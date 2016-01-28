(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHENNAI/NEW YORK/MUMBAI, January 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
assigned a 'BBB-'
rating to Crown Castle International Corp.'s (Crown) new senior
unsecured note
offering. Net proceeds, along with cash on hand, will be used to
repay a portion
of the borrowings under its new credit facilities (announced
January 2016)
including the 364-day senior unsecured revolving credit facility
(RCF).
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Crown's ratings reflect the strong recurring cash flows
generated from its
leasing operations, robust EBITDA margins, and the scale of its
tower portfolio.
In addition, a focus on the U.S. market reduces operating risk.
These factors
provide considerable stability to cash flows and have led to a
lower business
risk profile than most typical corporate credits.
Delevering Progress: Crown has made progress on delevering
following two major
acquisitions of towers, or rights to towers, since the end of
2012. These
transactions include the $2.5 billion T-Mobile transaction in
2012, which was
largely debt-financed, and the $4.8 billion AT&T Inc.
transaction in 2013, which
was primarily financed with equity. Fitch expects Crown's 2016
gross leverage to
reach 5.2x on a run-rate basis at the end of the year, which is
within our
expectations for leverage for a 'BBB-' rated tower company with
Crown's business
and financial risk profile.
Wireless Broadband Growth: A key factor in future revenue and
cash flow growth
for Crown and its industry peers is the growth in wireless
network capacity
needed to meet demand for mobile broadband services. Growth in
4G data services
will drive amendment activity and new lease-up revenues from the
major
operators, leading to at least mid-single-digit growth prospects
for the next
couple of years. Crown has also deployed distributed antenna
systems, which
should allow it to capture additional share in the small-cell
infrastructure
required for scaling 4G networks.
Sunesys Acquisition: Crown acquired Sunesys (a wholly owned
subsidiary of Quanta
Services, Inc.), a fiber services provider that owns or has
rights to nearly
10,000 miles of fiber in major metropolitan areas, for $1
billion.
Strategically, the acquisition complements Crown's rapidly
growing small-cell
network business, which Fitch believes is a positive. Crown
funded the
transaction in a leverage-neutral manner through the sale of its
Australian
subsidiary.
Australian Subsidiary Sale: Crown Castle sold its 77.6% interest
in its
Australian subsidiary (CCAL) in May 2015 to a consortium of
investors led by
Macquarie Infrastructure and Real Assets for approximately $1.6
billion.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
--Fitch assumes revenue growth will be in the mid-single digits
(on a GAAP
basis) in 2016, with potential improvements resulting from lower
churn in the
future. Over the next two to three years, EBITDA margins will
remain relatively
stable in the mid-to-high-50% range.
--Fitch anticipates moderate delevering will produce gross
debt/EBITDA (last 12
months EBITDA) in the range of 5.2x to 5.4x at the end of
2016.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive Rating Action: An upgrade is not likely within a rating
horizon
extending to the end of 2016.
Negative Rating Action: Developments potentially leading to a
negative rating
action include an increase in leverage above 5.5x for a
protracted period of
time due to an acquisition funded mostly by debt, or a change in
financial
policy that targets higher leverage.
LIQUIDITY
Strong Liquidity: Crown has meaningful cash generation, balance
sheet cash, RCF
availability, and a favorable maturity schedule relative to
available liquidity.
Cash, excluding restricted cash, was $179 million as of Dec. 31,
2015. For the
full year ending Dec. 31, 2015, free cash flow was negative at
approximately
$275 million. Capital expenditures were $909 million during this
period, of
which approximately $105 million was to sustaining capital
expenditures, with
the balance discretionary in nature.
Pro forma year-end availability on Crown's senior unsecured RCF
was $1.645
billion as of Dec. 31, 2015. The total is pro forma for the
credit facility
Crown put in place in January 2016 and the repayment of the
facility at Crown
Castle Operating Company. The financial covenants within the new
unsecured
credit agreement include a total net leverage ratio of 6.5x (not
to exceed 7x
for up to three quarters following a qualified acquisition), a
senior secured
leverage ratio of 3.5x (on a gross basis) and, if rated below
investment grade
by two of three rating agencies, consolidated interest coverage
of 2.5x.
Maturity Profile: Crown's maturity profile over 2016 to 2019 has
significant
maturities only in 2017. As of Dec. 31, 2015, pro forma for the
repayment of the
364-day facility with the current offering, approximately $1.222
billion matures
in 2017, including anticipated repayment dates associated with
securitizations
(contractual maturities are $570 million).
Date of relevant rating committee: July 1, 2015.
