LONDON, April 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says its proposal to
introduce a new
derivative counterparty rating (DCR) scale for banks is driven
by developments
in bank resolution frameworks that mean different types of bank
senior creditor
may be treated more favourably in a resolution process than
others.
DCRs are proposed to address the vulnerability to default, due
to inability to
pay, of any derivative contract with third party, non-government
creditors. By
assigning a separate DCR, we will be able to communicate our
opinion on whether
the vulnerability to default facing bank derivative
counterparties is broadly in
line with the vulnerability to default faced by senior debt
holders or whether
it is meaningfully lower.
Even within the derivatives class, some counterparties (eg,
those collateralised
or centrally cleared) will likely be treated more favourably in
resolution than
others (eg, uncollateralised). Therefore, DCRs would effectively
address the
vulnerability to default of the highest-risk (presumably
uncollateralised)
counterparty exposures, whether jointly or in isolation.
Being able to treat even equally ranking creditors differently
is a feature of
advanced bank resolution frameworks. However, Fitch proposes
that a DCR will
only have the capacity to be above a bank's Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) when,
among other considerations, derivatives are legally preferred to
senior debt
and/or other senior liabilities or this is expected to occur
within a typical
rating horizon.
Where counterparties do not enjoy legal preference over debt,
resolution
authorities may still have powers to treat them more favourably
than equally
ranking debt in some jurisdictions, including in many EU
countries following the
implementation of the Bank Recovery and Resolution Directive.
Fitch believes
there are as yet insufficient grounds to assume authorities will
routinely treat
all derivative counterparties more favourably than other equally
ranking
liabilities. Consequently, Fitch proposes that DCRs be in line
with a bank's IDR
in such cases.
Initially, Fitch proposes to assign DCRs to certain banks in the
EU, US, Hong
Kong, New Zealand and Switzerland. In most cases they are
expected to be in line
with an issuer's IDR. Initially, we anticipate that only certain
banks in
Germany, where the IDRs are driven by their Viability Ratings,
will have the
capacity to be assigned DCRs above their IDRs because of senior
debt
subordination laws that will be implemented from 2017.
In late 2015, France published a proposal to introduce a new
layer of senior
unsecured debt ranking junior to deposits, derivatives,
structured notes and
senior debt that is not explicitly stated as being part of the
new senior debt
layer. Because of the clear protection afforded to derivative
counterparties,
Fitch believes that the buffers of such debt securities could
also help French
banks achieve DCRs above their IDRs (subject to sufficient
issuance volume) over
time. The same is true of Spanish banks should they issue
buffers of 'tier 3'
debt.
A detailed description of our DCR proposals is contained in a
report and
criteria exposure draft, published today and available by
clicking on the
attached links.
