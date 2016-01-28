(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, January 28 (Fitch) The success of the scheme to help
Italian banks
reduce the stockpile of non-performing loans (NPLs), outlined by
the Italian
government yesterday, will depend largely on how NPLs are
valued, says Fitch
Ratings. Full details are lacking, but the government clarified
that
participation in the scheme will be voluntary. This may limit
take-up, and we
also doubt whether the scheme will be sufficiently attractive to
entice banks to
make significant use of it. Our initial impression is that the
mechanism's
ability to materially improve asset quality in the Italian
banking sector is
limited.
Public details on the workings of the scheme are patchy but
banks will transfer
NPLs into securitisation vehicles that will issue structured
notes, backed by
the NPLs. Only senior tranches, which must be rated at a minimum
of 'BBB-', will
be guaranteed by the Italian government.
Valuation of the NPLs could prove tricky. Accounting and market
values are
likely to differ considerably. If negative adjustments are
crystallised when
NPLs are transferred to the securitisation vehicles, banks would
need to make
additional provisions, which could drive them to report losses
and reduce their
solvency ratios. On the other hand, if NPLs were transferred at
book value,
appetite for the structured notes could be weakened if investors
viewed the
underlying assets as overvalued.
We think the cost of structuring the notes might be high,
discouraging the less
profitable banks, typically those who could benefit the most,
from taking
advantage of the scheme. Government guarantees will attract fees
linked to
ratings assigned to the notes. Pricing will be based on credit
default spread
(CDS) prices for a basket of Italian financial and non-financial
issuers. This
could prove costly.
The track record of Italian NPL securitisations is mixed.
Cumulative recoveries
have been 35%-40% lower than originally envisaged by the
servicers as cash has
sat in Italian courts awaiting distribution to creditors. Based
on the
performance of two outstanding Fitch-rated NPL transactions, we
estimate that
only 30%-50% of defaults at closing have been fully resolved
within five to
seven years.
The steady increase in Italian NPLs, which reached EUR201bn
(over 12% of GDP) at
end-November 2015, growing 11% year-on-year, adds more pressure
on the already
lengthy and uncertain recovery process. The government announced
for next week
further changes in insolvency laws, in addition to the ones
approved in June
last year, to accelerate the property enforcement process. These
changes may
help but it is too early to say how effective the revised laws
will be.
At this stage, the scheme is likely to be neutral for Italian
bank ratings
because any improvements in asset quality could be offset by a
negative impact
on profitability and capital ratios.
Additional information on Italian NPLs is contained in a recent
Asset Quality
Monitor report and our EMEA Banks Chart of the Month, available
by clicking on
the links below.
Contact:
Francesca Vasciminno
Senior Director, Banks
+3902 8790 87 225
Fitch Italia
Via Privata Maria Teresa, 6
Milan 20123
Erwin Van Lumich
Managing Director, Financial Institutions
+34 93 323 8403
Janine Dow
Senior Director, Fitch Wire
+44 20 3530 1464
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com; Stefano Bravi, Milan, Tel: +39
02 879 087 281,
Email: stefano.bravi@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
Related Research
EMEA Banks: Chart of the Month - January 2016
here
Italian Banks: Asset Quality Monitor
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.