(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, January 27 (Fitch) Changes in policy pricing strategy
may be leading
to wider credit default swap (CDS) spreads for MGIC Investment
Corporation,
according to Fitch Solutions in its latest CDS case study
snapshot.
Five-year CDS spreads on MGIC widened over 100% since the start
of the year to
price at the widest levels observed since June of 2013. The
cost of credit
protection on MGIC's debt has moved further into distressed
space and is now
pricing in 'B+' territory.
'CDS on MGIC began widening steadily since the start of the new
year, leading up
to the company's fourth quarter earnings release,' said Director
Diana
Allmendinger. 'Dampening market sentiment for MGIC may be
attributed to changes
in its pricing strategy, which may result in a reduction of
policies for 2016.'
Fitch Solutions case studies build on data from its CDS Pricing
Service and
proprietary quantitative models, including CDS Implied Ratings.
These credit
risk indicators are designed to provide real-time, market-based
views of
creditworthiness. As such, they can and often do reflect more
short term market
views on factors such as currencies, seasonal market effects and
short-term
technical influences. This is in contrast to Fitch Ratings'
Issuer Default
Ratings (IDRs), which are based on forward-looking fundamental
credit analysis
over an extended period of time.
