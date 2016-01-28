(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
FRANKFURT/LONDON, January 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says Deutsche
Bank AG's
(Deutsche Bank; A-/Stable/a-) 4Q loss underlined the wide range
of challenges it
faces in becoming a more profitable, better-capitalised and more
efficient bank.
A sharp decline in debt sales and trading revenue in 4Q15 (down
16% yoy; 45%
qoq) added to the list of challenges comprising continued high
litigation
charges and higher operating expenses. Higher-than-expected
revenue attrition as
a result of market share losses, business closures or exit of
key personnel is a
rating sensitivity (see 'Fitch Downgrades Deutsche Bank to 'A-';
Outlook
Stable', dated 8 December 2015 on www.fitchratings.com). We
expect the bank to
face further pressure on its revenues and earnings in 2016.
Nevertheless, Deutsche Bank still reported an 8% yoy increase in
sales and
trading revenues for the full year, despite a very strong 4Q14,
compared with
most of its global trading and universal bank (GTUB) peers. Full
year revenues
were helped by favourable foreign exchange movements.
Deutsche Bank's EUR2.7bn pre-tax loss for 4Q15, down from the
pre-tax EUR253m
profit in 4Q14, was partly driven by EUR1.2bn litigation
expenses, a similar
amount to 3Q15, and EUR0.8bn restructuring charges. For the full
year the bank
reported a pre-tax loss of EUR6.1bn and an after tax loss of
EUR6.8bn, including
EUR1bn restructuring charges, EUR5.2bn litigation charges and
EUR6.5bn of
impairments of goodwill, intangibles and Deutsche Bank's share
in China's Hua
Xia Bank.
Revenue in the bank's core activities in 4Q15 was down 9.5% yoy
and operating
expenses adjusted for restructuring and severance, litigation,
benefits and
claims, impairment of goodwill and other items increased 6.8%
yoy. In addition,
Non-Core Operations Unit (NCOU) reported net revenues of minus
EUR304m in 4Q15,
mainly driven by mark-to-market losses, compared with revenues
of EUR152m in
4Q14. The bank's planned accelerated wind-down of the NCOU to
below EUR10bn in
risk-weighted assets (RWAs) by end-2016 will likely have a
significant negative
impact on pre-tax profit in 2016, but Deutsche Bank expects the
deleveraging
process to be accretive to its CET1 ratio.
Deutsche Bank's CB&S businesses reported a EUR1.2bn pre-tax loss
compared with a
EUR323m pre-tax profit in 4Q14, but an improvement on its
EUR2.7bn pre-tax loss
in 3Q15. The segment's poor performance was mainly driven by the
above-mentioned
drop in revenues but also higher valuation adjustments (CVA,
DVA, FVA),
restructuring charges and litigation expenses, totalling
EUR590m, compared with
EUR117m in 4Q14.
Difficult trading conditions in residential mortgage-backed
securities, credit
solutions, cash equities and equity derivatives could not be
offset by stronger
credit and rates revenues, contributing to a 21% yoy revenue
decline in 4Q15
debt and equity sales and trading. Cash equities revenues were
lower yoy in
4Q15, partly as a result of market share losses. Advisory
revenue dropped 38%
yoy, compounded by a 44% decline in origination revenue.
Deutsche Bank claims
that the latter was partly affected by a voluntary reduction in
risk appetite
for certain leveraged finance transactions.
Deutsche Bank's private and business clients businesses reported
a EUR675m
pre-tax loss in 4Q15, compared with a EUR8m pre-tax profit in
4Q14, largely
reflecting a total of EUR721m of restructuring expenses,
litigation charges and
impairments.
Pre-tax profit from Deutsche Bank's asset and wealth management
businesses fell
23% to EUR274m in 4Q15 compared with EUR358m in 4Q14, driven by
a jump in
compensation expenses. Despite a challenging low-interest rate
environment
global transaction banking's performance improved in 4Q15,
posting a 40% yoy
rise in pre-tax profits to EUR347m, helped by FX developments.
Deutsche Bank's fully applied Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1)
decreased 40bps during
the quarter, to 11.1% as capital declined to EUR44.1bn from
EUR46.9bn, driven
primarily by the bank's earnings loss in the quarter. We
understand from the
bank that the sale of 19.99% stake in Hua Xia Bank on 28
December 2015 will
bring capitalisation up to a pro-forma end-2015 CET 1 ratio of
11.7%, subject to
regulatory capital and capital composition at time of closing.
The sale of Hua
Xia Bank should also have a positive impact on the fully-loaded
leverage ratio,
which dropped to 3.5% in 4Q15 from 3.6% at end-3Q15. Maintaining
sound
capitalisation is an important rating driver.
Deutsche Bank disclosed that the ECB requires it to maintain a
minimum 10.25%
CET1 ratio in 2016 as part of the Supervisory Review and
Evaluation Process
(SREP). Additionally, the bank's G-SIB buffer is being phased-in
to 2% by 2019
from 0.5% in 2016, bringing total CET1 requirements to 10.75% in
2016. As at 1
January 2016, the bank had a EUR7bn buffer above these
requirements. Although
management commented that available distributable items under
German GAAP at the
parent bank should be sufficient to cover distributions on AT1
instruments, a
breach of the SREP requirement would in our view likely result
in non-payment of
AT1 coupons. In our view, the bank's 12.5% fully-loaded CET1
ratio target by
2018 represents only a limited 25bps buffer over 2019
requirements.
Fitch downgraded Deutsche Bank's Long-term IDR and debt ratings
in December 2015
because the ongoing and necessary restructuring of the bank
will, in our view,
have a greater-than-expected negative impact on its earnings and
capital, so
that its financial metrics will likely be weaker than those of
its peers at
least until end-2016. In addition, improvements in the bank's
metrics rely, to a
large degree, on current revenues being maintained or improved,
hence increasing
the bank's vulnerability to adverse business conditions.
