(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, January 28 (Fitch) Capital One's Financial
Corporation's (COF) fourth
quarter 2015 (4Q15) earnings were down due to higher
provisioning and some
higher marketing expenses.
The company's overall return on average assets (ROAA) was 1.12%
in 4Q15, still a
good result relative to peers but down from 1.43% in the
sequential quarter and
1.28% in the year-ago quarter.
Similarly, the company's return on average equity (ROE) was
7.36% in 4Q15, down
from 9.54% in the sequential quarter and 8.61% in the year-ago
quarter. These
results are below Fitch's estimated range of a cost of equity
assumption for COF
of between 10% to 12%.
Provision expense for COF increased 26% from the sequential
quarter and 24% from
the year-ago quarter. This was due to a number of factors
including continued
growth in credit card receivables and auto loans. Provision
expense this quarter
also included the impact of higher provisioning in the company's
energy loan
portfolio as oil prices continue to decline. That said, the
company's energy
loan exposure of $3.1 billion represents only 1.3% of total
loans as of 4Q15.
COF's marketing expense also increased by 35% relative to the
sequential quarter
and 11% from the year-ago quarter, but Fitch notes that this did
help drive
higher card balances and purchase volumes during the quarter.
Fitch believes
this is a lever management will episodically dial up and down
based on market
opportunities.
The company also completed its acquisition of GE's healthcare
lending business
in December 2015, which boosted ending commercial loans by $8.3
billion, which
also drove $49 million of provision to bring on the new loans
and $20 million of
operating expense from deal close costs.
Notwithstanding some of the drivers of higher overall expenses
noted above, the
company's total revenue increased 5% from the sequential quarter
and 11% from
the year-ago quarter.
Net interest income (NII) continues to expand due largely to
higher loan
balances during the quarter. In addition, the company's net
interest margin
(NIM) in 4Q15 ticked up modestly to 6.79% as there was some mix
shift with
lower-yielding mortgages being replaced by higher-yield card and
auto loans.
Non-interest income was up 5% from the sequential quarter and 7%
from the
year-ago quarter due largely to higher purchase volumes which
drove net
interchange revenue higher on the quarter. Purchase volume was
up 8% relative to
the sequential quarter and 19% relative to the year-ago quarter.
Fitch notes that COF's purchase volume growth outpaced growth in
credit card
receivables, indicating the possibility that its customer base
is skewing more
towards transactional-oriented customers rather than those who
maintain
revolving balances.
COF's liquidity position is good and continues to evolve. While
deposit growth
has begun to moderate, total deposits in 4Q15 still grew by 2%
relative to the
sequential quarter and 5% relative to the year-ago quarter.
The company's loan-to-deposit ratio ticked up to 102%, which is
higher than that
of some peer institutions. During the quarter, COF used some
wholesale funding
as well as deposits to fund its loan growth. Over time, as COF
continues to
gather deposits, Fitch would expect this ratio to modestly
improve (i.e.
decline).
Fitch believes the company to be in early compliance with the
Liquidity Coverage
Ratio (LCR) as well.
COF's transitionally phased-in Basel III Common Equity Tier 1
(CET1) ratio under
the standardized approach was 11.1% down from 12.1% in the
sequential quarter
due in part to the GE Healthcare transaction which closed in
December 2015.
Under the advanced approaches, COF's Basel III CET1 ratio
remained above 8%.
Contact:
Justin Fuller, CFA
Senior Director
+1-312-368-5472
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 W. Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Bain Rumhor, CFA
Director
+1-312-368-3153
Media Relations: Hannah James, New York, Tel: + 1 646 582 4947,
Email:
hannah.james@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.