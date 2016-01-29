(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, January 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has today affirmed
the Long-Term
Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of China Development Bank
Corporation (CDB),
Agricultural Development Bank of China (ADBC), and Export-Import
Bank of China
(Exim) at 'A+' with Stable Outlooks. The banks' Short-Term IDRs
have also been
affirmed at 'F1'. A full list of rating actions is at the end of
this rating
action commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS, SUPPORT RATINGS, SUPPORT RATING FLOORS AND SENIOR DEBT
The banks' ratings which are equivalent to that of China's
sovereign ratings
(A+/Stable/F1), are based on an extremely high probability of
the central
government supporting the banks in a timely manner in the event
of stress. This
reflects the entities' important policy functions to promote
strategic
development of China's economy, their 100% state ownership and a
long history of
support from the central government for the banks. The entities'
quasi-sovereign
status is also reflected in a zero-risk weighting applied to all
bonds issued by
the three policy banks. As the policy banks effectively act as
agents of the
state, no Viability Ratings are assigned.
All three policy banks play an increasingly important role in
national economic
development by providing financing in key areas: CDB for
domestic infrastructure
projects and pillar industries; ADBC for procurement of
agriculture goods and
rural development projects; and Exim for the growth of external
trade. In
addition to these core policy functions, CDB and Exim also
provide financing for
strategic overseas investments and resource purchases on behalf
of the state,
such as China's "One Belt One Road" development initiative. The
capital
injection from the State Administration of Foreign Exchange
(USD48bn into CDB
and USD45bn into Exim) during 2015 should further strengthen
their lending
capacity to support broader policy strategies.
The banks' asset growth, which is controlled by the state,
remains rapid as they
support state policies to sustain China's economic growth and
drive economic
transformation. Fitch expects all three policy banks will
continue to play a
significant role in supporting state policy objectives,
including
policy-directed lending to parts of the economy or borrowers
that may otherwise
be perceived as unfavourable on a risk-adjusted basis for
commercial lenders.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS, SUPPORT RATINGS, SUPPORT RATING FLOORS AND SENIOR DEBT
The IDRs of the three policy banks will likely move in tandem
with the sovereign
ratings. However, negative rating action would also be taken
should there be any
change in the perceived ability and/or willingness of the state
to support the
banks. Examples of this would include a reduction in government
ownership, a
material change in banks' policy role (such as commercialisation
of their
operations) and/or changes in the support mechanism that affects
the banks'
relationship with the state.
The rating actions are as follows:
China Development Bank Corporation:
Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'F1'
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A+'
Agricultural Development Bank of China:
Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'F1'
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A+'
Export-Import Bank of China:
Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'F1'
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A+'
