the future.
Fitch notes that, although unlikely in the near term, positive
rating momentum
could develop longer term from increased scale, or improved
diversity among
geographies and loan products, non-interest revenue sources, or
as top-quartile
performance through the cycle is demonstrated.
Although not anticipated, Fitch could undertake a review of the
ratings should
there be a material reduction in balance sheet liquidity,
increased leverage, or
adverse BSA/AML compliance findings.
LONG- AND SHORT-TERM DEPOSIT RATINGS
The ratings of long- and short-term deposits issued by
BankUnited, N.A. are
primarily sensitive to any change in the company's IDR. Should
the long-term IDR
be downgraded, deposit ratings could be similarly impacted.
HOLDING COMPANY
If BankUnited, Inc. became undercapitalized or had regulatory
prohibitions
against upstreaming dividends from the bank, there is the
potential that Fitch
could notch the holding company IDR and VR from the ratings of
BankUnited, N.A.
Fitch affirms the following ratings:
BankUnited, Inc.
--Long-term IDR at 'BBB'; Outlook Stable;
--Senior Debt Rating at 'BBB';
--Short-term IDR 'F2';
--Viability Rating at 'bbb';
--Support Rating at '5';
--Support Floor at 'NF'.
BankUnited, N.A.
--Long-term IDR at 'BBB'; Outlook Stable;
--Short-term IDR at 'F2';
--Long-term Deposits at 'BBB+';
--Short-term Deposits at 'F2';
--Viability Rating at 'bbb';
--Support Rating at '5';
--Support Floor at 'NF'.
