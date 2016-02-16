(The following statement was released by the rating agency) BANGKOK, February 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Muang Thai Life Assurance Public Company Limited's (MTL) International and National Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) ratings at 'A-' and 'AAA(tha)', respectively. The Outlook is Stable. KEY RATING DRIVERS The ratings reflect MTL's strong capital position and its prudent investment approach. The rating also considers the insurer's solid financial performance and its strong market position as the second largest life insurer in Thailand by total premiums written. The ratings also reflect support from its major shareholders, Kasikornbank Public Company Limited (KBANK; Issuer Default Rating: BBB+/Stable), Thailand's fourth-largest commercial bank by total assets, and Ageas Insurance International N.V. (Ageas; IDR: A/Stable). The company enjoys exclusive bancassurance distribution by KBANK and benefits from technical and operational support from Ageas. MTL's Prism Factor-Based Capital Model (Prism FBM) score was 'Strong', based on its 3Q15 financials. Its Prism FBM score has dropped one level from 'Very Strong' based on its 2014 financials mainly due to the hike of its insurance liabilities, resulting from the lower interest rate. Nevertheless, the company is still well-capitalised. Fitch expects that MTL's 2016 results will place it in the 'Strong' range. In particular, MTL's Prism FBM results are supported by a high level of equity capital. Its capital ratio based on risk-based capital (RBC) was 423% at end- 3Q15, which was well above the regulatory minimum of 140%. MTL continues to invest in high quality assets, mainly fixed-income instruments, which accounts for 85% of invested assets. The majority of its fixed-income investments are issued by governments and state enterprises. Investments in equities are maintained at less than 10% of invested assets. MTL's financial performance remains solid, underpinned by its solid franchise, prudent pricing policy and sound investment income. The company's 3Q15 annualised pre-tax return on assets was 3.8% and compares well with that of its local and regional peers. MTL is the market leader in premiums written through bancassurance channels with a 27.7% market share in the first 11 months of 2015. In this time, its market share by gross premiums written increased to 16.8% from 14.9% in 2014. RATING SENSITIVITIES Key triggers that could lead to a downgrade include a drop in MTL's RBC ratio to below 250% for an extended period and a decline in profitability as reflected in MTL's pre-tax return on assets sustained at below 1%. In addition, a deterioration under the Prism FBM measure of capital could be a catalyst for future negative rating pressure. If Thailand's Long-Term Local-Currency IDR of 'A-' with a Stable Outlook were downgraded, MTL's IFS rating would likely be lowered. An upgrade is unlikely in the near term as MTL's International IFS rating is at the same level as Thailand's Long-Term Local-Currency IDR. MTL's National IFS rating is already at the highest possible level. Contact: Primary Analysts Siew Wai Wan (International rating) Senior Director +65 6796 7217 Fitch Ratings Singapore PTE Ltd 6 Temasek Boulevard #35-05 Sentec Tower Four Singapore 038986 Trin Siriwutiset (National rating) Associate Director +662 108 0154 Fitch Ratings (Thailand) Limited 57 Wireless Road Lumpini, Patumwan Bangkok 10330 Secondary Analysts Trin Siriwutiset (International rating) Associate Director +662 108 0154 Siew Wai Wan (National rating) Senior Director +65 6796 7217 Committee Chairperson Jeffrey Liew Senior Director +852 2263 9939 Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com. Disclosure: Muang Thai Life Assurance Public Company Limited (in which KBANK holds a 38.3% economic interest) owns 10% of the shares in Fitch Ratings (Thailand) Ltd. Kasikorn Asset Management Company Limited (in which KBANK holds a 100% stake) owns 10% of the shares in Fitch Ratings (Thailand) Ltd. No shareholder, other than Fitch Ratings Limited, is involved in the day-to-day operations of, or credit rating reviews undertaken by Fitch Ratings (Thailand) Ltd. Note to Editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative measure of creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively low international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for such ratings. The best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are rated only relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use mainly by local investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of an identifier for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(tha)' for National ratings in Thailand. Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally comparable. 