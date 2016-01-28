(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, January 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has completed its
review of its U.S.
midtier regional bank peer group. At the review, which generally
covers banks
with assets between $10 billion and $50 billion, Fitch revised
the Outlooks for
UMB Financial (UMBF) and BOK Financial (BOKF) to Negative from
Stable. Moreover,
the Outlooks of First National of Nebraska (FNNI) and Cathay
General Bancorp.
(CATY) were revised to Positive from Stable. The ratings of
these four banks
were affirmed.
Fitch also affirmed the ratings and maintained the Stable
Outlooks for the
following other banks within the midtier regional peer group:
--BankUnited Inc. (BKU)
--East West Bancorp, Inc. (EWBC)
--First Horizon National Corp. (FHN)
--First Republic Bank (FRC)
--Fulton Financial Corp (FULT)
--Hilltop Holdings (HTH)
--Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV)
--TCF Financial Corp. (TCB)
--Trustmark Corp. (TRMK)
--Wintrust Financial Corp (WTFC)
Fitch has published Rating Action Commentaries for each of the
midtier regional
banks, which are available on www.fitchratings.com.
These include each issuer's key rating drivers and rating
sensitivities and
lists of all rating actions taken.
For further discussion of the midtier regional bank sector in
general, refer to
the special report title 'U.S. Banks: Periodic Midtier Regional
Peer Review:
Outsized Growth Points to Potential Risks for Group' to be
published in the near
future.
Contact:
Bain K. Rumohr, CFA
Director
+1-312-368-3153
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 West Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Christopher Wolfe
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0771
Joo-Yung Lee
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0560
Media Relations: Hannah James, New York, Tel: + 1 646 582 4947,
Email:
hannah.james@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
