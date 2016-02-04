(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, February 04 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings rates has assigned a
'BBB+' rating to
Cadence Design Systems, Inc.'s (Cadence) $300 million 3-year
term loan A.
Cadence's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) is 'BBB+'/Stable
Outlook. Pro
forma for the term loan and Cadence's $50 million draw on its
revolving credit
facility (RCF), total outstanding debt was $700 million as of
Jan. 2, 2015. A
full list of ratings follows at the end of this release.
The unsecured Term Loan will be pari passu with Cadence's
unsecured notes due
2024. Net proceeds from the Term Loan are expected to be used
for general
corporate purposes, including potential share repurchases and
acquisitions. The
covenants for the Term Loan are similar to those of Cadence's
existing RCF,
including a consolidated leverage ratio of 2.75x and interest
coverage ratio of
3x.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings and Outlook reflect Fitch's expectations for solid
operating
performance, despite a challenging demand environment. Fitch
anticipates low- to
mid-single-digit revenue growth over the intermediate term,
driven in part by
new product introductions (NPI), including strong adoption of
the company's Z1
Enterprise Emulation Platform. System design enablement, digital
and signoff, as
well as intellectual property (IP) businesses should continue
growing, driven by
increased design complexity and shortened NPI cycles.
Fitch expects profit margins will strengthen due to operating
leverage and a
richer sales mix, including rapidly growing IP sales. Fitch
expects operating
EBITDA to remain in the high-20% range over the intermediate
term after reaching
a Fitch estimated 29.4% for 2015, up from the mid-20%'s in
recent years. Fitch
expects annual free cash floor (FCF) of $300 million to $400
million through the
intermediate term. FCF was $333 million for 2015 with FCF
margins expanding to
19.6% from 17.5% for 2014.
Fitch expects Cadence will maintain conservative financial
policies and for
credit protection measures to remain strong for the rating with
total leverage
(total debt-to-operating EBITDA) below 2x. The Term Loan
issuance follows the
repayment of the $350 million convertible notes in June 2015.
Pro forma for the
term loan and $50 million draw under the RCF, Fitch estimates
total leverage
declined to 1.4x in 2015 from 1.7x in 2014, driven by 20%
year-over-year
operating EBITDA growth. Fitch expects interest coverage
(operating
EBITDA-to-gross interest expense) will remain above 10x over the
intermediate
term.
The ratings incorporate Fitch's expectation Cadence will fund
stock buybacks
with a mixture of domestic cash and domestic FCF (estimated at
roughly half of
total FCF). Fitch assumes Cadence would slow or suspend share
repurchases for
meaningful acquisitions. Exiting 2015, $960 million of capacity
remains under
Cadence's current $1.2 billion share repurchase authorization.
The ratings are supported by:
--Cadence's share leadership in the Electronic Design Automation
(EDA) industry,
with the leading position in Analog and a top-three player in
Verification,
printed circuit board (PCB) & Packaging, and Digital & Signoff.
Fitch believes
that NPI, as a result of increasing R&D, recent acquisitions of
new
technologies, and ongoing trends in the semiconductor industry
with regard to
outsourcing design IP, will allow Cadence to gain share in the
Digital market;
--High switching costs, mission-critical function in enabling
semiconductor
companies to remain competitive, and growing secular trends
favoring design
outsourcing support long-term partnerships with customers;
--Subscription-based model enables highly recurring revenue with
a +99% renewal
rate, supporting high revenue visibility;
--A highly diversified customer base. Fitch also believes an
increasing
proportion of revenue derived from systems companies will drive
further
diversification.
Ratings concerns center on Fitch's expectations for:
--Lower market share positioning in Digital, a key market in
which its largest
competitor dominates. Fitch believes this may shift over time as
Cadence wins
designs in new higher-end technologies. Fitch believes Mentor
Graphics' focus
outside of Digital may drive share-gain opportunities for
Cadence, including
Cadence's recently released enterprise emulation hardware;
--Significant R&D investment requirements in maintaining
technology leadership
within the EDA industry that will constitute nearly $600 million
(roughly 35% of
revenues), which is in-line with the broader industry and
provides barriers to
new entrants;
--Substantial key man risk, given the CEO's significant network
within the
semiconductor industry, as well as increasing connections in the
electronics
systems industry;
--The company's relatively small revenue base, although FCF
margin are strong
for the rating category.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
--Low- to mid-single-digit revenue growth in 2016 and through
the intermediate
term, despite challenging semiconductor demand, driven by
increased complexity
and shorter NPI cycles;
--Operating EBITDA margin in the high 20%'s from operating
leverage and a richer
sales mix;
--Management will slow or suspend share repurchases for a
meaningful
acquisition.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative rating actions could result from:
--Structurally lower revenue from material share losses
resulting in Fitch's
expectations for sustained FCF below $200 million;
--Lower base-line operating profitability from increasing price
competition or a
shifting product mix resulting in Fitch's expectations for
sustained total
debt-to-operating EBITDA above 2x.
Positive rating action is unlikely, given the company's
comparatively smaller
revenue and FCF base.
LIQUIDITY
Pro forma for the term loan, Cadence's liquidity was solid and
supported by:
--Approximately $1 billion of cash and equivalents, 60% of which
was located
outside the U.S.;
--$250 million senior unsecured RCF expiring Sept. 19, 2019,
$200 million of
which was undrawn exiting 2015.
Fitch's expectation for $300 million to $400 million of annual
FCF through the
intermediate term also supports liquidity.
FULL LIST OF RATINGS
Fitch assigns the following rating:
--Senior unsecured term loan A rated 'BBB+'.
Fitch currently rates Cadence as follows:
--Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'BBB+';
--Senior unsecured RCF 'BBB+;
--Senior unsecured notes 'BBB+'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Jason Pompeii
Senior Director
+1-312-368-3210
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 West Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
David Peterson
Senior Director
+1-312-368-3177
Committee Chairperson
Sharon Bonelli
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0581
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com.
Date of Relevant Rating Committee: Dec. 8, 2015
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
